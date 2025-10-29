Fall Into Fresh Ideas for Autumn Entertaining

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Crafting cozy crowd-pleasers is a must for hosting – especially during the cooler fall months. Give your crowd something to celebrate, regardless of the occasion, with comforting sides and appetizers that warm loved ones from the inside-out.





Always a healthy snack, fresh California grapes can also be the versatile ingredient you need for elevating dishes for get-togethers and parties. In addition to providing a juicy burst of flavor and pop of color, roasting grapes in recipes like these intensifies their flavor as the natural sugars caramelize.

No matter your main course, you can enjoy it alongside an easy yet refined side dish in Roasted Cauliflower with Grape Gremolata. Tender, caramelized cauliflower is topped with a vibrant grape gremolata with fresh herbs, garlic and a hint of lemon zest adding a bright and flavorful finishing touch. Colorful, tasty grapes bring balance to this savory side that pairs well with roasted chicken, grilled fish or hearty grain bowls.

Sesame-Roasted Grapes in Crispy Won Ton Cups offer perfect party bites that blend sweet and savory in each mouthful. Juicy, fresh California grapes are tossed with sesame oil, honey and a touch of soy then roasted until caramelized. Nestled in golden brown won ton cups, they make for a simple yet sophisticated way to start any gathering.

If a warm medley of color and taste sounds like the ideal addition to your fall celebrations, Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Sweet Potatoes provide an effortless solution as a crowd-pleasing side. Sweet potatoes, grapes, red onion and tangy balsamic glaze are roasted and topped with fresh basil so you can enjoy the flavors of the season without spending all your hosting time in the kitchen.

To discover more recipes that elevate fall entertaining without the hassle, visit GrapesFromCalifornia.com .

Roasted Cauliflower w ith G rape Gremolata

Servings: 6

Grape Gremolata:

1 cup finely chopped green Grapes from California 2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley 1 clove garlic, minced 1 large lemon, zest only 1 pinch sea salt Roasted Cauliflower:

1 large head cauliflower 2 tablespoons olive oil 1/2 teaspoon sea salt freshly ground pepper, to taste

To make grape gremolata: In medium mixing bowl, stir grapes, parsley, garlic, lemon zest and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve, up to 1 day ahead.

To make roasted cauliflower: Heat oven to 450 F and line baking sheet with foil.

Discard leaves and stems from cauliflower and cut into 1-1 1/2-inch florets. Place in large bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, to taste, and toss well to coat. Transfer to prepared baking sheet and spread in single layer.

Roast 15 minutes. Stir well and roast 15 minutes, or until golden brown on edges. Serve warm with grape gremolata.

Nutritional information per serving: 90 calories; 3 g protein; 12 g carbohydrates; 5 g fat (50% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (10% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 290 mg sodium; 3 g fiber.

Sesame-Roasted Gr a pes in Crispy Won Ton Cups

Servings: 24 (1 cup each)

24 square won ton wrappers, at room temperature olive oil cooking spray 2 tablespoons sesame oil 1 tablespoon honey 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 tablespoon rice vinegar (unseasoned) 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger 3 cups red Grapes from California sesame seeds snipped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray won ton wrappers on both sides with olive oil spray. Press into 24 mini muffin cups, gently pressing into bottom to form flat base. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until lightly browned; let cool.

Increase oven temperature to 425 F and line small baking sheet with foil. In medium bowl, stir sesame oil, honey, soy sauce, vinegar and ginger. Add grapes and toss well to coat.

Spread mixture in single layer on baking sheet and roast 30 minutes, or until grapes are cooked but still holding shape, stirring occasionally. Let cool then spoon a few grapes into each won ton cup, adding any leftover juices. Garnish with sesame seeds and cilantro.

Nutritional information per serving (1 wonton): 50 calories; 1 g protein; 9 g carbohydrates; 1.5 g fat (27% calories from fat); 0 g saturated fat (0% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 120 mg sodium; 0 g fiber.

Sheet Pan Roasted Grapes and Swee t Potatoes

Servings: 6

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar 3/4 teaspoon sea salt 3 cups red Grapes from California 1 pound orange sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch slices 3/4 cup thinly sliced onion freshly ground pepper, to taste snipped fresh basil

Heat oven to 425 F. In large bowl, combine oil, vinegar, salt, grapes, sweet potatoes and onion, tossing well to coat. Place on large baking sheet and spread in single layer.

Bake 30 minutes, or until potatoes are tender, stirring halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with freshly ground pepper, to taste, and fresh basil.

Nutritional information per serving: 170 calories; 2 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 7 g fat (37% calories from fat); 1 g saturated fat (5% calories from saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol; 310 mg sodium; 2 g fiber.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab29162b-aeb9-4db8-8803-1caf491b87e2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b329ed38-2a48-48ff-a726-1f18e38873bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc4f0419-3054-4cf3-bb19-6ebb0dea498c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5b4a69e-f900-48a5-9515-9ac7c58bfeee