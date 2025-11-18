OTR Solutions Acquires TruckSmarter Factoring and Banking Division, Expanding Its Leadership in Freight Finance and Technology

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTR Solutions , the leader in logistics-focused financial technology and back-office solutions, today announced the acquisition of TruckSmarter’s factoring and banking division, marking a pivotal move that strengthens both companies’ focus on their core expertise while advancing innovation and efficiency for carriers across the freight industry.

Under the agreement, OTR Solutions will assume all TruckSmarter factoring and business banking operations, and ensure a seamless, one-to-one transition for existing clients. This transition will deliver immediate access to OTR’s Truly Instant Funding, nationwide customer support, and intelligent financial platform built to keep carriers paid, protected, and moving 24/7/365 without disruption.

TruckSmarter will now concentrate its resources on accelerating its AI-driven dispatching and load board technology, continuing its mission to empower carriers through smarter load discovery and automation.

For both companies, the decision reflects a shared vision: carriers deserve best-in-class technology and easy to access financial solutions that simplify operations and fuel business success.

“TruckSmarter has built a reputation for empowering carriers through technology, and we’re proud to be the partner they trust to continue supporting their clients’ success,” said Fritz Owens, CEO of OTR Solutions. “For TruckSmarter factoring clients, this transition will feel seamless, but the benefits will be immediate. Faster payments, more flexibility, and access to the industry’s most advanced funding platform are now at their fingertips.”

“Our focus is now fully on building the best suite of software and AI tools to meet the incredible demand that's coming from within the industry,” said Dan Kao, Co-Founder and CEO of TruckSmarter. “When it came time to find the right home for our factoring clients, OTR was the clear choice. Their speed, reliability, and commitment to carriers are unmatched, and we wanted our clients to have nothing less than the best.”

The acquisition is a natural fit, pairing TruckSmarter’s innovation in freight visibility and automation with OTR’s dominance in factoring, fuel, and business banking. Together, the companies’ complementary expertise lays the groundwork for a more connected, efficient freight ecosystem.

“This move is about building the future of freight,” added Owens. “These clients will now benefit from OTR’s market-leading capabilities as well as TruckSmarter’s advanced freight matching platform, unlocking new opportunities for automation and insight that will drive greater success for carriers and brokers alike. Our goal has always been to help our clients stay in business longer, operate smarter, and access the tools previously reserved for a small portion of this industry. This partnership accelerates that vision.”

This partnership represents OTR’s desire to work with other industry leaders to drive freight technology forward.

“This collaboration proves what’s possible when our industry comes together with a shared vision for progress,” said Clayton Griffin, President of OTR Solutions. “It’s proof that when we unite around common goals, we can create real value for the hundreds of thousands of businesses that keep America moving. We remain committed to partnering across the industry to enhance our clients’ success and drive freight forward.”

About OTR Solutions

Founded in 2011, OTR Solutions is a full-service freight factoring and transportation technology company that leverages easy-to-use systems to provide reliable cashflow, back-office support, and operating solutions to U.S. based carriers and brokerages of all sizes. OTR has over 350 employees, headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. To learn more about OTR Solutions’ portfolio of fintech solutions, please visit www.otrsolutions.com.

About TruckSmarter

TruckSmarter, Inc. is the one-stop shop for truck drivers and owner-operators to build, manage and grow their business. Through the TruckSmarter app, drivers can access 100s of thousands of available loads, and leverage their AI Dispatching tool to quickly match them to their exact preferences. For more information, visit trucksmarter.com/dispatch

Media Contact:

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbd513ef-0b36-4272-bcc8-20770a309b40