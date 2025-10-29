Naoris Protocol Attends Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium in Mexico City

PORTO, Portugal / Wilmington, DE , Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naoris Protocol, the first in production quantum-resistant blockchain and cybersecurity mesh architecture, has announced its recent participation at the Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium in Mexico City on October 22, 2025.

The attendance of Naoris Protocol at this elite investment forum underscores the Naoris leadership’s commitment to bridging cutting-edge Web3 security solutions with global capital markets, and follows the team’s attendance at in two recent invitation-only gatherings of global business and innovation leaders, the 1640 Society Family Office Wealth Forum and the Volcano Innovation Summit in recent months.

The Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium in Mexico City brought together senior executives, policymakers and investors, providing a unique platform for Naoris to showcase its quantum-resilient infrastructure, and engage with institutional investors and strategic partners exploring emerging digital asset classes and cybersecurity in the tokenised economy.

At the Symposium Naoris met with Richard Ditizio, CEO of the Milken Institute; Michael Milken, Chairman of the Milken Institute and legendary financier; Mariano Mayer, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Newtopia VC; Lorenzo Ramos, Real Estate Consultant; Carlos Slim Domit, Chairman of the Board of América Móvil, Grupo Carso and Telmex; Michaelle Fastlicht, Founder & CEO of Batzu Media; Felipe Valencia, Founding Partner / CIO at Veronorte SAS; Gabriel Jaramillo, former President of Banco Santander Brazil; Gabriel Magun Galicot, Chief Development Officer of The Americas at Cachet Hospitality Group; and Renata Fernandez, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Fegosa Capital.





“Attending the Milken Institute Symposium was a timely opportunity for us to share how Naoris Protocol is forging the next generation of cyber-trust infrastructure to an audience of highly revered investors and policymakers,” said Naoris CEO and Founder David Carvalho. “We will be keeping the momentum going at next month’s Devconnect event in Buenos Aires.”

Last week Naoris announced the launch of Naoris Ventures, a dedicated venture arm driving the adoption of decentralized, post-quantum security infrastructure across critical global systems. Naoris Ventures will accelerate initiatives that strengthen resilience, trust, and efficiency in an increasingly automated and interconnected world, with a view to partnering with visionary founders building solutions that secure the foundations of the next technological era. The focus of Naoris Ventures will extend across sectors where security and reliability are essential to stability and progress, such as robotics, smart cities, energy, finance, defense, and AI systems.

Last month Naoris was also cited in a research submission to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the reference model for quantum-resistant blockchain infrastructure in its Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). The research document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, highlights the existential threat of quantum computing to global financial systems and outlines a roadmap for protecting trillions of dollars in digital assets. Within this framework, Naoris Protocol is recognized as a proven, evidence-based implementation model for industry-wide adoption.

Earlier this year Naoris raised $3 million in a strategic funding round led by Mason Labs, with participation from Tim Draper, Frekaz Group, Level One Robotics and Tradecraft Capital.

Since launching its testnet in January, Naoris Protocol has recorded significant growth, with over 104 million post-quantum transactions processed, over 3.3 million wallets onboarded, over 1 million security nodes and over 544 million cyber threats mitigated as well as 31 active projects under development across sectors such as finance, telecom, energy, defense, and IoT.

About Naoris Protocol

Naoris Protocol is the world’s first Decentralized Post-Quantum Infrastructure, built to secure both Web3 and Web2 against traditional and quantum threats. Operating beneath blockchain layers 0 to 3 as a Sub-Zero Layer, it integrates with existing EVM chains, nodes, bridges, dApps, enterprise systems, and IoT devices without requiring hard forks.

