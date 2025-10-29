Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Tenable Exceeds Q3 Revenue and Profit Expectations, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Revenue of $252.4 million, year-over-year growth of 11%

Calculated current billings growth of 8% year-over-year

GAAP operating margin of 2.8%; Non-GAAP operating margin of 23.3%, year-over-year increase of 350 basis points



COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable Holdings, Inc. ("Tenable") (Nasdaq: TENB), the exposure management company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We delivered better-than-expected results on both the top and bottom line driven by strong demand for our Tenable One Exposure Management platform," said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO of Tenable. "Our outperformance reflects the industry's shift toward a more preemptive approach to cybersecurity."

"Tenable is leading the industry’s shift to exposure management, helping our tens of thousands of customers build stronger, smarter defenses for the AI era," said Mark Thurmond, Co-CEO of Tenable. "Enterprises are turning to Tenable to move from reacting to risk to staying ahead of it. They are trusting our platform to deliver the visibility and context required to see and take action on threats before they strike."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $252.4 million, an 11% increase year-over-year

Calculated current billings was $267.5 million, an 8% increase year-over-year

GAAP income from operations was $7.1 million, compared to a loss of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024

GAAP operating margin was 2.8%, compared to (0.9)% in the third quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP income from operations was $58.9 million, compared to $45.0 million in the third quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP operating margin was 23.3%, compared to 19.8% in the third quarter of 2024

GAAP net income was $2.3 million, compared to a loss of $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2024

GAAP net earnings per share was $0.02, compared to a net loss of $0.08 per share in the third quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP net income was $51.4 million, compared to $39.3 million in the third quarter of 2024

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.42, compared to $0.32 in the third quarter of 2024

Net cash provided by operating activities was $53.9 million, compared to $54.6 million in the third quarter of 2024

Unlevered free cash flow was $58.5 million, compared to $60.8 million in the third quarter of 2024

Repurchased 2.0 million shares of our common stock for $60.0 million



Recent Business Highlights

Added 437 new enterprise platform customers and 38 net new six-figure customers

Appointed industry veteran Matthew Brown as Chief Financial Officer

Launched Tenable AI Exposure, a comprehensive solution to see, manage and control the risks introduced by generative AI

Released the next evolution of industry-leading Tenable Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR), sharpening precision and enabling organizations to focus on risks that pose the greatest threat

Named a “Leader” in both Worldwide Exposure Management by IDC and Unified Vulnerability Management by Forrester

Ranked #1 in Device Vulnerability and Exposure Management market share by IDC for the seventh consecutive year

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $249.1 million to $253.1 million

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $55.7 million to $59.7 million

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $47.9 million to $51.9 million, assuming interest expense of $7.0 million, interest income of $3.2 million and a provision for income taxes of $3.4 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.39 to $0.43

121.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding



For the year ending December 31, 2025, we currently expect:

Calculated current billings in the range of $1.040 billion to $1.048 billion

Revenue in the range of $988.0 million to $992.0 million

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $211.0 million to $215.0 million

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $185.0 million to $189.0 million, assuming interest expense of $28.4 million, interest income of $15.8 million and a provision for income taxes of $12.6 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $1.51 to $1.54

122.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding

Unlevered free cash flow in the range of $265.0 million to $275.0 million



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, our platform's ability to help organizations move to a more strategic and effective defense, manage and control risks introduced by generative AI and focus on risks that pose the greatest threat, and our business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” "believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance the overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We include these non-GAAP financial measures to present our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional comparison of our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available (if any), after purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current debt obligations and future financing needs. However, given our debt obligations, non-cancelable commitments and other contractual obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses, costs related to the intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction and integration expenses, as well as costs related to the intercompany transfer of acquired intellectual property. Restructuring expenses include non-ordinary course severance, employee related benefits, and other charges to reorganize business operations. We believe that the exclusion of these expenses provides for a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies, which commonly exclude restructuring expenses.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss), excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impacts. In addition, we exclude the tax impact and related costs of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities as well as deferred income tax benefits recognized in connection with acquisitions. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and costs related to intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 252,440 $ 227,088 $ 738,872 $ 664,290 Cost of revenue(1) 56,753 50,499 163,647 148,229 Gross profit 195,687 176,589 575,225 516,061 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 99,949 99,083 310,222 300,037 Research and development(1) 56,265 48,020 168,724 136,896 General and administrative(1) 32,337 31,569 114,302 92,889 Restructuring — — — 6,070 Total operating expenses 188,551 178,672 593,248 535,892 Income (loss) from operations 7,136 (2,083 ) (18,023 ) (19,831 ) Interest income 3,590 5,989 12,597 17,587 Interest expense (7,213 ) (8,148 ) (21,363 ) (24,333 ) Other (expense) income, net (703 ) 359 (204 ) (858 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,810 (3,883 ) (26,993 ) (27,435 ) Provision for income taxes 550 5,328 8,388 10,734 Net income (loss) $ 2,260 $ (9,211 ) $ (35,381 ) $ (38,169 ) Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.32 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share: Basic 120,483 119,169 120,516 118,466 Diluted 121,953 119,169 120,516 118,466

