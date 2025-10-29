OTR Solutions Launches Truly Instant Funding — The Future of Fintech in Logistics

-- Powered by OTRintelligence, Truly Instant Funding removes every barrier between carriers and their cashflow. Anytime, anywhere. --

ROSWELL, Ga., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTR Solutions , the leader in logistics-focused back-office technology and financial solutions, today announced the launch of Truly Instant Funding, the industry’s most advanced factoring solution, giving carriers access to much needed liquidity within minutes of invoice upload, 24/7/365, to any bank account. Built to give carriers true financial control, this innovation marks a defining moment in how freight businesses experience and manage cashflow. As a customer-first solution built for flexibility and financial empowerment, it is a massive leap forward for the freight and antiquated traditional factoring industry.

“Our clients keep America moving,” said Fritz Owens, CEO of OTR Solutions. “They deserve technology that moves just as fast. Truly Instant Funding removes every outdated barrier between carriers and their cashflow. It’s speed, control, and trust, all working together in real time.”

Every invoice uploaded to OTR Solutions is now reviewed automatically within seconds by OTRintelligence, the company’s revolutionary AI-driven audit engine. With Truly Instant Funding, carriers gain immediate visibility into approved payments and full control over when and where funds are transferred.

The launch of Truly Instant Funding further cements the company’s continued dedication to, and emphasis on, the unmatched care and support it provides to clients. The relationships clients have built with their account managers and operations teams is paramount to long-term success. Even as OTR accelerates funding speed to seconds, one thing doesn’t change - its people. The same dedicated account managers and operations teams will continue to deliver the personal service that defines OTR’s reputation.

“Truly Instant Funding isn’t just faster,” said Grace Maher, COO of OTR Solutions. “It’s smarter. It learns, adapts, and continuously improves, giving carriers a funding experience that feels effortless. Technology should never replace relationships, it should strengthen them, and that’s exactly what we’ve built.”

With the release of Truly Instant Funding, the first of many client-facing products powered by OTRintelligence, OTR Solutions becomes the undisputed leader in instant invoice automation technology, connecting AI-powered approvals with instant, unrestricted payments via its Bolt Instant Payment technology. Together, these capabilities deliver a factoring solution that is Always On.

A cornerstone of bringing this to market was ensuring the client experience remained simple and consistent, allowing OTR’s tens of thousands of users to focus only on the tasks that matter—such as correcting issue invoices—without disrupting existing workflows or adding unnecessary steps.

“This is the kind of innovation that redefines what’s possible,” said Drew Bingham, CTO of OTR Solutions. “Truly Instant Funding transforms factoring from a necessary process into a real-time financial engine. Always on, and always in your control.”

As industry professionals start to close out 2025 and prepare for 2026, Truly Instant Funding is part of OTR’s larger mission to leverage smarter, data fueled platforms to empower its clients. OTRintelligence forms the foundation for ongoing innovation within the OTR 365 ecosystem, set to continue leading the way in the upcoming years.

“Truly Instant Funding is just the beginning,” said Clayton Griffin, President of OTR Solutions. “OTRintelligence reimagines the financial infrastructure of logistics, creating technology that gives every carrier the freedom to run their business their way, opening the door for stronger relationships and more resilient supply chains.”

Truly Instant Funding is now available to all OTR clients through the OTR Solutions Mobile App. To learn more or experience Truly Instant Funding firsthand, visit otrsolutions.com .

Founded in 2011, OTR Solutions is a full-service freight factoring and transportation technology company that leverages easy-to-use systems to provide reliable cashflow, back-office support, and operating solutions to U.S. based carriers and brokerages of all sizes. OTR has over 350 employees, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. To learn more about OTR Solutions’ portfolio of fintech solutions, please visit www.otrsolutions.com .

