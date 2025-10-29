GrowGeneration Launches Dialed In™ Tri-Spec Under Canopy Light, a Breakthrough in Cannabis Flower Development and Yield Efficiency

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer, today announced the launch of its Dialed In™ Tri-Spec Under Canopy Light, a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation.

The Dialed In™ Tri-Spec system delivers a tunable spectrum of Full Spectrum, Far Red, and UV light directly beneath the canopy to activate photosynthesis, anthocyanin development, and secondary metabolite production from the bottom up. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy. Early trials reported up to 35% yield increases, faster maturation, and stronger terpene expression — resulting in better flavor, richer aroma, and a more uniform, high-quality flower from top to bottom.

“For decades, growers have typically accepted that the bottom 30% of the plant produces less due to the lower parts often being smaller and underdeveloped,” stated GrowGeneration President and Co-Founder, Michael Salaman. “With Dialed In™ Tri-Spec, we turn that lost canopy into profit as we are now able to increase the spectrum of light across the entire plant helping to boost flavor, aroma, and overall flower quality without adding time to the grow cycle. We are excited about the launch of the Dialed In™ Tri-Spec and look forward to helping growers generate better yields and deliver a higher quality product.”

A New Layer of Light – A New Layer of Revenue

MSRP per fixture: $179

Average yield increase: up to 35% per harvest cycle

Flowering time reduction: 5–7 days faster using Short-Cycle™ recipe

Spectrums: Full Spectrum + 660 nm Red, Far Red, UV

Commercial features: Daisy-chain installation, 150W, IP65 waterproof, 100–277V, fits 4'×8' tables and vertical racks



The Dialed In™ Tri-Spec Under Canopy Light is now available through licensed GrowGeneration retail stores nationwide, the GrowGeneration B2B portal (portal.growgeneration.com), and commercial and wholesale ordering channels. For more information, please visit https://dialedingrow.com/.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is the nation’s largest specialty hydroponic and organic gardening retailer. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company does not have an obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as “look forward,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are often discussed in filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, available at: www.sec.gov, and on the Company’s website, at: www.growgeneration.com.

