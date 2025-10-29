Teads appoints Fernando Tassinari as Managing Director of LATAM to lead a new phase of regional growth and transformation

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, today announced the appointment of Fernando Tassinari as Managing Director of LATAM, effective immediately.

This strategic leadership addition reinforces Teads’ commitment to accelerating growth across key Latin American markets, expanding its branding and performance business, and strengthening its position as one of the world’s leading digital advertising platforms.

With more than two decades of international leadership experience in marketing and digital advertising, Tassinari has built an impressive career at global companies including Taboola, Criteo, Turn, MRM Worldwide (McCann Worldgroup) and Razorfish (Publicis Group). Throughout his career, he has led multicultural, high-performing teams across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Israel, Europe, APAC, and the United States, recognized for his ability to drive sustainable growth while building long-term partnerships with top agencies and advertisers.

In his new role, Tassinari will be responsible for leading Teads’ overall strategy in Latin America, consolidating its market position and accelerating the growth of its performance business - a key pillar in the company’s next stage of global evolution. His leadership will combine a results-driven strategic vision with a deep understanding of the diverse cultural and business dynamics across the region.

“Fernando’s appointment represents an important milestone for Teads as we enter a new chapter of growth in Latin America,” said David Kostman, CEO at Teads. “His proven leadership, international experience, and strong business acumen are exactly what we need to strengthen our footprint across LATAM and continue delivering measurable value for our clients in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

Mayra Contreras, SVP of LATAM at Teads, will continue to lead Teads’ Mexico and Miami operations, reinforcing the company’s presence in two of the region’s most strategic and dynamic markets, while maintaining her focus on building strong client and agency partnerships.

Tassinari’s leadership will focus on three core priorities: strengthening Teads LATAM’s internal culture, driving innovation in business development, and expanding growth opportunities for local teams. Known for his collaborative and people-first approach, he believes that long-term success is rooted in trust, creativity, and authentic human connection.

“I firmly believe that growth is not only about metrics or financial performance — it’s about the human connections that inspire teams to reach their full potential,” said Tassinari. “I’m truly excited to join Teads at such a pivotal time for our industry and to work alongside an exceptional team to build a stronger, more innovative, and more connected LATAM region.”

Tassinari’s appointment underscores Teads’ commitment to talent, innovation, and local leadership — key pillars driving the company’s global expansion. Under his guidance, LATAM is expected to play an increasingly strategic role in Teads’ worldwide growth, strengthening both its commercial offering and its value proposition for advertisers, agencies, and publishers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” "foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that changes in our regional leadership may not result in the anticipated growth or market performance; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to successfully execute our business strategy in the LATAM region; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the Open Internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com.

Media Contact

press@teads.com

Investor Relations Contact

IR@teads.com