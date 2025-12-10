4M’s Utility AI Platform Delivers Smarter, Faster, Safer Infrastructure for the Georgia Department of Transportation

Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4M Analytics, the first nationwide utility AI platform, is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) to provide comprehensive utility mapping and deliver smarter, faster, safer infrastructure for its $11 billion Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Georgia DOT manages some of the most complex utility corridors in the country, with more than 20 different utility owners located in a single roadway construction site in Atlanta. 4M provides utility intelligence instantly, making the process of navigating complex infrastructure conditions smarter, faster and safer for all stakeholders involved from the earliest planning phase.

In a survey of DOTs by the National Cooperative Highway Research Program (NCHRP), utility issues were ranked as the most common risk factor for project outcomes, affecting 81% of new construction projects and 89% of reconstruction projects. Late discovery of utility conflicts, utility relocations, and accidental utility strikes cause budget and schedule overruns and pose safety risks to workers and the public. Yet traditional utility locating techniques are manual, labor-intensive, and prone to human error and delays, requiring coordination before planning can even begin. Additionally, more than half of DOTs identify lack of AI expertise as their biggest challenge and cite data quality as their top concern.

4M is built for a world where all stakeholders need reliable data now. 4M uses AI to collect, georeference, and conflate millions of utility records across multiple formats including blueprints, GIS, as-builts, permits, and satellite images, and continuously keep them up-to-date. Computer vision expands the dataset through utility object detection (identifying manholes, inlets, utility poles, hydrants, and more) from satellite and street-level imagery. 4M technology maps infrastructure at scale and across all project sites in each state, enabling stakeholders to benefit more easily from AI and creating the most comprehensive data set available—all before putting boots on the ground.

“Through 4M’s longstanding relationship with Georgia DOT, our product has continued to evolve into an effective tool for transportation officials to reduce contingency and risk related to subsurface utilities in the right-of-way. Our shared goal is to build better together: preventing utility conflicts and damages by streamlining project delivery from planning through construction.”

— Raz Ezra, Senior Director of Sales & Strategic Partnerships

In early outcomes from integrating 4M’s utility AI platform into Georgia DOT’s workflows, utility coordination was dramatically streamlined through increased accessibility to utility data. Concept preparation that formerly took days to complete is reduced to hours, with Georgia DOT projected to save 1,800 working hours. Georgia DOT’s subsurface utility engineers found that 4M’s remotely-collected, AI-powered data was accurate to within four feet . Early implementation successes led Georgia DOT to expand 4M’s use statewide, training more than 150 team members to leverage the platform in everyday operations.

Utility mapping is part of Georgia DOT’s strategic initiative toward digital delivery, expanding from improved concept development and record research today to 3D deliverables in the near future. These innovations support Georgia DOT’s overall mandate to develop a skilled workforce to meet today’s challenges, maximize taxpayer value, leverage technology, expand public-private partnerships, and improve safety on Georgia’s roads. By implementing 4M’s AI-powered utility data, Georgia DOT is pioneering the way for public agencies nationwide to mitigate utility issues and make today’s leading risk factor for roadway projects a thing of the past.

About 4M Analytics

4M is the first utility AI mapping platform built for infrastructure owners, planners, designers, and builders. Powered by proprietary AI and verified by geospatial experts, 4M compiles millions of fragmented public utility records and satellite imagery into one easy-to-use map—giving teams instant access to utility data they can trust and verify at every stage of planning, design, and pre-construction. Trusted by CDOT, TXDOT, GDOT, HDR, MasTec, and Kimley-Horn, 4M replaces manual research and scattered records with a single source of truth—helping teams identify risks earlier, reduce field time, and keep projects on time and on budget. Founded in 2019, 4M is backed by Insight Partners, Viola Ventures, and Waze’s former CEO. Learn more at www.4manalytics.com.

