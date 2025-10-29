24/7 Market News- Kraig Labs Eyes Multi-Billion-Dollar Eco-Luxury Apparel Market with Mass-Produced Spider Silk

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, appears to be positioning itself at the forefront of a potential multi-billion-dollar eco-luxury apparel revolution.

With synthetic spider silk production finally reaching meaningful commercial scale, Kraig Labs is tapping into the convergence of luxury fashion, performance textiles, and sustainability, a space that analysts believe could represent $1.4 to $2.1 billion annually by 2030, and up to $3+ billion by 2035.

An Eco-Luxury Opportunity Years in the Making

Spider silk is renowned for its extraordinary strength-to-weight ratio, elasticity, and biodegradability, qualities that are increasingly prized by high-end designers and performance wear innovators. Yet until recently, one major obstacle held back its commercial potential: scale.

Kraig Labs' proprietary transgenic silkworm technology now offers a scalable, cost-effective path to spider silk production, creating opportunities in apparel that were once science fiction.

For the first time, sustainable spider silk garments may be produced at scale and price points that luxury and other markets can embrace.

As Kraig Labs is ramping up its spider silk production, the Company is positioning its super fibers for early adoption in eco-luxury fashion, premium outdoor gear, and high-performance athletic wear.

Sizing the Market Potential

According to recent market analyses:

If synthetic spider silk becomes a $7 billion market by 2030 , with 20–30% allocated to apparel , that suggests $1.4–$2.1 billion in annual fashion revenue .

, with , that suggests . As costs drop and adoption grows, that could expand to $2–3+ billion by 2035 .

. Within the broader $250–$330 billion global luxury apparel market, spider silk garments capturing even 0.5–1% share could generate $1.25–$3.3 billion in sales.



Kraig Labs is ideally positioned to lead this eco-material wave, especially as environmental scrutiny increases across the fashion supply chain. The company’s production platform leverages existing silkworm farming infrastructure, giving it a clear path to both scale and pricing competitiveness.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

