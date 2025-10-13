TurnOnGreen Teams Up with Kinseth Hospitality to Expand EV Charging Across the Portfolio

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC: TOGI) (“TurnOnGreen”) today announced a strategic relationship with Kinseth Hospitality Companies (“KHC”) to deploy guest-facing electric-vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Kinseth’s managed and owned properties. The collaboration is designed to standardize charging hardware, software, and service across the portfolio, intended to improve guest convenience, support corporate sustainability goals, and expand access to reliable EV charging infrastructure across the Midwest.



TurnOnGreen will be providing a turnkey program to Kinseth Hospitality, including site assessment, design/engineering, commissioning, networking, 24/7 driver support, and site host support. Initial deployments prioritize upgrading and expanding existing EV charging infrastructure with high-powered networked Level 2 chargers (7–19 kW) for overnight guests and visitors, with new Level 2 EV charging infrastructure to follow. Select DC fast-charging is under evaluation for highway-adjacent hotels serving day-use and transient drivers.

“EV drivers often select a hotel based on the availability of charging options, and they expect reliable, easy-to-use charging where they stay,” said Marcus Charuvastra, President of TurnOnGreen. “By pairing our proven power and charging platform with Kinseth’s operational excellence, we believe this provides a scalable template for each hotel in the portfolio to create consistency across various markets - improving the guest experience while creating a durable ancillary revenue opportunity.”

“After exploring EV charging options from multiple EV companies, we determined to partner with TurnOnGreen. Many companies are difficult and complicated to work with. TurnOnGreen’s service has proven, in our experience, to be best in class from site evaluation, technical guidance, network support and payment system,” said Les Kinseth, President of Kinseth Hospitality Companies.

About Kinseth Hospitality

Kinseth Hospitality is a leading hotel management, development, and ownership company. With a strong track record in developing and operating award-winning hotels - full-service, limited-service, boutique, and resort hotels, restaurants, and event venues, KHC stands out in the hospitality industry. Based in Coralville, Iowa, KHC currently manages more than 130 hotels across 17 states.

About TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. (OTC:TOGI) designs and manufactures innovative, high-performance power solutions for mission-critical applications in some of the world's most demanding environments. Serving diverse industries, including defense and aerospace, medical and healthcare, industrial, telecommunications, and e-Mobility, TurnOnGreen delivers cutting-edge, reliable power technologies tailored to meet complex operational needs. With over 50 years of expertise, TurnOnGreen brings decades of experience to develop customer-driven solutions that drive innovation and efficiency. The company collaborates closely with clients to engineer advanced products that enhance performance, sustainability, and reliability across multiple sectors.

TurnOnGreen is headquartered in Milpitas, California. For more information, visit https://www.TurnOnGreen.com/.

