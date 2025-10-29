Wix Partners with PayPal Becoming Strategic Partner for PayPal’s New Agentic Commerce Solution

Wix merchants will be among the first to enable AI-powered product discovery and checkout on leading AI shopping surfaces via PayPal’s agentic commerce services

NEW YORK – Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, today announced a strategic collaboration with PayPal Inc. to enable AI-powered product discovery and commerce for Wix merchants. Through PayPal’s new agentic commerce services, Wix merchants will be able to make their catalogs discoverable on leading AI LLMs, including Perplexity, and accept payments directly through PayPal’s agentic commerce solution.

PayPal’s agentic commerce services combine payments, identity, risk, and buyer protection to help merchants participate in the next wave of AI-driven shopping. As part of this collaboration, Wix merchants will be able to sync their product data, inventory to AI discovery and checkout experiences to PayPal, with no additional technical lift required.

Key benefits for Wix merchants:

Faster time to value: With store sync, Wix product catalogs will be able to become discoverable and purchasable across supported AI channels through a streamlined integration with PayPal.

With store sync, Wix product catalogs will be able to become discoverable and purchasable across supported AI channels through a streamlined integration with PayPal. More discovery, higher intent: Wix merchants will be able to reach shoppers on AI channels and agents, benefiting from intent-driven purchasing journeys beyond traditional search and browsing.

Wix merchants will be able to reach shoppers on AI channels and agents, benefiting from intent-driven purchasing journeys beyond traditional search and browsing. Keep customer relationships: Wix merchants will remain the merchant of record and retain brand visibility and customer communications for agent-initiated transactions.

Wix merchants will remain the merchant of record and retain brand visibility and customer communications for agent-initiated transactions. One-to-many reach: A single PayPal integration will enable surface products across multiple AI shopping experiences, including PayPal’s shopping agent in the PayPal app (currently in testing in select markets) and Perplexity (anticipated before the end of 2025), with additional channels to come.





“We’re proud to be among the first eCommerce platforms working with PayPal to help merchants seamlessly participate in AI-driven discovery and checkout experiences,” said Nir Zohar, President at Wix. “AI is transforming how people shop, and our collaboration with PayPal will put Wix merchants at the forefront of that shift. With agentic discovery and checkout, merchants can expand their reach to new, high-intent channels and convert with PayPal’s trusted protections—without added technical complexity or sacrificing brand ownership”

Store sync will open for enrollment soon at PayPal.ai, with Wix merchant discoverability on Perplexity expected before the end of 2025. PayPal’s agentic payments solution is anticipated to launch in early 2026, enabling Wix merchants to accept payments on AI surfaces with built-in fraud detection, buyer protection.





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more, with industry-leading infrastructure, performance and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible design and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built, with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible to all.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations: pr@wix.com





Attachment