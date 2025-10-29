Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 62 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
29 October 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 22 – 28 October 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,227,500
|875,853,046
|22 October 2025
|18,000
|232.55
|4,185,900
|23 October 2025
|18,000
|233.27
|4,198,860
|24 October 2025
|18,000
|234.74
|4,225,320
|27 October 2025
|18,000
|233.28
|4,199,040
|28 October 2025
|18,000
|231.18
|4,161,240
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,317,500
|896,823,406
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 3,764,356 B shares corresponding to 1.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 22 – 28 October 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments