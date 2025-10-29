Wix to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 19, 2025

NEW YORK -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX ) today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Management will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/ .

What: Wix Third Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call When: Wednesday, November 19, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET



Registration:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9q88zmub Replay & Replay is available for 12 months Materials: https://investors.wix.com/





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built, with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.