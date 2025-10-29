Chairman and CEO Stockholder Letter: Wrap Is Bringing Non-Lethal Back To Public Safety

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc, (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or, the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, today issues a letter to stockholders from Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scot Cohen.

Dear Shareholders, Stakeholders, and Friends,

Policing today is complex, messy, and deeply human — an unfortunate but often overlooked truth. Under the relentless pressures of modern society, that humanity too often gets lost amid headlines of excessive force and civil unrest. Even on the best days, when officers do everything right, encounters can still end in tragic and unintentional loss of life.

Tasers, batons, and pepper spray — tools historically labeled as “less-lethal” — have, in many cases, resulted in death, often through no fault of the officer. The men and women who serve our communities now operate in an environment where every action is recorded, scrutinized, and second-guessed. The demands on law enforcement have never been greater — yet the tools they’ve been given have not always kept pace with society’s expectations for accountability, performance, and compassion.

Amid this complexity, Wrap stands at a point of clarity and purpose. We exist to help lead the global transition to a future where every officer is equipped with truly non-lethal option— one where technology, training, and policy are seamlessly integrated to deliver safer outcomes that strengthen community trust and effective, lawful control.

A New Standard for Safety

The term “less-lethal” has long been a misdirect, a term born from attorneys and litigators to shield manufacturer liability and hide the frequency of unintended loss of life. From a marketing, training, and policy perspective, the phrase “less-lethal” has created an environment where potentially lethal force options sounded safe, but where individual officers were left responsible and tax-payers were left to pay the bill when things went wrong.

A data-driven analysis tells a clear story — grounded in measurable outcomes. When we examine the results of so-called “less-lethal” tools, the truth becomes clear: these classifications obscure the real probability of unintended death. Tasers, batons, and chemical agents — each labeled as less-lethal — have nonetheless resulted in fatalities, creating a false sense of safety and eroding public trust.

At Wrap, we are determined to give officers a better option. Language matters because words define standards, and standards shape decisions. We are committed to defining the non-lethal standard through measurable results, where safety is quantified, accountability is transparent, and outcomes do not cause loss of life.

We strive to be known — and synonymous — with non-lethal technologies and the integrated ecosystem that surrounds them. Our platform unites world-class devices, immersive training, and defensible policies into a single system that empowers officers to act decisively, humanely, and effectively.

Our Purpose and Mission

Our purpose is simple yet profound: to support officers, communities, and those in crisis through the integration of non-lethal policy, technology, and training.

Our mission is to save lives, improve outcomes, and protect trust between officers and the public. We feel called to actively work to avoid unpredictable, unreliable, and unexpected results when community safety and lives are on the line. As a company helping to lead a new era of non-lethal, pre-escalatory response, we hold an obligation — not just an opportunity — to help redefine the language of force.

That means calling things what they are, based on data and outcomes rather than legacy labels or politics. Words shape policy. Policy shapes training. Training shapes behavior.

Our Philosophy on Use of Force

Wrap’s philosophy is not one sided. We recognize and respect the burden of responsibility officer’s carry and the necessary use deadly force and firearms when innocent lives are on the line.

At the same time, we believe officers deserve tools on their belt and policies that govern those tools to be clear, honest, and accurate. We must all accept the hard truth associated with so called “less lethal” technologies: they can end life.

Our mission is to help expand the set of tools to avoid the very real risk of death whenever possible, while simultaneously respecting and supporting the lawful use of lethal force when it is necessary and justified.

Our Analysis, Results, and Feedback

The numbers speak for themselves. The BolaWrap 150 has demonstrated a 92% field success rate — with zero deaths, zero serious injuries, and zero lawsuits — a record no other widely used tool in law enforcement can claim.

Deployments are accelerating, fueled by legislative policy changes, increasing demands of communities, and command-level testimonials that reaffirm what the data indicates: non-lethal tools are essential and effective today.

A growing number of departments are scaling back or decommissioning their Taser programs in favor of BolaWrap 150 deployments, citing superior operational effectiveness, safety outcomes, and officer confidence. Agencies across North Carolina and Colorado have already made transitions, while in Kentucky they report a decline in Taser use — with BolaWrap deployments now outpacing Taser activations, despite fewer devices in circulation.

These outcomes validate what we have long believed: when officers are equipped with truly non-lethal solutions that work, everyone — officers, subjects, and communities — is safer.

The Future of Non-Lethal Innovation

With the BolaWrap 150 now established as a proven, data-anchored non-lethal tool, we believe it has become both the foundation and the inspiration for a broader wave of innovation. Our non-lethal ecosystem of training, policies, tactics, and tools are designed to integrate with public safety at every level. Protecting local communities, schools and hospitals; borders, prisons and critical infrastructure across the US and abroad.

Today, many of our technologies are being integrated and tested on unmanned systems — from law-enforcement drones that extend officer reach to counter-UAS platforms that are designed to neutralize hostile drones through non-lethal means. We believe these integrations represent the next era of Wrap’s innovation: scalable, ethical systems capable of responding faster, safer, and smarter.

As we zoom out further, envisioning a world of non-lethal solutions across every domain of safety, our potential addressable markets continue to expand. We are designing modular non-lethal packages and integrated platforms intended to support law enforcement, corporations, and federal agencies alike.

We envision a future where corporate campuses and private security teams operate within a unified ecosystem of insurance, policy, training, and response-to-resistance systems — enabling more consistent, defensible, and humane outcomes across both public and private sectors.

We envision drones and ground-based unmanned systems capable of responding to high-risk situations — including active school shooter scenarios — where officer exposure can be minimized and non-lethal intervention remains possible.

We envision every police vehicle equipped with an integrated Drone-as-a-First-Responder and Interdiction system, helping ensure agencies don’t just gain eyes-on for situational awareness — they gain the ability to intervene non-lethally from the air or the ground.

All of this must remain anchored in responsibility and ethics — held together by a moral fabric that binds communities, officers, and technology under a single purpose: to preserve life while protecting those who protect us.

Leading the Global Public Safety Transition

This is no longer about a single device or deployment. It’s about delivering on an integrated vision of public safety — one that unites technology, training, and trust into a single, living ecosystem.

For too long, public safety has been defined by fragmentation — disconnected tools, inconsistent training, and policies that lag behind technology. We intend to change that. Wrap is redefining how the world approaches safety by creating a connected system in which every decision, every tool, and every action aligns toward safer outcomes for all.

Our mission transcends the device in an officer’s hand. It’s about the infrastructure of trust that surrounds them — from the training they receive, to the data they rely on, to the policies that guide them. It’s about ensuring that the courage to act and the compassion to preserve life are no longer in conflict, but complementary forces supported by modern, human-centered innovation.

It is an honor to lead Wrap at this time, bringing non-lethal back to public safety; and we are ready to lead the global public safety transition — a generational movement to deliver safer outcomes for officers and the communities they serve.

With gratitude,

Scot Cohen

Founder, Chairman and CEO

Wrap Technologies, Inc.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

Trademark Information

Wrap, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Wrap Reality™ and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control and include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Wrap’s future products, technologies, integration, intended product designs and expected benefits therefrom, market opportunities and outcomes for increased officer and public safety. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market’s listing standards; the Company’s ability to successfully implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its products; the market acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solutions; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the United States; the ability to obtain patents and defend intellectual property against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Relations Contact:

(800) 583-2652

ir@wrap.com