ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 62 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

29 October 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 October 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]3,227,500 875,853,046
22 October 202518,000232.554,185,900
23 October 202518,000233.274,198,860
24 October 202518,000234.744,225,320
27 October 202518,000233.284,199,040
28 October 202518,000231.184,161,240
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)3,317,500 896,823,406

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,764,356 B shares corresponding to 1.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 October 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


SE-2025-62_Transactions B shares SE-2025-62_EN

