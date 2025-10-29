Medallion Financial Corp. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

2025 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total net income attributable to stockholders for the 2025 third quarter was $7.8 million, or $0.32 per share, which includes a non-recurring charge of $3.5 million related to the redemption of Medallion Bank's series F preferred stock. Excluding this non-recurring charge, net income for the 2025 third quarter was $11.3 million, as compared to $8.6 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest income grew 6% to $55.7 million from $52.7 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net interest margin ("NIM") on gross loans was 8.21%, compared to 8.11% in the prior year quarter, and NIM on net loans was 8.56%, compared to 8.42% in the prior year quarter.
  • Loan originations grew to $427.4 million, compared to $275.6 million in the prior year quarter, and included $208.4 million of strategic partnership loan originations in the current quarter compared to $39.9 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The loan portfolio as of September 30, 2025 was $2.559 billion, up 3% from $2.485 billion a year ago.
  • Credit loss provision was $18.6 million, compared to $20.2 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net book value per share as of September 30, 2025 was $17.07 per share, up 9% from $15.70 a year ago.
  • The Company declared and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

Executive Commentary

Andrew Murstein, President and Chief Operating Officer of Medallion Financial, commented, “We are very pleased with our continued strong results. This quarter we reached record highs in net interest income, loan volume and total assets. We had a 31% increase in net income year-over-year when excluding the $3.5 million non-recurring charges related to the redemption of the Bank's series F preferred stock, and continued momentum across our core lending businesses. Net interest margin continued to improve on both gross and net loans. Our diverse business lines delivered meaningful contributions, with higher interest income and disciplined execution supporting strong financial performance. The loan portfolio continued to grow, reaching $2.56 billion, and loan originations reaching $427 million at the end of the quarter.

Our strategic partnership loan program continues to scale, with $208 million in originations this quarter, up significantly from $169 million in the prior quarter and $40 million a year ago, further demonstrating the appeal and growth potential of this platform. We continue to see strong momentum in this channel and intend to continue expanding the program as we move forward. Furthermore, during the quarter, we collected over $6 million from taxi medallion-related assets, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $3.4 million for the period.

Our nine months earnings have increased 20% year over year. We continue to benefit from strong portfolio diversification, disciplined underwriting, consistently high credit performance, and stable, attractive yields generated by our lending platform. We are strengthening our analytical and data-driven approach to lending, supported by digital tools that enhance various stages of our lending business, from underwriting and origination, to servicing and portfolio management. This integrated platform allows us to evaluate credit risk with greater precision, improving decision-making and maintaining strong credit performance across different micro- and macro-economic cycles. These capabilities, along with our strong leadership team and momentum across business lines, position Medallion for sustainable growth and allow us to continue generating strong returns for our stockholders."

Business Segment Highlights

Recreation Lending Segment

  • Originations were $141.7 million during the quarter, compared to $139.1 million a year ago.
  • Recreation loans, including loans held for investment and loans held for sale, grew 3% to $1.603 billion, or 63% of total loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.555 billion a year ago.
  • Average loan size was $21,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 685.
  • Interest income grew 4% to $53.6 million for the quarter, from $51.4 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate was 15.17% at quarter-end, or 15.15% excluding loans held for sale, compared to 14.92% a year ago.
  • Recreation loans 90 days or more past due were $8.9 million, or 0.57% of gross recreation loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million, or 0.50%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit loss was 5.10% at quarter-end for loans held for investment, compared to 4.53% a year ago.

Home Improvement Lending Segment

  • Originations were $59.7 million during the quarter, compared to $96.5 million a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans were $804.0 million, or 31% of total loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $814.1 million a year ago.
  • Average loan size was $22,000 with a weighted average FICO score, measured at the time of loan origination, of 767.
  • Interest income grew 8% to $20.5 million for the quarter, from $19.0 million in the prior year quarter.
  • The average interest rate was 9.87% at quarter-end, compared to 9.76% a year ago.
  • Home improvement loans 90 days or more past due were $1.3 million, or 0.16% of gross home improvement loans, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.19%, a year ago.
  • Allowance for credit loss was 2.55% at quarter-end, compared to 2.42% a year ago.

Commercial Lending Segment

  • Originations were $17.5 million during the quarter.
  • Commercial loans grew to $135.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $110.1 million a year ago.
  • Average loan size was $3.8 million, invested in 36 portfolio companies.
  • The average interest rate on the portfolio was 13.71%, compared to 12.90% a year ago.

Strategic Partnerships

  • Originations were $208.4 million during the quarter, compared to $39.9 million a year ago.
  • Total strategic partnership loans held as of quarter-end were $15.3 million, as compared to $3.2 million a year ago.
  • Fees generated from strategic partnerships totaled $1.0 million for the quarter, as compared to $0.4 million a year ago.
  • The average loan holding period of strategic partnership loans was 5 days.

Taxi Medallion Lending Segment

  • The Company collected $6.1 million of cash on taxi medallion-related assets during the quarter, which resulted in net recoveries and gains of $3.4 million.
  • Total net taxi medallion-related assets declined to $5.1 million, a 42% reduction from a year ago, and represented less than 0.2% of the Company’s total assets, as of September 30, 2025.

Loan Portfolio

The following table provides information regarding the composition of our loan portfolio for the dates presented:

  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Amount  As a
Percent of
Total Loans		  Amount  As a
Percent of
Total Loans		 
Loans held for investment:            
Recreation $1,545,528   60%  $1,422,403   57% 
Home improvement  804,003   31   827,211   33 
Commercial  135,123   5   111,273   4 
Taxi medallion  1,509  *   1,909  * 
Total loans  2,486,163   97   2,362,796   95 
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value:            
Recreation  57,641   2   120,840   5 
Strategic partnership  15,277  *   7,386  * 
Total loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value  72,918   3   128,226   5 
Total loans and loans held for sale $2,559,081   100%  $2,491,022   100% 

(*) Less than 1%.

