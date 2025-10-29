Exor Press Release - Pricing Announcement

Amsterdam, 29 October 2025

EXOR ANNOUNCES THE PRICING OF €600 MILLION NOTES MATURING IN 2035

Exor N.V. (rated A– with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor’s) announces that it has priced €600 million notes due 5 November 2035 carrying a fixed annual coupon of 3.75%, with an issue price of 99.386%.

The purpose of the issue is to raise new funds for Exor’s general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing debt.

The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market, and the settlement of the issue will take place on 5 November 2025.

This press release is not, and shall not contain or constitute, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the notes, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful or restricted by law. No action has been or will be taken to permit a public offering of the notes in any jurisdiction. The notes may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act as amended (the “Securities Act”)) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from such registration. Such notes have not been, nor will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any other securities laws. No offering of the securities referred to herein will be made, directly or indirectly, in or into, or by use of the mail of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States of America.

Not for release, publication, distribution or forwarding, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana islands, any state of the United States and the district of Columbia) (together, the “United States”) or to any person located or resident in the United States or in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

This press release and the offering when made are only addressed to, and directed in, the United Kingdom (the “UK”), and the member states of the European Economic Area (the “EEA”) at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of the prospectus regulation (as defined below) in the case of the EEA, or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the “EUWA”) (the “UK Prospectus Regulation”) (“Qualified Investors”). For these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In addition, in the UK this press release is being distributed only to and is directed only at, qualified investors (i) who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”) and Qualified Investors falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, and (ii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as “Relevant Persons”). This document must not be acted on or relied on (i) in the UK, by persons who are not Relevant Persons, and (ii) in any member state of the EEA, by persons who are not Qualified Investors. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to (a) Relevant Persons in the UK and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons in the UK and (b) Qualified Investors in member states of the EEA.

In the case of any securities being offered to a potential investor in its capacity as a financial intermediary (as such term is used in article 5(1) of the Prospectus Regulation), such financial intermediary will be deemed to have represented and agreed that the securities acquired by it in the offering have not been acquired on behalf of persons in a member state other than Qualified Investors or persons in member states for whom such financial intermediary has authority to make decisions on a wholly discretionary basis, nor have the securities been acquired with a view to their offer or resale in a member state where this would result in a requirement for publication by the issuer of a prospectus pursuant to article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation.

Exor N.V. does not make any representation as to (i) the suitability of the securities for any particular investor, (ii) the appropriate accounting treatment and potential tax consequences of investing in the securities or (iii) the future performance of the securities either in absolute terms or relative to competing investments.

Attachment