Bioxytran Completes Randomized Clinical Trial For its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug

Data from the dose optimization trial expected soon

ProLectin-M is positioned as the first oral antiviral sugar chemistry drug

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative therapies for viral diseases, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its second randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for its leading broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate, ProLectin-M. Data from the trial is expected to inform both the CDSCO for a phase 3 trial design and will also be submitted to the FDA pursuant to their request.

This second randomized controlled trial was designed to confirm the groundbreaking results from the Company's earlier Phase 2 study, which demonstrated that ProLectin-M achieved undetectable levels of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and infection in less than one week in treated participants. The successful execution of this third independent trial significantly strengthens the robust evidence for ProLectin-M's potential as a rapid-acting oral therapeutic for a wide range of viral infections.

The comprehensive data from this third clinical trial, including detailed safety and efficacy endpoints, is expected to be compiled for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The company anticipates that the full results will be submitted for publication in the coming weeks.

"The successful completion of our third trial is a significant achievement for Bioxytran and represents a potential paradigm shift in antiviral therapy," said Dr. David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. "To have consistently targeted undetectable viral presence by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in such a short timeframe across multiple trials is a remarkable achievement. As the first oral antiviral based on the power of sugar chemistry, ProLectin-M is on track to deliver a therapeutic that could fundamentally change how the world manages viral outbreaks."

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing linear complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in its antiviral platform technology.

