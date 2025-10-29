TurnOnGreen Expands Telecommunications Power Solutions Portfolio Following Significant Order from a Global Network Connectivity Provider

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen” or the “Company”) and its power solutions subsidiary, Digital Power Corporation (“DPC”), today announced a major expansion of their telecommunications power product line, highlighted by a significant order from a global leader in network connectivity infrastructure. The order covers advanced power systems engineered for broadband, cable TV network, and data center applications, underscoring DPC’s growing presence in the global telecommunications and data center power sector.

DPC’s expanding portfolio includes high-efficiency power conversion systems purpose-built for broadband access nodes, fiber networks, and data center infrastructure. These systems leverage proprietary digital signal processing and adaptive power management technology and are designed to provide reliability, energy efficiency, and scalability across network architectures.

“Digital Power’s expansion in the telecommunications segment demonstrates our engineering capabilities and our ability to adapt mission-critical power technology across industries,” said Amos Kohn, Chairman and CEO of TurnOnGreen. “For decades, Digital Power has supplied advanced, high-reliability power solutions to major system providers in diverse industries worldwide. This latest order reflects our performance in designing innovative power platforms intended for long-life and energy-efficiency, and to support the evolution of global connectivity,” continued Mr. Kohn.









The new Digital Power systems are designed to power cable TV data centers, hybrid fiber-coax (HFC) and edge-computing platforms, intended to enable network operators to deliver higher data throughput and enhanced reliability. Engineered to meet SCTE specifications, these systems integrate intelligent monitoring, adaptive energy control, and ultra-low-emission performance for mission-critical uptime in telecommunications networks and cable TV data center environments.

“We strive to create shareholder value by partnering with global technology leaders in network connectivity, reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering efficient, high-reliability power systems that are intended to support the next generation of broadband and data infrastructure,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen.

This milestone follows a series of recent production achievements at Digital Power Corporation, where the Company transitioned several programs from engineering development to full production in both defense and commercial markets. The addition of large-scale telecommunications programs further expands TurnOnGreen’s diversified market presence across the power electronics and broadband infrastructure segments.

About TurnOnGreen, Inc.

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, telecommunications, industrial, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen delivers performance, efficiency, and sustainability of cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit https://www.TurnOnGreen.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors including a change in future projected revenue due to modification or cancellation of orders. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.TurnOnGreen.com.

TurnOnGreen Investor and Media Contact:

IR@TurnOnGreen.com | (877) 634-0982

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6fe2a4a9-355b-4252-ad6a-b2f0a1367779

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc1d76ab-aa34-4768-8c08-f808fc497df2