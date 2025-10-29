Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 29 October 2025 at 16:30 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Samuli Seppälä

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 128314/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 273 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 10 Unit price: 4 EUR

(4): Volume: 321 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 4 EUR

(7): Volume: 312 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(8): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 905 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 307 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(12): Volume: 15 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(13): Volume: 308 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(14): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(15): Volume: 572 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(16): Volume: 214 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(17): Volume: 81 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(18): Volume: 199 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(19): Volume: 34 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(20): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 164 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(23): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(24): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(25): Volume: 24 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(26): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(27): Volume: 68 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(28): Volume: 667 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(29): Volume: 301 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(30): Volume: 335 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(31): Volume: 136 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(32): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(33): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(34): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(35): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(36): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(37): Volume: 50 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(38): Volume: 324 Unit price: 4 EUR

(39): Volume: 312 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(40): Volume: 653 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(41): Volume: 359 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(42): Volume: 250 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(43): Volume: 125 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(44): Volume: 506 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(45): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(46): Volume: 56 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(47): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(48): Volume: 426 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(49): Volume: 144 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(50): Volume: 428 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(51): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(52): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(53): Volume: 372 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(54): Volume: 4999 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(55): Volume: 85 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(56): Volume: 484 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(57): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(58): Volume: 7000 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(59): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(60): Volume: 75 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(61): Volume: 292 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(62): Volume: 340 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(63): Volume: 170 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(64): Volume: 183 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

(65): Volume: 214 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(66): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(67): Volume: 53 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(68): Volume: 136 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(69): Volume: 206 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(70): Volume: 292 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(71): Volume: 214 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(72): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(73): Volume: 321 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(74): Volume: 252 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(75): Volume: 214 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(76): Volume: 207 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(77): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(78): Volume: 107 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(79): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(80): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(81): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(82): Volume: 299 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(83): Volume: 217 Unit price: 4.04 EUR

(84): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4 EUR

(85): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4 EUR

(86): Volume: 94 Unit price: 4 EUR

(87): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4 EUR

(88): Volume: 104 Unit price: 4 EUR

(89): Volume: 96 Unit price: 4 EUR

(90): Volume: 260 Unit price: 4 EUR

(91): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4 EUR

(92): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4 EUR

(93): Volume: 344 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(94): Volume: 101 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(95): Volume: 97 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(96): Volume: 98 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(97): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(98): Volume: 293 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(99): Volume: 16 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(100): Volume: 100 Unit price: 4 EUR

(101): Volume: 65 Unit price: 4 EUR

(102): Volume: 11 Unit price: 4 EUR

(103): Volume: 154 Unit price: 4 EUR

(104): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4 EUR

(105): Volume: 7 Unit price: 4 EUR

(106): Volume: 276 Unit price: 4 EUR

(107): Volume: 103 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (107):

Volume: 32144 Volume weighted average price: 4.01829 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: MESI

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 312 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 297 Unit price: 4 EUR

(3): Volume: 298 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 35 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 313 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(7): Volume: 2576 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(8): Volume: 115 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(10): Volume: 108 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(11): Volume: 326 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 352 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(13): Volume: 326 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(14): Volume: 348 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(15): Volume: 339 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(16): Volume: 352 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (16):

Volume: 6457 Volume weighted average price: 4.01548 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 111 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(2): Volume: 1712 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

(3): Volume: 2395 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(4): Volume: 318 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 4536 Volume weighted average price: 4.03189 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 190 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(2): Volume: 341 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 31 Unit price: 4 EUR

(5): Volume: 330 Unit price: 4 EUR

(6): Volume: 514 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(7): Volume: 526 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(8): Volume: 134 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(9): Volume: 1112 Unit price: 4 EUR

(10): Volume: 512 Unit price: 4 EUR

(11): Volume: 501 Unit price: 4 EUR

(12): Volume: 517 Unit price: 4 EUR

(13): Volume: 46 Unit price: 4 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):

Volume: 4785 Volume weighted average price: 4.0058 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 233 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 219 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(3): Volume: 524 Unit price: 4.035 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 976 Volume weighted average price: 4.0303 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 388 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 405 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 368 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 376 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(5): Volume: 687 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(6): Volume: 389 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(7): Volume: 384 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(8): Volume: 347 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(9): Volume: 367 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(10): Volume: 1003 Unit price: 4.025 EUR

(11): Volume: 305 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(12): Volume: 970 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(13): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(14): Volume: 295 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(15): Volume: 308 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(16): Volume: 64 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(17): Volume: 180 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(18): Volume: 420 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(19): Volume: 419 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

(20): Volume: 179 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(21): Volume: 297 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(22): Volume: 304 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(23): Volume: 346 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(24): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(25): Volume: 398 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(26): Volume: 412 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

(27): Volume: 1022 Unit price: 4.015 EUR

Aggregated transactions (27):

Volume: 10977 Volume weighted average price: 4.01833 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 347 Unit price: 4 EUR

(2): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(3): Volume: 358 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 4.01 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 717 Volume weighted average price: 4.00517 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-10-28

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 414 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(2): Volume: 626 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(3): Volume: 357 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(4): Volume: 216 Unit price: 4.02 EUR

(5): Volume: 228 Unit price: 4.03 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 1841 Volume weighted average price: 4.02124 EUR

