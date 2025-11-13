Bioxytran Announces Initiation of Coverage of its Stock by Independent Research

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on innovative treatments for stroke, Alzheimer’s, and viral infections is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by Independent Research, a global equity research firm specializing in micro-cap and small-cap public companies.

Highlights from the report include:

Eliminating Viral Threats from the Pandemic Level to the Common Cold

Bioxytran’s lead candidate, ProLectin-M, demonstrated rapid viral clearance in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients—88% by day 3 and 100% by day 7—with no serious adverse events or viral rebounds. The drug targets the galectin fold, a conserved region of the viral spike protein, and may offer broad-spectrum activity against COVID-19, influenza, RSV, and other viruses.

Overcoming the Biggest Challenge in Stroke Treatment

The Company continues to focus on developing BXT-25, the only ambulatory treatment which can overcome the problem of a minuscule 3-hour treatment window available for victims of stroke. The Company could reduce the time to treatment by a significant margin. An approval in indication could translate into a majority share of the multibillion-dollar global stroke market.

Strong Insider Alignment

Over 50% insider ownership and minimal cash compensation underscore management’s commitment to shareholder value. The team is advancing development through strategic infusions and partnerships.

Strategic Partnership Potential

Bioxytran’s platform technologies—virology, oxygen transport, and cancer metastasis—offer multiple entry points for big pharma collaborations. The company is actively seeking strategic partners to accelerate development and commercialization.

The full research report is available http://tinyurl.com/5eb6dftt

INVESTMENT VIEW:

Bioxytran is considered a speculative investment, yet significantly de-risked due to its strong galectin science and robust clinical efficacy demonstrated in multiple randomized controlled trials—with no serious adverse events. The primary risk is funding. Without sufficient capital, clinical development of ProLectin-M and BXT-25 may be delayed. The company has struggled to raise funds over the past two years and has relied heavily on insider support. Bioxytran’s platform technologies—virology, oxygen transport, and cancer metastasis—are highly differentiated and could attract strategic partnerships or licensing deals. Its market cap is a fraction of comparable antiviral platform companies, suggesting substantial upside if funding or collaboration is secured. Insider ownership exceeds 50%, and compensation is tied to stock performance, reinforcing alignment with shareholder interests.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in its three core platform technologies. These include virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. In addition to ProLectin-M, Bioxytran is advancing programs for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. When utilized by paramedics at the time of diagnosis BXT-25 has the possibility of reducing what is known as the time until needle by over 90%. For more information, visit www.bioxytraninc.com

Investor Relations

Michael Sheikh

509-991-0245

mike.sheikh@bioxytraninc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.