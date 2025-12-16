The Colt Group Acquires Garrison Enterprise Inc. 

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colt Group (“Colt”), a provider of on-line industrial leak repair solutions, today announced that it has acquired Garrison Enterprise Inc. (“Garrison” or “the Company”), a provider of critical line intervention services with longstanding operations along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Colt is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

Headquartered in Vineland, New Jersey, with operations in North Carolina, Virginia and Florida, Garrison Enterprise supports utilities, contractors, and infrastructure stakeholders with reliable, responsive, and technically advanced line intervention solutions. The Company’s expertise and strong customer relationships cultivated over decades is expected to enhance Colt’s service offering and accelerate its national line intervention growth strategy. Garrison’s leadership team will remain in place to ensure continuity of service and a seamless integration.

“The addition of Garrison Enterprise represents a significant milestone for Colt, enabling us to expand our line intervention services across our current service territories and strengthen our operational reach,” said Jason Box, Colt CEO. “Garrison’s capabilities, culture, and reputation align exceptionally well with ours. Together, we are poised to scale faster, access new markets, and deliver deeper support to our customers.”

“We’re excited to join The Colt Group and continue building on our team’s accomplishments over the past 40 years,” said Elbert Basolis, President of Garrison Enterprise. “This partnership creates new opportunities for our employees, greatly expands our service reach, and enhances the solutions we can offer customers nationwide.”

About The Colt Group

Founded in 1981, Colt provides on-line leak sealing, repair, and prevention solutions, including design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation, to a diverse base of blue-chip industrial clients. The company specializes in innovative approaches to solve the most difficult challenges quickly, safely, and effectively. Colt’s goal is to eliminate any downtime or lost product; sealing leaks on-line, onsite, and under pressure to keep critical assets running and to provide permanent repairs via mechanical solutions. Founded over 40 years ago, Colt is headquartered in Houston with additional locations across the U.S. Please visit www.coltgrp.com for more information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

