Blazpay Presale Raises Over $868K While Ethereum and XRP Navigate Market Upswing

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto community is buzzing as Blazpay’s Phase 2 Crypto Presale reaches 78% completion, raising over $868K. With tokens priced at just $0.0075, investors are gaining access to one of the best coin to Invest In opportunities of 2025 before the next phase raises the price to $0.009375. This positions Blazpay as the low-cost, high-potential alternative to larger, pricier assets like Ethereum and XRP.





While Ethereum (ETH) pushes above $3,966 and XRP (XRP) holds steady near $2.43, Blazpay is attracting attention for its cutting-edge AI Crypto Presale, gamified rewards, and multichain ecosystem. Early participants are getting front-row access to the Next Big Crypto Coin, which offers the kind of asymmetric upside that large-cap coins cannot match at their current valuations.

For both retail and institutional investors, this Best Crypto Coin to Buy Now presents a unique chance: secure entry into a fast-growing ecosystem combining perpetual trading, AI execution, and developer-friendly SDKs, while Ethereum and XRP consolidate in the broader market.

Blazpay Offers Rare Early-Stage Opportunity Below Seed Price

Blazpay is currently offering its Phase 2 Crypto Presale at $0.0075 per BLAZ, below the original seed price of $0.008. With 76% of tokens already sold, this represents a final chance for investors to secure a Next Big Crypto Coin at a low entry point before the next phase raises the price.

The platform has already demonstrated strong engagement, with 800K+ active users, 3M+ transactions, and over $200K in rewards distributed. Blazpay’s combination of low-cost access, advanced Crypto AI technology, and robust tokenomics positions it as a compelling opportunity in the Best Crypto Presale landscape, offering early participants significant potential upside as the ecosystem continues to expand.





Perpetual Trading: Leverage Your Crypto Like a Pro

Blazpay brings advanced trading tools to DeFi, offering perpetual contracts and leverage options, empowering early adopters to manage positions efficiently while participating in the Best Coin to Invest In launch.

Conversational AI: Smarter Decisions at the Speed of Crypto

The Crypto AI assistant provides trend predictions, liquidity alerts, and analytics, helping investors make informed decisions during the fast-moving AI Crypto Presale.

Gamified Rewards: Earn While You Grow

Through staking, missions, and community participation, Blazpay rewards users while enhancing engagement, cementing its status among the Top AI Crypto Coins.

Unified Services: One Platform, Total Control

Blazpay combines payments, trading, and portfolio management into a unified experience, simplifying crypto adoption while maximizing upside potential.

Multichain Access: Seamless Cross-Chain Operations

Supporting Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Solana, and Polygon, Blazpay ensures liquidity and adoption across the top networks, enhancing its appeal as a Next Big Crypto Coin.

SDK: Empowering Developers

The Blazpay SDK allows seamless creation of dApps and DeFi integrations, expanding the ecosystem and reinforcing its position among the Best Crypto Coin to Buy Now.

$3,000 Investment Scenario: Early Entry, Maximum Upside

A $3,000 investment at $0.0075 per BLAZ token secures roughly 400,000 BLAZ tokens. With the upcoming price rise to $0.009375, early participants capture immediate gains. Conservative post-listing targets of $0.20 could turn $3K into $80,000, while $0.40–$0.50 could reach $160,000–$200,000, highlighting why Blazpay is one of the best coin to Invest In today.

Price Prediction: Countdown to Breakout

Phase 2 pricing at $0.0075 remains the most attractive entry point. Analysts forecast short-term targets between $0.15–$0.25, mid-term growth to $0.40–$0.50, and potential bullish breakout exceeding $1.00, positioning Blazpay as a must-watch Next Big Crypto Coin.

Ethereum (ETH) Climbs Above $3,960 Amid Growing DeFi and Layer-2 Adoption

Ethereum (ETH) is currently trading near $3,966, marking a 2.80% increase over the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of approximately $477.1 billion. The day’s range has seen prices fluctuate between $3,847 and $3,980, highlighting moderate volatility as the market responds to broader macroeconomic conditions.





Network activity continues to strengthen, with Layer-2 solutions and DeFi adoption driving higher transaction throughput and engagement. Analysts note that this increased activity supports Ethereum’s near-term breakout potential, with resistance levels positioned around $4,400–$4,500. Investors are watching closely as ETH consolidates, providing potential opportunities for both short-term trades and longer-term accumulation.

XRP (XRP) Holds Steady Above $2.40 with Continued Institutional and Developer Support

XRP is trading at approximately $2.43, up 1.63% in the last 24 hours, maintaining a market capitalization of $136.8 billion. Prices have remained stable in the short term, ranging between $2.39 and $2.44, reflecting strong support around current levels.

The XRP Ledger continues to demonstrate high transaction throughput and reliability, attracting consistent participation from institutions and developers. With ongoing adoption in payments and enterprise blockchain solutions, XRP maintains its reputation as a stable, high-performance blockchain. Analysts view this consolidation phase as a period of steady growth, positioning XRP well for potential upside alongside emerging projects like Blazpay.

Conclusion: Blazpay Joins Ethereum and XRP in Highlighting Crypto Market Opportunities

Blazpay’s Phase 2 presale has reached 76% completion with $843K raised, offering investors a low-cost entry into a promising Best Coin to Invest In opportunity before the next phase price increase. The project’s Crypto AI, gamified rewards, and multichain ecosystem highlight its potential for early-stage growth compared to larger, more established cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, Ethereum and XRP continue to consolidate near key levels, providing insight into the broader crypto market trends. Together, these three coins illustrate both stability in established assets and the potential upside in emerging projects, giving investors a balanced perspective on current opportunities in the crypto space.





About Blazpay

Blazpay merges AI execution, perpetual trading, gamified rewards, and multichain services into a single DeFi hub. With its Phase 2 presale at $0.0075 live, Blazpay stands out as the Best Coin to Invest In, offering retail and institutional investors a chance at significant early gains while Ethereum and XRP navigate market movements.

