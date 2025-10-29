Lone Wolf Technologies Announces Powerful Integration, Unifying the Real Estate Journey from Lead to Close

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lone Wolf Technologies (“Lone Wolf”), North America’s leader in residential real estate technology, today announced a highly requested integration between Lone Wolf Transact and Follow Up Boss. This milestone brings together two top-tier solutions, empowering real estate professionals to confidently guide their clients through every step of the real estate journey—effortlessly and efficiently.

With this integration, Lone Wolf takes a big step toward its vision of Foundation as the industry cloud, seamlessly connecting two separate technologies into one streamlined workflow. Real estate professionals can now use Lone Wolf Transact directly within Follow Up Boss, cutting out manual data entry, improving communication, and creating a true 'lead-to-close' experience.

“At Lone Wolf, we believe technology should simplify, not complicate, and empower real estate professionals with the freedom to choose the tools that work best for them,” said Aaron Kardell, General Manager of Innovation and Strategic partnerships at Lone Wolf. “This integration is not just a connection between two platforms—it’s a game changer for the entire industry. By uniting Transact and Follow Up Boss, we’re empowering agents and teams with the flexibility and seamless workflows that they need to deliver exceptional client service and achieve better results from the first conversation to the final signature.”

The integration offers powerful features designed to simplify deal management. Real estate professionals can now initiate and manage Lone Wolf Transact transactions from within Follow Up Boss, client and property details syncing instantly. Transaction statuses automatically update in Follow Up Boss, providing a real-time view of every deal’s progress.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Unified Workflow: Launch transactions, manage documents, and track deal milestones from one place—enabling a truly uninterrupted client journey.

Launch transactions, manage documents, and track deal milestones from one place—enabling a truly uninterrupted client journey. Efficiency Gains: Reduce double data entry and automate updates freeing up time for client relationships.

Reduce double data entry and automate updates freeing up time for client relationships. Enhanced Compliance and Accuracy: Maintain consistent, accurate information across systems for streamlined compliance.

Maintain consistent, accurate information across systems for streamlined compliance. Superior Client Service: Access real-time insights to anticipate client needs and deliver exceptional service.





The Lone Wolf Transact integration can be enabled today within the Follow Up Boss integration marketplace.

About Lone Wolf Technologies

Lone Wolf Technologies, Inc. is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. With cloud solutions for agents, teams, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations alike, the company provides the tools needed to amaze clients, build businesses, and improve profits—from leads to transactions and beyond. Lone Wolf is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

