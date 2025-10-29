Gaia and Dr. Steven Greer Launch Ticket Sales for its UAP Disclosure and Whistleblower Event

Dr. Greer to Provide Update on UAP Disclosure, Whistleblower Testimony, and CE5 (human-initiated ET contact) Meditation Techniques

U.S. Marine Whistleblower to Reveal Firsthand encounter with an Octogonal Hovering UAP Craft

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, the world's largest conscious streaming service with 10,000 titles reaching members in 185 countries, announced today that tickets are on sale for a UAP Disclosure & CE5 ET Contact event featuring renowned filmmaker and Founder of the Worldwide Disclosure Project, Dr. Steven Greer.

Dr. Greer will provide an update on government disclosure related to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and Non-Human Intelligence (NHI).

Former U.S. Marine and whistleblower Michael Herrera will break his silence about witnessing an octogonal UAP craft hovering 20 feet off the ground while a clandestine recovery operation took place.

The event will take place November 8 – 9, 2025, at the company's state-of-the-art GaiaSphere Event Center in Boulder, Colorado. Tickets are now on sale for in-person attendance and the event can be streamed live and on demand globally with a Gaia+ membership.

Dr. Steven Greer will lead participants through ten comprehensive sessions covering Washington's UAP disclosure process, whistleblower testimony, CE5 (human-initiated ET contact) meditation techniques, remote viewing protocols, and Sanskrit puja ceremonies. The event will explore how to distinguish real ET encounters from manmade craft and advance peaceful contact with advanced civilizations.

"We are at a critical juncture in human history where the truth about UAPs and our contact with advanced extraterrestrial civilizations can no longer be suppressed," said Greer. "This event will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools to distinguish authentic ET contact from manmade phenomena, while learning the CE5 protocols that empower humanity to become the architects of peaceful interstellar contact. The whistleblower testimony you'll hear, including Michael Herrera's extraordinary firsthand account, represents just a fraction of what courageous insiders are now willing to reveal. Together, we are opening the door to a new era of cosmic citizenship and conscious evolution."

General admission tickets are $699 and include both immersive days.

A Gaia+ annual membership costs $299 and includes live and on-demand streaming access to this event, Dr. Greer’s previous UAP event at the GaiaSphere, and 30 previous GaiaSphere events in total featuring luminaries like Joe Dispenza, Richard Rudd, and Gregg Braden — each valued at $299 or more.

Gaia+ also includes everything a standard membership offers, including 10,000+ documentaries, original series, and interviews, along with yoga and meditation classes for all levels. This makes Gaia+ the platform's best value for those seeking immersive guided programs to transform and heal their mind, body, and soul.

