Creatd Launches Flyte Escapes: AI-Enhanced Luxury Travel Experiences for the Modern Era

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) introduces Flyte Escapes, a new luxury travel vertical that curates private jet journeys, five-star accommodations, and insider access, all seamlessly orchestrated with the assistance of Flyte’s AI-powered systems.



Designed for B2B partnerships, Flyte Escapes expands Creatd’s footprint into the experience travel market, positioning the company for future collaborations, acquisitions, and new revenue streams.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) today announced the official launch of Flyte Escapes , an AI-enhanced luxury travel vertical offering fully integrated private jet itineraries, curated stays, and exclusive access. Developed to redefine experiential travel for brands, partners, and high-end clients, Flyte Escapes leverages Creatd’s first-party data and in-house marketing engine to directly reach qualified travelers and strategic brand partners, driving growth and engagement across the company’s expanding network.

Flyte Escapes delivers what luxury travelers have long sought, effortless coordination across every stage of a trip. Each Escape offers a pre-curated itinerary framework centered on a signature event or destination, combining private aviation, luxury accommodations, and experiences.

Unlike traditional travel brokers or booking sites, Flyte Escapes delivers a true white-glove concierge experience supported by advanced AI systems. Each itinerary is crafted by a dedicated team of expert concierges who use AI-driven tools to streamline workflows, optimize logistics, and personalize every detail, ensuring a seamless journey from jet to suite.

In addition, Flyte Escapes is cultivating a curated network of brand and hospitality partners, including hotels, venues, festivals, and experience providers. These partnerships enable Flyte to deliver integrated, end-to-end experiences today while laying the groundwork for future expansion into a broader, scalable marketplace within the growing “experience economy.”

“Flyte Escapes is built around the evolving needs of today’s private flyers; travelers who value time, discretion, and effortless access,” said Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, Inc. “This launch deepens our connection to the lifestyle of our customers, extending beyond aviation into the experiences that define their world. By combining AI-driven precision with authentic human service, Flyte positions Creatd at the center of a new era in luxury travel, one that unites intelligence, personalization, and experience.”

Building on Creatd’s broader strategic roadmap, Flyte Escapes positions the company to explore future acquisitions and partnerships across the travel and hospitality sectors. The Flyte Escapes collection celebrates one-of-a-kind moments and destinations, designed to inspire travelers and brands alike to reimagine what curated luxury travel can be. Each Escape embodies discovery, design, and access, reflecting Creatd’s commitment to building experiences that resonate far beyond the journey itself.

To explore upcoming Escapes or begin planning your next journey, visit https://www.flyte.travel/escapes

For partnership inquiries, brand collaborations, or hospitality integrations, contact the Flyte Escapes team at info@flyte.travel to learn more about joining the network.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (OTCQB: CRTD) is a company focused on investing in and operating businesses across technology, media, consumer, and capital markets. The Company builds, acquires, and accelerates assets with strong fundamentals and high growth potential, supported by a shared infrastructure built for scalability and transparency.

About Flyte

Flyte is a pioneering private aviation company dedicated to revolutionizing air travel through accessibility, convenience, and technology-driven innovation. By leveraging a seamless booking platform and a unique on-demand model, Flyte provides travelers with a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to traditional private jet charters. For more information, visit https://flyte.travel .

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. This press release is qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements and risk factor disclosure contained in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

