Gordon Brothers Bolsters Market Presence & Welcomes Brian Wright as Managing Director, Lending Client Coverage & Origination

Boston, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, is bolstering the firm’s market presence and has welcomed Brian Wright as Managing Director, Lending Client Coverage & Origination.

In this role, Wright will propel the lending business and origination efforts across the entire Gordon Brothers’ platform delivering tailored, end-to-end solutions for clients.

“As the current leaders in unique asset based lending, we continue to bolster our industry depth, and Brian’s impressive tenure in commercial banking, expertise, and wealth of cross-functional and cross-regional experience will help support the expansion of our market presence while building and maintaining relationships that help provide our clients with a full suite of multi-asset solutions,” said Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer at Gordon Brothers.

Based in Chicago, Wright has over 30 years of experience in commercial banking, origination and credit leadership working with customers of all sizes and complexities. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Wright was an executive vice president and head of commercial banking credit simplification at a multinational financial services company where he streamlined credit execution across all commercial banking businesses and aligned process and technology to allow for speed of execution and client growth.

“I look forward to collaborating with leaders across the firm to drive the region’s go-to-market strategy and develop multi-faceted, asset-based solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading,” said Wright.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s asset lending and financing services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/solutions/asset-lending-financing/.



About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.