Targeted Biologics Expand in Early-Line gMG Treatment as New Entrants Prepare to Challenge Established Leaders

EXTON, PA, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights has released its latest Patient Chart Dynamix™: Treatment Patterns in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (US), delivering a comprehensive view of real-world management trends and competitive dynamics within the targeted biologics landscape. Drawing from an audit of 436 patient charts and attitudinal responses from 92 US neurologists and neuromuscular specialists, the analysis highlights that Alexion’s Ultomiris® and argenx’s Vyvgart® (IV) remain the leading biologic therapies, with more than two in five patients treated with an efgartigimod formulation. Efficacy continues to drive treatment decisions, setting a high benchmark for emerging entrants aiming to capture share in this evolving market.

Despite growing competition and an expanding array of differentiated dosing profiles designed to enhance patient convenience, retention on first-line biologics remains exceptionally high at 90%, suggesting that future share gains will hinge more on new patient starts than on displacing entrenched brands or offering only marginal improvements over current treatments. Indeed, physicians note that most patients are responding very well to their current brand, underscoring a limited pool of switch candidates. At the same time, neurologists are increasingly initiating targeted biologics earlier in the treatment journey, signaling a shift toward more proactive disease management and broadening the potential base of new starts. With cost and insurance barriers continuing to challenge access, new market entrants may find opportunities through comprehensive patient support and access programs that streamline reimbursement and ease the treatment initiation process for both patients and prescribers.

A robust late-stage pipeline in gMG is poised to intensify competition over the coming years. Among agents with recently announced Phase 3 trial data, Amgen’s anti-CD19 mAb Uplizna® (inebilizumab), Alexion’s C5 inhibitor gefurulimab, and Regeneron’s C5 siRNA cemdisiran -- emerged as the top future considerations for audited patients. However, neurologists indicate that even promising candidates will need to demonstrate clear, differentiated value—through superior efficacy, sustained durability, enhanced convenience, or more favorable payer positioning—to challenge the strong loyalty established by existing biologic leaders.

About Patient Chart Dynamix™

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent service that includes robust patient chart audits and integrated specialist surveys fielded biannually. This research provides an in-depth, real-world view of treatment practices by combining verified patient data with attitudinal insights from physicians. The series highlights clinical decision-making, treatment sequencing, and outcomes for targeted patient populations across key therapeutic areas.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and analysis addressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.