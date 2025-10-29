Apply for an H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan: Up to $1,500 for End of Year Expenses

KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the 2025 application period for the Emerald Advance® Loan1, a fixed-rate short-term loan ranging from $350 to $1,500, available November 3 through December 31, 2025.

“The goal is to reduce financial stress and bring more joy to the season, and the loan application process is convenient and accessible,” said John Thompson, Vice President of Financial Services at H&R Block. “The end of the year is a crucial time for catching up on bills, planning for holiday expenses, and getting ahead financially.”

The Emerald Advance® Loan features no annual fee, and no monthly payments are required. Approved borrowers must simply repay the loan by March 31, 2026. This structure, coupled with convenient repayment options, is designed to provide flexibility tailored to borrowers’ financial needs.

Interested customers can apply at a participating H&R Block office by making an appointment online at HRBlock.com or walking in. Eligible customers also have the option to apply online. Approved applicants can access their loan funds within minutes on an Emerald Card®2 or in a SpruceSM2 account.

1 H&R Block Emerald Advance® Loan originated by Pathward®, N.A. Subject to eligibility and credit approval. Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is 35.9%. Loan amounts vary from $350-$1500. If approved, loan proceeds will be disbursed as directed to prepaid card or checking account at Pathward. Additional terms and conditions apply, see account agreements for details. Offered for a limited time at participating locations.

2 Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. Spruce℠ Spending and Savings Accounts established at, and the Spruce debit card and the H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® are issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard®. Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Additional fees, conditions, and terms apply to how you use your Emerald Card or Spruce account. Consult your Cardholder Agreement or Spruce Spending Account Agreement for details.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

