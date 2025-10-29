Progress Federal Solutions Deemed “Awardable” Vendor for U.S. Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

Progress Data Platform now available on the premier AI procurement marketplace, helping agencies turn complex data into actionable intelligence

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Federal Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), today announced that it has achieved “Awardable” status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. This designation allows U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) customers to rapidly procure and deploy Progress® Data Platform—a trusted, secure data platform that unifies database, search and semantic AI capabilities in a single solution.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the Department of Defense’s (DoD’s) suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), data and analytics capabilities.

“Being recognized as ‘Awardable’ by the CDAO is a significant milestone for Progress Federal Solutions,” said Cori Moore, President of Progress Federal Solutions. “It underscores our commitment to delivering scalable, secure and innovative AI solutions that help government agencies achieve their objectives.”

Progress Federal Solutions was established to address the unique requirements of U.S. federal, defense and public sector organizations. Operating independently while leveraging Progress Software’s technology portfolio, the subsidiary delivers AI-powered solutions that accelerate digital transformation, strengthen data-driven decision-making and support mission-critical operations.

One of the key products offered by Progress Federal Solutions is the Progress Data Platform, relied on by defense and civilian agencies to integrate, manage and operationalize complex data. With Progress Data Platform, agencies can:

Integrate structured, unstructured and metadata into a unified, secure environment

Access trusted real-time information across diverse data sources for faster, more verified intelligence and critical situational awareness

Depend on government-grade security with proven Authority to Operate (ATO) across major standards

Apply semantic AI and search to deliver trustworthy, large-scale AI-powered systems

Build 360-degree data views to improve services and measure program outcomes



Progress Federal Solutions’ video, “From Chaos to Clarity: Progress Data Platform,” available to government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, explores how the platform unifies structured and unstructured data, enhances decision-making and supports mission readiness. Progress Federal Solutions was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability and proven impact on DoD missions.

Government customers can view the video by creating a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindAI.com.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) most significant challenges in the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML), data and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to Government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindAI.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD’s Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

About Progress Federal Solutions

Progress Federal Solutions is your trusted partner for government solutions and innovation. A technology and professional services leader in the data management and integration sector, we specialize in delivering software products and services that redefine the way federal agencies and organizations handle, make use of and exploit their complex and diverse data.

We deliver robust solutions that adapt to the ever-evolving needs of diverse industries, especially the public sector. Helping our customers navigate the dynamic landscape of modern data management is what drives us. Our federal domain expertise combined with our deep commercial experience enables us to deploy the highest-quality products and services, and to develop and integrate innovative solutions to meet the needs of our nation’s most critical missions. Learn more at www.progress.com/federal.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

