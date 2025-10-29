Silo Pharma Selects Alphaledger’s T12 Fund for Tokenized Real-World Asset Investments on Solana Blockchain

Investment vehicle provides diversified exposure to real-world assets and expected to reduce portfolio volatility

Strategic allocation aligns with Silo’s objective of generating yield while maintaining a hedge against downside risk

New York, NY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company”), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced that it has selected Alphaledger/Simplify Target 12% Distribution Fund LLC (the “Alphaledger T12 Fund”) as a core component of its real-world asset (RWA) investment strategy on the Solana blockchain. This strategic allocation aligns with Silo’s approach to treasury diversification and digital asset integration.

The Alphaledger T12 Fund is a digital-native investment vehicle that provides access to tokenized real-world assets on public blockchains. Designed to deliver high monthly income, the fund leverages a diversified portfolio of alternative, income-generating strategies. Operating on Solana, it offers high-speed, low-cost, and verifiable investment pathways into tokenized financial instruments. Its blend of high-yield, low-duration fixed income, hedged credit, and option strategies provides a differentiated approach to income generation while managing risk.

“We view this investment not only as a treasury diversification tool, but as an important step toward embracing decentralized financial infrastructure,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “Our digital asset strategy is designed to capture long-term value from emerging multi-chain opportunities. In our opinion, the Alphaledger T12 Fund offers a unique on-chain bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, allowing us to maintain exposure to yield-generating tokenized RWAs while looking to reduce overall portfolio volatility.”



“We believe that Silo’s adoption of the Alphaledger T12 Fund underscores how institutional participants are beginning to integrate tokenized real-world assets into regulated investment frameworks,” said Manish Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of Alphaledger. “Our mission is to transform investing through blockchain-powered asset tokenization, putting financial ownership and power directly in the hands of investors. We’re honored that Silo has chosen the Alphaledger T12 Fund as part of its digital asset strategy.”

Silo’s allocation reflects a broader institutional trend toward incorporating tokenized RWAs into corporate balance sheets. By utilizing the Alphaledger T12 Fund structure and Solana’s high-performance blockchain, Silo gains access to transparent, compliant, and efficient financial products that integrate seamlessly with its broader crypto and fintech initiatives.

About Alphaledger



Alphaledger is a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure for regulated assets, focused on origination, trading, settlement, and the development of autonomous clearing. The company’s securities tokenization platform “Vulcan Forge” streamlines the entire lifecycle of financial assets by utilizing blockchain technology to deliver efficiency and real-time synchronization across market participants. Founded in 2019 by Manish Dutta, a former PIMCO executive, and Chris Wade, Alphaledger pioneered the on-chain recording of regulated financial instruments and continues to advance the modernization of capital markets.



Alphaledger/Simplify Target 12% Distribution Fund LLC (the “Alphaledger T12 Fund”) is managed by Alphaledger Investment Management LLC (“ALIM”), a subsidiary of parent technology company, Alpha Ledger Technologies, Inc. (“Alphaledger”).



Affiliates of Alpha Ledger Technologies include an SEC registered transfer agent, Alpha Ledger TA, LLC (“ALTA”), Alphaledger Markets, Inc., (“ALM”), a broker dealer, registered with SEC, FINRA, the MSRB and SIPC, and an investment manager, Alphaledger Investment Management, LLC (“ALIM”). Check the background of ALM and ALIM on FINRA's BrokerCheck.



About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products, performance of cryptocurrency and other digital treasury assets and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

800-705-0120

investors@silopharma.com