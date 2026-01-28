Cimplifi Names Michael Conner Chief Revenue Officer to Strengthen Client Value and Fuel Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Conner as chief revenue officer. In this role, Conner will oversee global revenue strategy, go-to-market execution, sales leadership, enterprise partnerships, and growth initiatives as Cimplifi continues its strategic expansion across the legal and corporate markets.

With more than 30 years of experience across electronic discovery, digital forensics, legal technology, and complex investigations, Conner has built and led high-performing sales organizations, scaled revenue operations, and delivered innovative, client-centric solutions to law firms and corporate legal teams facing high-stakes litigation, regulatory scrutiny, and evolving data challenges.

“Michael’s deep industry expertise and proven ability to accelerate growth make him a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Marc Zamsky, chief executive officer of Cimplifi. “His talent for connecting people, technology, and client outcomes will be vital as we expand the value we deliver, particularly as demand grows for integrated legal operations support, advanced contract analytics, and unified data strategies across the enterprise.”

Before joining Cimplifi, Conner held senior sales and operational leadership across global legal services providers and multidisciplinary consulting firms, where he guided commercial strategy, market expansion, and the development of scalable, technology-enabled service offerings. Earlier in his career, he also served as president of a technology-driven eDiscovery provider, overseeing operations, product strategy, and revenue performance.

“As chief revenue officer, my focus is on building scalable growth, deepening enterprise partnerships, and strengthening the practical, technology-enabled solutions that our clients rely on, from modernizing legal operations and contract workflows to delivering unified insights across their legal and contract data,” said Conner. “I’m excited to join the team at such a pivotal moment and help shape the company’s next phase of growth.”

Conner is a recognized authority in electronic discovery and information governance. He has provided expert testimony in federal and state courts, served as a Rule 30(b)(6) corporate representative, authored numerous articles and white papers on eDiscovery, data management, and litigation readiness. He is a frequent speaker on best practices across the legal technology landscape.

