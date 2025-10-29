mRNA Market Forecast: Small Decline of -0.04% CAGR by 2030

Boston, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “mRNA: Therapeutics and Global Markets” is forecast to remain stable or slightly decline to $7.69 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.04% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global mRNA therapeutics market, covering revenue estimates, growth projections, and key trends. It explores various types of mRNA and their therapeutic applications, along with insights into patents, and clinical trials. The report also highlights major companies, their strategic partnerships, and analyzes the markets in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Additionally, it explores the growing interest in mRNA-based therapies, especially for chronic diseases, due to their advantages in manufacturing, distribution, and safety over DNA vaccines. Encouraging clinical trial results and the success of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines further underscore the market’s multi-billion-dollar potential for future treatments and preventive solutions.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Number of Pandemics and Epidemics: Outbreaks like COVID-19 have shown the need for rapid vaccine development. mRNA technology enables quick responses to emerging diseases, making it a preferred platform during health emergencies.

Increasing Awareness of the Need for Vaccinations: Global health campaigns and recent pandemics have raised public understanding of vaccines' importance. This growing awareness supports broader acceptance and demand for innovative mRNA-based vaccines.

Investments in mRNA Therapeutics Research: Governments, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical companies are funding mRNA research. These investments accelerate innovation, clinical trials, and infrastructure, expanding the market’s potential.

Increased Interest in Personalized Cancer Vaccines: mRNA enables tailored cancer treatments by targeting specific tumor markers. This personalized approach is gaining traction for its potential to improve outcomes and reduce side effects in cancer therapy.

Potential of mRNA Drugs: Beyond vaccines, mRNA can treat genetic and rare diseases by instructing cells to produce therapeutic proteins. This versatility opens new avenues for drug development and broadens its market scope.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $8.36 billion Market size forecast $7.69 billion Growth rate CAGR of -0.04% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Disease Type, Indication, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Market Drivers Rising number of pandemics and epidemics.

Interesting facts:

mRNA vaccines tell your body to produce a distinguishable portion of the virus rather than using any actual virus components.

mRNA vaccines are already being tried against influenza, Zika virus, Ebola, and other serious diseases. Additionally, the mRNA vaccination technique is being explored as a cancer treatment.

Theoretically, mRNA technology could also create proteins that are absent in conditions like diabetes, sickle cell anemia, and cystic fibrosis.

Emerging startups:

Laronde: This U.S.-based company, founded in 2017, is using its endless RNA (eRNA) technology to lead a new class of RNA-based medications. This platform makes it possible to create programmed RNA therapies that can cause the body to continuously manufacture therapeutic proteins. To foster further development, the company merged with Senda Biosciences in 2023 and continues to develop innovative RNA therapies.

Generate Biomedicines: The company is developing protein therapies for a variety of illnesses, such as genetic disorders and autoimmune diseases, by utilizing AI and programmable mRNA. Generate's patented technology speeds up target protein identification, reducing drug development timeframes. The company expects to begin its first round of clinical trials in 2025 for treatments of cystic fibrosis and lupus.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for mRNA therapeutics was estimated at $7.71 billion in 2025 and is forecast to remain stable with a slight decline to $7.69 billion by the end of 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The report will provide information on COVID and non-COVID mRNA vaccines and drugs, along with their growth projections for the coming years. It will also cover potential applications of mRNA therapeutics as well as provide an in-depth analysis of clinical trials. It will also explore macroeconomic factors, ESG initiatives, and the competitive landscape.

Which disease type segment will be dominant through 2030?

The COVID mRNA vaccines segment will dominates the mRNA therapeutics market and will continue to do so through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America holds the largest share of the market.

What are the opportunities and challenges in the mRNA therapeutics market?

The mRNA therapeutics market presents opportunities in personalized cancer vaccines and the potential of mRNA drugs to treat various diseases. However, the market faces challenges such as limitations of mRNA vaccines, including production and logistical hurdles.

Market leaders include:

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BIOCINA

BIONTECH SE

CUREVAC SE

ETHRIS GMBH

GENNOVA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

GSK PLC.

IMMORNA (HANGZHOU) BIOTECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

MERCK & CO. INC.

MODERNA INC.

NUTCRACKER THERAPEUTICS INC.

PFIZER INC.

PROVIDENCE THERAPEUTICS

SANOFI

STRAND THERAPEUTICS INC.

