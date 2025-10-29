AlphaPepe Presale Reaches Major Milestone With Over 3,000 Early Investors Onboarded

MONACO , Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe ($ALPE), a BNB Chain–based meme coin project, has reached a major presale milestone with over 3,000 early investors onboarded. The project reports consistent daily holder growth, instant token delivery, and verified security following a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit. With active USDT reward pools exceeding $9,000 in payouts and upcoming exchange listings, AlphaPepe continues to expand its global investor community ahead of launch.





AlphaPepe ($ALPE), a meme coin project built on the BNB Chain, has announced a major presale milestone after surpassing 3,000 early investors. The achievement underscores the project’s accelerating growth, transparent mechanics, and rising engagement within the meme-coin sector as it advances toward its upcoming exchange listings.

Strong Presale Momentum and Verified Security

Since the start of its presale phase, AlphaPepe has maintained a steady expansion rate, averaging over 100 new holders per day. This consistent participation rate ranks AlphaPepe among the fastest-growing meme coin presales of 2025.

To reinforce investor confidence, AlphaPepe’s smart contract has been fully audited by BlockSAFU, achieving a 10/10 security score. The team has also confirmed that liquidity will be fully locked at launch, ensuring a stable and transparent trading environment once the token lists publicly.

Instant Token Delivery Boosts Transparency

A defining feature of AlphaPepe’s presale is its instant token delivery system, which automatically sends ALPE tokens to investors immediately after purchase. This approach removes the waiting period typically associated with presales, giving participants immediate proof of purchase and token ownership.

This real-time distribution system has become one of the project’s core strengths, promoting accountability and establishing AlphaPepe as one of the more transparent presales within the meme-coin market.

USDT Reward Pools Strengthen Community Engagement

AlphaPepe has also launched a USDT reward pool program, designed to reward holders during the presale phase. The first two USDT pools collectively distributed over $9,000 in rewards to participants. The third pool has already surpassed a $1,000 balance, with the next payout scheduled at the conclusion of the pool cycle.

This feature demonstrates AlphaPepe’s commitment to maintaining active community engagement by introducing a tangible, recurring benefit for token holders.

Next Phase: Exchange Listings and Ecosystem Growth

The AlphaPepe team has confirmed that both centralized (CEX) and decentralized (DEX) exchange listings are in preparation as part of the next roadmap milestone. These listings are expected to increase accessibility and liquidity for the growing AlphaPepe community.

As a meme coin built on the BNB Chain, AlphaPepe leverages high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure to support scalability and global participation. The roadmap includes continued ecosystem development, staking integration, and additional reward systems to enhance community interaction post-launch.

Presale Continues With Expanding Global Interest

The AlphaPepe presale remains active, drawing consistent global participation from investors seeking early access to one of the year’s fastest-growing meme coin projects. With its verified audit, instant token delivery, active USDT pools, and rising investor base, AlphaPepe continues to establish itself as a standout presale in the 2025 crypto landscape.

For more information about the AlphaPepe presale and roadmap updates, visit the official website at https://alphapepe.io/

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is a BNB Chain–based meme coin that combines viral community culture with transparent blockchain practices. Designed for accessibility and engagement, the project aims to deliver a secure, scalable, and community-focused ecosystem while redefining how meme coins operate in the evolving crypto market.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/800468d2-5f81-4acb-9872-b8c38130ce3b