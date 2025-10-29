4M Analytics and WSB Engineering Announce Reseller Partnership to Increase Access to Utility AI Data

Austin, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4M Analytics, the first nationwide Utility AI mapping platform, announces an enhanced partnership with WSB, one of the nation’s fastest-growing infrastructure engineering and consulting firms. WSB, a longstanding partner of 4M Analytics, will now deliver the 4M platform directly to the market, bringing crucial utility data and AI-driven insights to infrastructure project stakeholders in real time.

“WSB is excited to announce our formal technology partnership with 4M Analytics, the leader in statewide AI Utility Mapping. WSB and 4M have seen the proven value of 4M data across multiple projects, working directly with contractors, utility owners, and both local and state agencies. Together, we will help our clients and partners leverage the value of 4M data not just in digital project delivery, but also in lifecycle asset management operations. WSB and 4M are also working together on optimized integrations, automations, and services that help both WSB and all 4M data users drive efficiencies across multiple systems and workflows.”

– Jon Chiglo, COO of WSB

4M provides a central Utility AI mapping platform delivering instant, reliable utility data that stakeholders can trust and verify. 4M collects and synthesizes data from millions of offline utility records, blueprints, geoPDFs, and GIS layers. The platform augments the data with automated object detection and AI-generated lines, and derives AI-driven utility insights so project teams can make better decisions faster across the entire project lifecycle, from planning to execution to asset management. 4M’s data integrates with infrastructure workflows provided by industry-standard design, 3D modeling, and geospatial platforms. This enables professionals to work better together from one central source of truth. 4M is not just reliable data, it is the connective tissue that unites every stakeholder from project planning to maintenance, allowing them to transmit information, coordinate effectively, and build smarter, faster, safer infrastructure from the start.

Working with 4M, WSB will empower municipalities, public sector organizations, and energy companies in Minnesota, Colorado, and Oklahoma to implement utility data directly in planning, engineering, construction, operations, and maintenance. This builds on 4M’s existing partnerships with TxDOT, CDOT, GDOT, and other public sector organizations. With unified utility data, engineers and project managers can avoid utility conflicts, prevent accidental strikes, accelerate permitting, and deliver projects more effectively. 4M’s data, combined with the full suite of services offered by WSB, provides a unique solution for the industry. This ensures civil infrastructure projects are planned, designed, and built on time and under budget, with fewer delays associated with utility accommodations and relocations.

“Our partnership with WSB represents a major step forward in making trusted utility data accessible to every stakeholder in infrastructure delivery. WSB’s engineering and digital delivery expertise combined with 4M’s AI-driven utility mapping creates a powerful foundation for municipalities, DOTs, and utility owners to eliminate uncertainty, accelerate projects, and reduce risk. Together, we are ensuring that the future of infrastructure is built on reliable data from day one.”

– Joe Eberly, President and Chief Growth Officer of 4M Analytics

With the partnership between 4M and WSB, the future of infrastructure is not siloed, it is built better together.

About WSB

WSB is a forward-thinking design and consulting firm specializing in engineering, community planning, environmental and construction services. Its staff improves the way people engage with communities, transportation, infrastructure, energy and our environment. WSB offers services in more than 50 complementary areas to seamlessly integrate planning, design and implementation to support its coast-to-coast client base. WSB’s staff is inspired to look beyond today and capitalize on the opportunities of tomorrow. Guided by a strong vision and an authentic passion, WSB is a company that strives to forge ahead. To learn more, visit www.wsbeng.com.

About 4M Analytics

4M is the first utility AI mapping platform built for infrastructure owners, planners, designers, and builders. Powered by proprietary AI and verified by geospatial experts, 4M compiles millions of fragmented public utility records and satellite imagery into one easy-to-use map—giving teams instant access to utility data they can trust and verify at every stage of planning, design, and pre-construction. Trusted by CDOT, TXDOT, GDOT, HDR, MasTec, and Kimley-Horn, 4M replaces manual research and scattered records with a single source of truth—helping teams identify risks earlier, reduce field time, and keep projects on time and on budget. Founded in 2019, 4M is backed by Insight Partners, Viola Ventures, and Waze’s former CEO. Learn more at www.4manalytics.com.

