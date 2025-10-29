Cimplifi Appoints Joe Maguire Vice President, Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Maguire as vice president of artificial intelligence and analytics. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores the commitment to innovation and client success as Cimplifi continues to expand its Unifi ai program and redefine legal technology.

Maguire combines over a decade of legal experience with advanced technical certifications that enhance his ability to navigate complex review workflows. As a Relativity Expert, he designs efficient, defensible workflows using tools like aiR for Review, aiR for Privilege, continuous active learning (CAL), and conceptual analytics—delivering measurable time and cost savings across high-profile matters.

“Joe’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Cimplifi and our clients,” said Brandon Jessup, chief delivery officer of Cimplifi. “His proven track record, technical acumen, and client-first approach will accelerate our ability to deliver intelligent, AI-powered solutions that solve real-world challenges, reduce risk, and unlock new value for our clients.”

Throughout his career, Maguire has focused on providing custom generative AI and analytic solutions, investigating emerging technologies, and guiding clients and case teams through the adoption of advanced AI tools. His leadership in managing eDiscovery support for large-scale, multi-office litigation, and his development of best practices for Relativity’s Review Center and aiR for Review, have set new standards for excellence in the field.

“I’m excited to join Cimplifi at a time when AI is transforming legal services,” said Maguire. “By embedding AI and analytics into core workflows, we can help clients automate routine work, increase speed, and drive strategic value. I look forward to partnering with our clients to deliver innovative solutions and measurable results.”

Maguire is admitted to the Virginia State Bar and holds a Juris Doctor from Regent University School of Law, along with a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech. His certifications—including Relativity Expert, Relativity Certified Administrator, Generative AI Pro, aiR for Privilege Pro, and Project Management Specialist—demonstrate deep proficiency in leveraging Relativity’s AI-powered tools for efficient and defensible document review. These credentials are critical in ensuring accuracy, compliance, and strategic execution across privilege and review processes, making Maguire a valuable asset in high-stakes legal matters.

About Cimplifi™

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.