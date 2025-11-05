Cimplifi Earns Relativity Solution Competencies, Showcasing Leadership in AI-Driven Document Review and Privilege Protection

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, has earned two new solution competencies from Relativity. The Relativity aiR for Review competency and Relativity aiR for Privilege competency recognize the expertise Cimplifi has demonstrated in applying RelativityOne’s generative AI capabilities to streamline document review and privilege identification processes.

Achieving the aiR for Review competency highlights the ability Cimplifi has to deliver more efficient, consistent and high-quality document review experiences by leveraging AI to reduce manual efforts and improve review accuracy. Earning the aiR for Privilege competency reflects the success Cimplifi has had in helping clients identify privileged content more quickly and accurately, reducing risk and enhancing defensibility.

“As data volumes continue to grow exponentially, embracing AI is no longer optional, it’s essential,” said Brandon Jessup, chief delivery officer at Cimplifi. “Clients need scalable, intelligent solutions that reduce review burdens, accelerate timelines and improve accuracy. These competencies validate our ability to operationalize AI in a way that delivers measurable value, lowering costs, minimizing risk and accelerating better outcomes.”

This recognition adds to the existing competencies Cimplifi has earned, including Relativity Contracts, Security Best Practices, Boutique Law Firm, and Data Migration, underscoring its comprehensive capabilities across the RelativityOne platform.

About Cimplifi™

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.

About Relativity

Relativity is a global legal technology company that empowers the legal data intelligence community to organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its extensible, AI-powered platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into insights and actions to elevate the practice of law. Leading corporations, law firms and government agencies worldwide rely on Relativity and its robust partner ecosystem to uncover the most relevant and impactful information across a range of legal work. Relativity expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to more than 100 academic institutions through its academic program and to more than 90 organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.