TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) today reported results for the third quarter 2025, which ended on September 29, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales were $752.7 million, up 22% year on year

GAAP net income of $53.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $120.9 million, or 16.1% of net sales

Non-GAAP net income of $71.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, a quarterly record high

Cash flow from operations of $141.8 million, or 18.8% of net sales





Third Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales in the third quarter of 2025 were $752.7 million, compared to $616.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2025 was $71.9 million compared to GAAP operating income in the third quarter of 2024 of $51.0 million.

GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $53.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2024 of $14.3 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Third Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2025 was $120.9 million, or 16.1% of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $100.6 million, or 16.3% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $71.0 million, or $0.67 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $56.8 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

“We delivered another strong quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range. Revenues grew 22% year on year reflecting continued demand strength in our Data Center Computing and Networking end markets, driven primarily by the requirements of generative AI. Our Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation and Aerospace and Defense end markets also experienced double-digit year on year revenue growth,” said Edwin Roks, President & CEO of TTM Technologies Inc. “Adjusted EBITDA margins were a healthy 16.1%, reflecting continued solid execution. In addition, cash flow from operations was a solid 18.8% of revenues, enabling the company to maintain its measured investment in facilities expansion to support our projected continued growth,” concluded Dr. Roks.



Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that net sales will be in the range of $730 million to $770 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.64 to $0.70 per diluted share.

With respect to TTM’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because TTM is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call

TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2025 results and the fourth quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. third quarter 2025 conference call . Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on TTM’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Inc. third quarter 2025 webcast .

To Access a Replay of the Webcast

The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies Inc. third quarter 2025 webcast .

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, RF components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. TTM’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of TTM’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by TTM’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM’s public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contact:

Dan Boehle

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

dan.boehle@ttmtech.com

714-327-3079







TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales

$ 752,736 $ 616,538 $ 2,132,025 $ 1,791,788 Cost of goods sold 596,000 486,650 1,696,208 1,440,954 Gross profit

156,736 129,888 435,817 350,834 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 21,796 19,961 64,383 60,053 General and administrative 48,598 42,567 142,091 124,841 Research and development 7,038 8,054 22,111 23,922 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,889 6,951 20,666 28,636 Restructuring charges 509 1,393 2,631 6,367 Total operating expenses 84,830 78,926 251,882 243,819 Operating income

71,906 50,962 183,935 107,015 Interest expense (10,399 ) (11,768 ) (32,958 ) (36,311 ) Other, net

306 (14,177 ) (2,648 ) (1,086 ) Income before income taxes

61,813 25,017 148,329 69,618 Income tax provision

(8,758 ) (10,706 ) (21,566 ) (18,489 ) Net income

$ 53,055 $ 14,311 $ 126,763 $ 51,129 Earnings per share:

Basic

$ 0.51 $ 0.14 $ 1.24 $ 0.50 Diluted 0.50 0.14 1.21 0.49 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic

103,321 101,958 102,337 101,704 Diluted 105,812 103,828 105,061 103,928 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Weighted-average shares outstanding 103,321 101,958 102,337 101,704 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options 2,491 1,870 2,724 2,224 Diluted shares 105,812 103,828 105,061 103,928 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA September 29, 2025 December 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 491,120 $ 503,932 Accounts receivable, net 500,147 448,611 Contract assets 446,967 381,382 Inventories 253,687 224,985 Total current assets 1,755,615 1,606,744 Property, plant and equipment, net 992,193 869,957 Total assets 3,720,528 3,472,494 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 3,810 $ 3,795 Accounts payable 506,386 406,221 Contract liabilities 149,368 170,915 Total current liabilities 905,203 809,054 Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs 912,835 914,359 Total long-term liabilities 1,113,877 1,099,616 Total stockholders' equity 1,701,448 1,563,824 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,720,528 3,472,494 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross margin 20.8 % 21.1 % 20.4 % 19.6 % Operating margin 9.6 % 8.3 % 8.6 % 6.0 % End market breakdown1: Third Quarter 2025 2024 Aerospace and Defense 45 % 45 % Automotive 11 % 14 % Data Center Computing 23 % 20 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14 % 14 % Networking 7 % 7 % Operating segment data1: Third Quarter Net sales: 2025 2024 Aerospace & Defense $ 336,841 $ 279,533 Commercial 408,920 329,382 RF&S Components 10,444 9,780 Intersegment eliminations (3,469 ) (2,157 ) Total net sales $ 752,736 $ 616,538 Segment operating income: Aerospace & Defense $ 52,884 $ 40,279 Commercial 60,031 51,105 RF&S Components 3,126 2,426 Total segment operating income $ 116,041 $ 93,810 Unallocated amounts: Restructuring (509 ) (1,393 ) Acquisition-related and other charges (15 ) (2,867 ) Stock-based compensation (11,611 ) (8,330 ) Other corporate expenses (22,775 ) (20,972 ) Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (9,225 ) (9,286 ) Total operating income $ 71,906 $ 50,962 RECONCILIATIONS2 Third Quarter First Three Quarters 2025 2024 2025 2024 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3: GAAP gross profit

$ 156,736 $ 129,888 $ 435,817 $ 350,834 Add back item: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,336 2,335 7,007 7,006 Stock-based compensation 3,720 2,719 9,220 6,689 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (776 ) (79 ) (1,835 ) (1,265 ) Other charges - 871 - 709 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 162,016 $ 135,734 $ 450,209 $ 363,973 Non-GAAP gross margin 21.5 % 22.0 % 21.1 % 20.3 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income

$ 53,055 $ 14,311 $ 126,763 $ 51,129 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,225 9,286 27,673 35,642 Stock-based compensation 11,611 8,330 29,586 21,697 Non-cash interest expense 542 493 1,609 1,517 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - (14,420 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (776 ) (79 ) (1,835 ) (1,265 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange 502 16,207 8,466 12,009 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

561 4,260 2,818 19,306 Income taxes5 (3,764 ) 3,975 (10,931 ) 476 Non-GAAP net income

$ 70,956 $ 56,783 $ 184,149 $ 126,091 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 1.75 $ 1.21 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6: GAAP net income

$ 53,055 $ 14,311 $ 126,763 $ 51,129 Add back items: Income tax provision

8,758 10,706 21,566 18,489 Interest expense 10,399 11,768 32,958 36,311 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,225 9,286 27,673 35,642 Depreciation expense 27,580 27,829 82,135 78,709 Stock-based compensation 11,611 8,330 29,586 21,697 (Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - - - (14,420 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge (776 ) (79 ) (1,835 ) (1,265 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange 502 16,207 8,466 12,009 Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

561 2,265 2,818 17,473 Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,915 $ 100,623 $ 330,130 $ 255,774 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.1 % 16.3 % 15.5 % 14.3 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow $ 141,803 $ 65,090 $ 228,952 $ 150,840 Capital expenditures, net (99,233 ) (40,859 ) (222,687 ) (100,110 ) Free cash flow $ 42,570 $ 24,231 $ 6,265 $ 50,730 1 Prior year end market revenue and operating segment data has been recasted in connection with the Company's previously disclosed change in organization structure - refer to the recasted historical selected unaudited financial information in the Form 8-K filed on July 30, 2025 for further information. 2 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information. 3 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.





