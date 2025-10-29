CAI Launches "Love Where You Live" and "Love Where You Work" Campaigns to Celebrate Community Association Living and Management

Falls Church, Va., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute, the leading international authority supporting condominium associations, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, today announced the launch of its Love Where You Live and Love Where You Work campaigns. The two initiatives are designed to celebrate the pride, connection, and purpose found in community association living and professional community management.

The campaigns come at a time when community associations, including homeowners associations (HOAs), condominiums, and cooperatives, represent a significant and growing part of the American housing landscape. According to 2024 data from the Foundation for Community Association Research, 77.1 million Americans live in community associations, which encompass $11 trillion in real estate value and make up 33.6% of all U.S. housing.

“These campaigns celebrate what truly makes community associations thrive; the people and the shared sense of purpose that bring neighborhoods to life,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, chief executive officer of Community Associations Institute. “Through Love Where You Live, we’re shining a light on authentic stories of connection, pride, and belonging while recognizing the dedicated professionals who make these communities great.”

The Love Where You Live campaign invites homeowners, board members, and residents to share what makes their community special. Using #LoveWhereYouLive, participants can post photos and videos on social media that feature neighborhood events, volunteer projects, or acts of kindness that strengthen connections among neighbors and foster a sense of belonging.

The Love Where You Work campaign recognizes the professionals who make communities exceptional. By sharing stories, images, and experiences with #LoveWhereYouWork, community managers and management companies can highlight their passion for the profession and the important role they play in building strong, well-managed communities.

Together, both campaigns aim to elevate awareness of the value and impact of community associations. CAI invites members, residents, and industry partners to participate and help spread the message: when we love where we live and love where we work, communities thrive.

Learn more about the campaigns and how to get involved at caionline.org/lovewhereyoulive.