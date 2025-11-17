Silo Pharma Partners with Allucent to Support Planned FDA Investigational New Drug Application for SPC-15 as a Therapeutic for PTSD

SARASOTA, FL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, today announced that it has selected Allucent, a global full-service clinical research organization (CRO), to support the Company’s final preparations and planned submission of its investigational new drug application (IND) to the FDA for a Phase 1 clinical trial of its intranasal prophylactic SPC-15 as a treatment for PTSD. The Company currently expects to submit the IND in 2026 and commence its first-in-human (FIH) SPC-15 trial subsequent to FDA approval.

“We believe that a partnership with Allucent, is a significant move forward in bringing our novel PTSD therapeutic to the clinic,” said Silo CEO Eric Weisblum. “With Allucent’s expertise, we believe our IND will provide a sound rationale for clinical development, beginning with protocols for dose-ranging studies to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety profile for SPC-15. We expect to receive positive preclinical results in these categories which should meet the FDA’s clinical trial standards.”

Data from an IND-enabling GLP (Good Laboratory Practice)-compliant toxicology and toxicokinetic study, along with findings from a drug-device study of the formulation-specific intranasal spray system used for SPC-15 drug delivery, are expected in early 2026. Silo intends to pursue the FDA’s 505(b)(2) accelerated regulatory pathway for clinical development of SPC-15.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Allucent is on a mission to help bring new therapies to light by solving the distinct challenges faced by biopharma and government clients. A global provider of comprehensive drug development solutions, including consulting, clinical operations, biometrics, and clinical pharmacology across a range of therapeutic areas, Allucent brings more than 30 years of experience in over 60 countries. With an A-Team of former regulators, leading scientists, and clinical experts, Allucent’s individualized partnership approach delivers deep insights and hands-on expertise to help clients navigate the complexities of bringing innovative treatments to patients. Learn more at allucent.com.