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue $ 3,495 $ 3,216 $ 10,270 $ 9,486 Sales and marketing 17,051 15,941 51,499 47,517 Research and development 14,174 12,435 42,441 35,395 General and administrative(2) 10,162 10,092 43,101 30,403 Total stock-based compensation $ 44,882 $ 41,684 $ 147,311 $ 122,801

(2) Stock-based compensation in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes $14.6 million of expense related to the accelerated vesting of equity awards in Q1 for our late CEO.

TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,852 $ 328,647 Short-term investments 211,719 248,547 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $845 and $525 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 200,993 258,734 Deferred commissions 50,582 51,791 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 44,186 53,026 Total current assets 679,332 940,745 Property and equipment, net 40,471 39,265 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 64,518 67,914 Operating lease right-of-use assets 35,488 45,139 Acquired intangible assets, net 122,078 94,461 Goodwill 697,886 541,292 Other assets 12,849 13,303 Total assets $ 1,652,622 $ 1,742,119 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 20,089 $ 19,981 Accrued compensation 48,429 55,784 Deferred revenue 639,614 650,372 Operating lease liabilities 8,327 6,801 Other current liabilities 3,852 5,154 Total current liabilities 720,311 738,092 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 170,889 182,815 Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 354,820 356,705 Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 52,053 56,224 Other liabilities 10,173 8,329 Total liabilities 1,308,246 1,342,165 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 128,348 and 122,371 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,283 1,224 Additional paid-in capital 1,540,611 1,374,659 Treasury stock (at cost: 8,314 and 2,673 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (301,208 ) (114,911 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 407 318 Accumulated deficit (896,717 ) (861,336 ) Total stockholders’ equity 344,376 399,954 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,652,622 $ 1,742,119





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (35,381 ) $ (38,169 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 31,817 24,434 Stock-based compensation 147,311 122,801 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments (2,568 ) (6,141 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,071 1,003 Loss (gain) on other investments 18 (1,452 ) Restructuring — 4,528 Other 2,791 4,128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 59,733 26,911 Prepaid expenses and other assets 16,877 29,868 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation (9,795 ) (22,921 ) Deferred revenue (30,413 ) (3,153 ) Other current and noncurrent liabilities 2,259 (5,480 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 183,720 136,357 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (11,768 ) (1,924 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,676 ) (5,930 ) Purchases of short-term investments (116,687 ) (227,210 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 156,171 234,865 Proceeds from other investments 852 3,512 Purchases of other investments — (1,250 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (196,182 ) (29,162 ) Net cash used in investing activities (170,290 ) (27,099 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on term loan (2,813 ) (2,813 ) Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 15,482 16,262 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,420 4,798 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,329 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (184,968 ) (49,991 ) Net cash used in financing activities (171,208 ) (31,744 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 983 (2,439 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (156,795 ) 75,075 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 328,647 237,132 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 171,852 $ 312,207





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Subscription revenue $ 232,211 $ 208,554 $ 680,685 $ 608,727 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 11,088 11,769 34,051 35,941 Professional services and other revenue 9,141 6,765 24,136 19,622 Revenue(1) $ 252,440 $ 227,088 $ 738,872 $ 664,290

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% and 96%, respectively of revenue in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 96% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 252,440 $ 227,088 $ 738,872 $ 664,290 Deferred revenue (current), end of period 639,614 583,940 639,614 583,940 Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (624,548 ) (562,587 ) (657,035 ) (580,887 ) Calculated current billings $ 267,506 $ 248,441 $ 721,451 $ 667,343

(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 includes, $6.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.

