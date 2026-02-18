Cimplifi Appoints Sashi Valavala Senior Vice President, AI and Analytics

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced the appointment of Sashi Valavala as senior vice president of AI and analytics, expanding AI leadership and reinforcing the company’s commitment to delivering innovative, defensible, and client‑centric AI solutions across the data lifecycle.

Valavala brings 18 years of deep expertise in eDiscovery analytics and technical consulting, with a track record of designing and implementing workflow solutions that optimize document review and support statistically defensible outcomes for high‑stakes matters including Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Second Requests, multidistrict litigation, commercial disputes, and transactional reviews. Recognized for his strong leadership and collaborative approach, he has guided complex, end-to-end matters, overseeing everything from early data collection through advanced analytics-driven review and final production, advising corporate legal departments and outside counsel on practical, metrics‑driven AI strategy.

“As clients navigate an era of rapid AI acceleration, Sashi brings the experience, perspective, and technical depth needed to ensure our solutions remain both innovative and defensible,” said Brandon Jessup, chief delivery officer of Cimplifi. “His expertise in human‑in‑the‑loop workflows, machine learning best practices, and statistically grounded validation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver real‑world, reliable outcomes for our clients.”

Valavala’s arrival follows the company’s ongoing expansion of its AI leadership, including the addition of Joe Maguire as vice president of artificial intelligence and analytics. Together, these leaders will guide the continued evolution of the company’s AI strategy and help shape the next generation of defensible, client-ready solutions.

“I’m excited to join Cimplifi at a transformative moment for AI in legal services,” said Valavala. “The industry is reaching an inflection point where defensibility, measurable accuracy, and responsible implementation matter more than ever. Cimplifi offers a flexible, best‑of‑breed approach, allowing us to deliver comprehensive solutions that not only address clients’ current needs, but also position them for future success through simplified workflows and speed of adoption.”

Prior to joining Cimplifi, Valavala held progressive positions in analytics consulting and project management, leading complex eDiscovery and data‑intensive engagements across a wide range of litigation and regulatory matters. Earlier in his career, he managed technical services teams and oversaw the delivery of large‑scale review, analytics, and workflow optimization solutions, building a foundation of expertise that spans the full spectrum of modern eDiscovery and legal analytics.

Valavala holds an M.S. in Management Information Systems from Texas A&M International University and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the Walchand Institute of Technology.

About CimplifiTM

Cimplifi is a leading integrated legal services provider, leveraging technology and expertise to simplify the experience of eDiscovery and contract analytics for law firms, legal departments, and the public sector. Our client-centric ecosystem and experience offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled solutions that integrates proprietary tools and automated workflows with market-leading software to deliver an easy-to-use, end-to-end system that streamlines processes, unifies reporting, and empowers users. For more than two decades, clients have relied on our expertise and ingenuity to solve complex challenges, bring innovative solutions, and deliver intelligence and insight to help them manage risk, control costs, and get more done, more effectively and with far less effort and stress. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.