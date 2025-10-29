Capstreet Named to Inc.’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors List

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which honors private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with a track record of backing founder-led companies. This year’s list recognizes Capstreet among 248 firms.

The companies named to the Founder-Friendly list have track records of collaboration and remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in. Inc. compiled the list based on questionnaires from owners who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and data on how their companies have grown during these partnerships.

“Supporting founders through active, authentic partnership is core to Capstreet’s philosophy,” said Capstreet Managing Partner Neil Kallmeyer. “We are honored that Inc. has recognized our ongoing commitment to partner with and empower entrepreneurs to scale and transform their businesses, wherever they may be in their evolution.”

Since its founding in 1990, Capstreet has raised more than $1.3 billion in capital across five funds. Its current portfolio of 14 companies spans software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services industries. Capstreet’s ﬂexible Capvalue Framework® provides industry best practices, access to subject matter experts, technologies, and human and capital resources, to help companies scale quicker and create value faster, based on speciﬁc stages in their evolution.

“Raising capital is no small feat for today’s entrepreneurs. That’s why discovering investors who offer more than just financial backing—those who bring mentorship, resources, and a true spirit of partnership to your growth journey—is both rare and invaluable,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The 2025 Founder-Friendly Investors are collaborators and dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed.”

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

The “Founder-Friendly Investors” award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. The annual list highlights the private equity firms, venture capital firms, and lenders with track records of backing founder-led companies. Like all entrants, Capstreet paid a fee to apply to be considered for the 2025 award and is not affiliated with Inc. This award is not to be construed as indicative of Capstreet’s future performance. The award was granted on October 28, 2025.

About Inc.

Inc. is a media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

