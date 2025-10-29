JUST PUBLISHED: Empowering Conversations on Faith: A Guide to Finding Strength in Christ

Charleston, SC, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Words In Red / My Little Town of Faith, SAINTS NÉ addresses the pressing need for open conversations about faith, drawing from biblical scripture and personal experiences. This heartfelt guide serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking a deeper relationship with Christ. It tackles essential questions about faith, salvation, and life's challenges, providing straightforward insights that resonate with readers from all walks of life. The author shares intimate stories that illustrate the path to salvation, emphasizing love, understanding, and forgiveness.



- Offers clear answers to life's toughest questions about faith and salvation.

- Encourages readers to engage actively in their spiritual journeys.

- Welcomes individuals from diverse backgrounds, from the curious to the devout.

- Highlights the importance of community and shared experiences in faith.

- Inspires readers to cultivate kindness and compassion through Jesus' teachings.



SAINTS NÉ structures the narrative to foster a sense of belonging and connection among readers. We must give the help we are able to give, says SAINTS NÉ, capturing the essence of this transformative work.



Words In Red is more than just a book; it invites readers to explore the depths of faith and the transformative power of Christ's love. What revelations await those who dare to turn its pages?



Words In Red is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Saints Né is a devoted author who shares his faith and insights through his writing. His works resonate with readers seeking spiritual guidance and understanding. With a passion for connecting with those at various stages of life, he welcomes all who are curious about faith and salvation. His writing encourages readers to explore their relationship with Christ, regardless of their background or education. Living in Illinois with his family, he seeks to impart wisdom and inspire faith through his latest work, Words In Red / My Little Town of Faith.

Media Contact: s.rod@att.net

Available for interviews: Author, SAINTS NÉ

