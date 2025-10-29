Siebert Financial Opens Washington, D.C. Office To Advance Capital Markets And Investment Banking

MIAMI, NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) today announced the opening of a Washington, D.C. office to support its expanding Capital Markets and Investment Banking team. Located at 3000 K Street, N.W., Suite 245, Washington, D.C., the new office will be led by Daniel M. Ondeck, Head of Institutional Sales, who works closely with Siebert’s investment bankers on origination and execution across public and private markets, as well as by newly appointed Managing Director, Debt Sales, Brandon Fry.

The new location expands Siebert’s national footprint and places its team close to policy, regulatory, and industry stakeholders. It aligns the firm with opportunities tied to new administration initiatives that shape capital formation, liquidity, and sector growth.

“Expanding into the capital’s core is a strategic move,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial. “Our clients want a partner that is close to the decisions driving markets. Washington is where policy meets opportunity. With a local base and an integrated team, we will respond faster to change and deepen relationships that matter.”

“This office positions us at the center of where decisions are made,” said Daniel M. Ondeck, Head of Institutional Sales. “Being close to agencies, lawmakers, and leading institutions enables us to translate policy signals into actionable capital solutions. Our focus will be origination, disciplined distribution, and consistent coverage for issuers and investors.”

The D.C. team will work daily with colleagues in New York and Miami across capital markets, investment banking, research, and trading to support issuance, private placements, and structured solutions for corporate and institutional clients.



About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd., and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.