Remaining Performance Obligations September 30, Change (in thousands) 2025 2024 % Remaining performance obligations, short-term $ 669,015 $ 592,351 12.9 % Remaining performance obligations, long-term 259,849 179,210 45.0 % Remaining performance obligations $ 928,864 $ 771,561 20.4 %





Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,850 $ 54,607 $ 183,720 $ 136,357 Purchases of property and equipment (867 ) (733 ) (11,768 ) (1,924 ) Capitalized software development costs (1,353 ) (1,163 ) (2,676 ) (5,930 ) Free cash flow 51,630 52,711 169,276 128,503 Cash paid for interest and other financing costs 6,854 8,055 20,287 23,505 Unlevered free cash flow $ 58,484 $ 60,766 $ 189,563 $ 152,008

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ (4,824 ) $ (3,653 ) $ (5,314 ) $ (6,283 ) Acquisition-related expenses (311 ) (663 ) (5,130 ) (1,326 ) Restructuring — (492 ) — (5,911 )





Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from operations $ 7,136 $ (2,083 ) $ (18,023 ) $ (19,831 ) Stock-based compensation 44,882 41,684 147,311 122,801 Acquisition-related expenses 113 360 6,815 1,284 Restructuring — — — 6,070 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,782 5,014 19,183 14,443 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 58,913 $ 44,975 $ 155,286 $ 124,767 Operating margin 2.8 % (0.9 )% (2.4 )% (3.0 )% Non-GAAP operating margin 23.3 % 19.8 % 21.0 % 18.8 %





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 2,260 $ (9,211 ) $ (35,381 ) $ (38,169 ) Stock-based compensation 44,882 41,684 147,311 122,801 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) (2,552 ) 1,528 (656 ) 1,626 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 113 360 6,815 1,284 Restructuring(2) — — — 6,070 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 6,782 5,014 19,183 14,443 Tax impact of acquisitions (47 ) (52 ) (147 ) (130 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 51,438 $ 39,323 $ 137,125 $ 107,925 Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.32 ) Stock-based compensation 0.37 0.35 1.22 1.04 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses(2) — 0.01 0.06 0.01 Restructuring(2) — — — 0.05 Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 0.05 0.04 0.16 0.12 Tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(3) — (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 1.11 $ 0.88 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, diluted 121,953 119,169 120,516 118,466 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 121,953 123,288 122,995 123,206

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and the amortization of acquired intangible assets are not material.

(3) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit $ 195,687 $ 176,589 $ 575,225 $ 516,061 Stock-based compensation 3,495 3,216 10,270 9,486 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,782 5,014 19,183 14,443 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 205,964 $ 184,819 $ 604,678 $ 539,990 Gross margin 77.5 % 77.8 % 77.9 % 77.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81.6 % 81.4 % 81.8 % 81.3 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales and marketing expense $ 99,949 $ 99,083 $ 310,222 $ 300,037 Less: Stock-based compensation 17,051 15,941 51,499 47,517 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 8 3 1,320 52 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 82,890 $ 83,139 $ 257,403 $ 252,468 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue 32.8 % 36.6 % 34.8 % 38.0 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Research and development expense $ 56,265 $ 48,020 $ 168,724 $ 136,896 Less: Stock-based compensation 14,174 12,435 42,441 35,395 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 3 — 1,774 (20 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 42,088 $ 35,585 $ 124,509 $ 101,521 Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue 16.7 % 15.7 % 16.9 % 15.3 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 General and administrative expense $ 32,337 $ 31,569 $ 114,302 $ 92,889 Less: Stock-based compensation 10,162 10,092 43,101 30,403 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 102 357 3,721 1,252 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 22,073 $ 21,120 $ 67,480 $ 61,234 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue 8.7 % 9.3 % 9.1 % 9.2 %



The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending

December 31, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted income (loss) from operations $ 4.0 $ 8.0 $ (13.9 ) $ (9.9 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 44.6 44.6 191.9 191.9 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.3 0.3 7.0 7.0 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.8 6.8 26.0 26.0 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 55.7 $ 59.7 $ 211.0 $ 215.0





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending

December 31, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss(1) $ (6.0 ) $ (2.0 ) $ (41.3 ) $ (37.3 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 44.6 44.6 191.9 191.9 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 2.3 2.3 1.6 1.6 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.3 0.3 7.0 7.0 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 6.8 6.8 26.0 26.0 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 47.9 $ 51.9 $ 185.0 $ 189.0 Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.31 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.37 0.37 1.60 1.60 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.01 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses — — 0.06 0.06 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06 0.06 0.22 0.22 Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions — — — — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2) (0.01 ) — (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.43 $ 1.51 $ 1.54 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 119.1 119.1 120.2 120.2 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 121.5 121.5 122.5 122.5

(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $5.6 million and $14.0 million in the three months and year ending December 31, 2025, respectively.

(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Year Ending

December 31, 2025 (in millions) Low High Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities $ 255.6 $ 265.6 Forecasted purchases of property and equipment (13.0 ) (13.0 ) Forecasted capitalized software development costs (4.4 ) (4.4 ) Forecasted free cash flow 238.2 248.2 Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs 26.8 26.8 Forecasted unlevered free cash flow $ 265.0 $ 275.0