Balance Sheet

  • Cash and cash equivalents, including investment securities, at September 30, 2025 were $212.1 million, compared to $244.7 million at September 30, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2025, total assets amounted to $2.900 billion, up from $2.880 billion at September 30, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2025, total liabilities amounted to $2.404 billion, down from $2.449 billion a year ago.

Capital Allocation

Quarterly Dividend

  • The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on November 24, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2025. This dividend amount remains unchanged from the $0.12 per share paid in the second and third quarters of 2025, and is 20% higher than the same quarter last year.

Dividends Announced Amount
Per Share		  Record
Date		 Payment
Date
Q4 2025  0.12  11/12/2025 11/24/2025
Q3 2025  0.12  8/15/2025 8/29/2025
Q2 2025  0.12  5/15/2025 5/30/2025
Q1 2025  0.11  3/17/2025 3/31/2025
Total: Year 2025  0.47     
Total: Year 2024  0.41     
Total: Year 2023  0.34     
Total: Year 2022 *  0.32     

(*) Dividend reinstated in Q1 2022.

Stock Repurchase Plan

  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 108,351 shares of its common stock at an average cost of $9.10 per share for $1.0 million.
  • As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $14.4 million remaining under its $40 million stock repurchase program.

About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, net interest income and expenses, other expenses, earnings, growth, and our growth strategy. These statements are often, but not always, made using words or phrases such as “will” and “continue” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements relate to future public announcements of our earnings, expectations regarding our loan portfolio, including collections on our taxi medallion loans, the potential for future asset growth, and market share opportunities. Medallion’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For example, statements about the effects of the current economy, whether inflation or the risk of recession, the effects of tariffs, operations, financial performance and prospects constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond Medallion’s control. In addition to risks relating to the current economy, for a description of certain risks to which Medallion is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Medallion’s 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  September 30, 2024 
Assets         
Cash, cash equivalents, and federal funds sold $150,978  $169,572  $187,929 
Investment securities  61,081   54,805   56,754 
Equity investments  9,305   9,198   9,897 
Loans held for sale, at lower of amortized cost or fair value  72,918   128,226    
Loans  2,486,163   2,362,796   2,485,279 
Allowance for credit losses  (111,053)   (97,368)   (96,518) 
Net loans receivable  2,375,110   2,265,428   2,388,761 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  168,866   169,949   170,311 
Property, equipment, and right-of-use lease asset, net  10,839   13,756   14,172 
Accrued interest receivable  16,973   15,314   14,108 
Loan collateral in process of foreclosure  8,235   9,932   8,818 
Other assets  26,082   32,426   29,302 
Total assets $2,900,387  $2,868,606  $2,880,052 
Liabilities         
Deposits $2,055,802  $2,090,071  $2,108,132 
Long-term debt  215,698   232,159   232,037 
Short-term borrowings  80,250   49,000   49,000 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  19,019   20,995   20,598 
Operating lease liabilities  3,459   5,128   5,534 
Accrued interest payable  5,290   8,231   6,888 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  23,992   24,064   26,687 
Total liabilities  2,403,510   2,429,648   2,448,876 
Total stockholders’ equity  397,448   370,170   362,388 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries  99,429   68,788   68,788 
Total equity  496,877   438,958   431,176 
Total liabilities and equity $2,900,387  $2,868,606  $2,880,052 
Number of shares outstanding  23,279,435   23,135,624   23,084,277 
Book value per share $17.07  $16.00  $15.70 

MEDALLION FINANCIAL CORP.‌
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)‌

  Three Months Ended September 30,  Nine Months Ended September 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Total interest income $80,771  $76,409  $233,637  $214,183 
Total interest expense  25,085   23,672   73,170   63,661 
Net interest income  55,686   52,737   160,467   150,522 
Provision for credit losses  18,556   20,151   62,132   55,929 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  37,130   32,586   98,335   94,593 
Other income            
Gain (loss) on equity investments, net  257   (519)   15,783   3,136 
Gain on taxi medallion assets, net  1,767   340   3,359   1,170 
Strategic partnership fees  990   400   2,461   1,206 
Gain on sale of recreation loans        1,304    
Other income  34   366   951   1,577 
Total other income, net  3,048   587   23,858   7,089 
Other expenses            
Salaries and employee benefits  10,145   9,456   30,286   28,347 
Loan servicing fees  2,852   2,790   8,568   7,951 
Collection costs  1,660   1,673   4,947   4,799 
Regulatory fees  680   961   2,610   2,826 
Professional fee costs, net  1,073   818   4,010   3,434 
Rent expense  680   664   2,036   2,019 
Amortization of intangible assets  361   361   1,084   1,084 
Other expenses  3,251   2,272   9,465   6,755 
Total other expenses  20,702   18,995   63,006   57,215 
Income before income taxes  19,476   14,178   59,187   44,467 
Income tax provision  5,862   4,055   18,380   14,196 
Net income after taxes  13,614   10,123   40,807   30,271 
Less: income attributable to the non-controlling interest  2,336   1,512   6,446   4,535 
Less: redemption of non-controlling interest  3,515      3,515    
Net income attributable to Medallion Financial Corp.
stockholders		 $7,763  $8,611  $30,846  $25,736 
Basic net income per share $0.34  $0.38  $1.36  $1.14 
Diluted net income per share $0.32  $0.37  $1.28  $1.09 
Weighted average common shares outstanding            
Basic  22,854,836   22,490,792   22,737,572   22,576,446 
Diluted  24,437,133   23,447,929   24,131,840   23,555,065 



