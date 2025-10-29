FinWise Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

- Loan Originations of $1.8 Billion -

- Net Income of $4.9 Million -

- Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.34 -

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise”, the “Company”, “we”, “our”, or “us”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loan originations totaled $1.8 billion, compared to $1.5 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $1.4 billion for the third quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $18.6 million, compared to $14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $14.8 million for the third quarter of the prior year

Net income was $4.9 million, compared to $4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $3.5 million for the third quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.34 for the quarter, compared to $0.29 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $0.25 for the third quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio 1 was 47.6%, compared to 59.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 67.5% for the third quarter of the prior year

was 47.6%, compared to 59.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 67.5% for the third quarter of the prior year Nonperforming loan balances were $42.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $39.7 million as of June 30, 2025, and $30.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Nonperforming loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) were $23.3 million, $21.2 million, and $17.8 million as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively

“Our strong third quarter results reflect the positive impact of the strategic investments we made over the past two years,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise Bancorp. “We reported net income of $4.9 million, a 19% increase from the prior quarter and a 42% increase year-over-year. This performance was driven by robust loan originations, a significant increase in credit-enhanced balances, solid revenue growth and disciplined expense management. Total end-of-period assets also reached nearly $900 million for the first time in our Company’s history. Following the end of the quarter, we announced two strategic program agreements, with DreamFi Inc. and Tallied Technologies, and we remain actively engaged in discussions with several potential strategic partners to further expand our strategic initiatives. Overall, we remain confident that our focus on disciplined growth and operational excellence will continue to drive long-term progress and sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

_____________________

1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

Selected Financial and Other Data

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Amount of loans originated $ 1,789,736 $ 1,483,179 $ 1,448,251 Net income $ 4,891 $ 4,097 $ 3,454 Diluted EPS(1) $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.25 Return on average assets 2.2 % 2.0 % 2.1 % Return on average equity 10.6 % 9.2 % 8.3 % Yield on loans 13.09 % 11.70 % 14.16 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.06 % 4.07 % 4.85 % Net interest margin 9.01 % 7.81 % 9.70 % Efficiency ratio(2) 47.6 % 59.5 % 67.5 % Tangible book value per share(3) $ 13.84 $ 13.51 $ 12.90 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(3) 20.9 % 21.6 % 24.9 % Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR) 17.2 % 18.0 % 20.3 % Full-time equivalent employees 194 200 194

(1) FinWise uses the two-class method to calculate basic and diluted EPS as the restricted stock awards are deemed to be participating securities.

(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $18.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $14.7 million for the prior quarter and $14.8 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s credit enhanced balances in the held-for-investment portfolio of $29.6 million, the higher contractual interest on the credit enhanced balances, and increased average balances in the Strategic Program loans held-for-sale portfolio of $12.9 million, and was offset in part by increased average balances in brokered certificates of deposit accounts. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s credit enhanced balances in the held-for-investment portfolio of $40.7 million and increased average balances in the Strategic Program loans held-for-sale portfolio of $62.2 million and was offset in part by growth in the brokered CD portfolio used to fund the loan portfolio growth.

Loan originations totaled $1.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase from the $1.5 billion recorded in the prior quarter and the $1.4 billion recorded in the prior year period mostly reflecting the expansion of originations from newly onboarded strategic programs, the continued increase in originations by certain established strategic programs, and two strategic programs originating higher volumes of student loans during the quarter.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 9.01%, compared to 7.81% for the prior quarter and 9.70% for the prior year period. The increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was mainly attributable to growth in the credit enhanced portfolio of $29.6 million offset in part by accrued interest reversals on loans migrating to nonaccrual status during the prior quarter. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior year period was mostly attributable to the Company’s strategy to reduce the average credit risk in the loan portfolio by increasing its investment in higher quality but lower yielding loans which was offset by the growth in the credit enhanced portfolio of $40.7 million.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.7 million for the prior quarter and $2.2 million for the prior year period. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior quarter and the prior year period resulted primarily from growth of the credit enhanced loan portfolio as well as higher net charge-offs.

Non-interest Income

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees $ 6,180 $ 5,404 $ 4,862 Gain on sale of loans 1,854 1,483 393 SBA loan servicing fees, net (242 ) (96 ) 87 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 200 300 (100 ) Credit enhancement income 8,762 2,275 47 Other miscellaneous income 1,298 971 765 Total non-interest income $ 18,052 $ 10,337 $ 6,054

The increase in non-interest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in credit enhancement income, Strategic Program fees, gain on sale of loans, and other miscellaneous income. Credit enhancement income mirrors the provision for credit losses on credit enhanced loans and increased principally due to the higher credit enhanced loan balances outstanding at September 30, 2025. The higher Strategic Program fees resulted from increased originations. The gain on sale of loans increased as FinWise increased its sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loan balances to capitalize on favorable market conditions. Other miscellaneous income increased primarily from an increase in dividends received from BFG as well as an increase in operating lease rental income. Offsetting these non-interest income increases in part was a decrease in SBA loan servicing fees due to an increase in the provision for SBA servicing losses due to a change in assumptions used in valuing the SBA servicing asset.

The increase in non-interest income compared to the prior year period was primarily due to higher credit enhanced loan balances, which generated higher credit enhancement income. Additionally, the increased sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans led to an increase in gains on loan sales, while higher originations resulted in increased Strategic Program fees. Other miscellaneous income also increased, largely because of an increase in dividends received from BFG as well as an increase in operating lease rental income. The decrease in SBA loan servicing fees, net was primarily due to a change in assumptions used in valuing the SBA servicing asset.

Non-interest Expense

Three Months Ended

($ in thousands) 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,814 $ 10,491 $ 9,659 Professional services 876 949 1,331 Occupancy and equipment expenses 456 445 544 Credit enhancement guarantee expense 1,720 78 3 Other operating expenses 3,583 2,949 2,512 Total non-interest expense $ 17,449 $ 14,912 $ 14,049

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior quarter resulted primarily from increases in credit enhancement guarantee expense largely related to growth in credit enhanced loans. Additionally, other operating expenses increased due to greater servicing costs linked to the balance sheet programs, along with elevated FDIC assessments reflecting our increased deposit balances, data processing services and expenditures on computer software.

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in credit enhancement guarantee expense related to growth in credit enhanced loans, salaries and employee benefits mainly from the amortization of deferred compensation awards incurred to retain and motivate our employees, and increases in other operating expenses due to greater servicing costs linked to the balance sheet programs, operating lease depreciation, elevated FDIC assessments reflecting our increased deposit balances, data processing services and expenditures on computer software.

FinWise’s efficiency ratio was 47.6% for the third quarter, compared to 59.5% for the prior quarter and 67.5% for the prior year period. This reduction in the efficiency ratio was primarily from the increase in credit enhanced income previously mentioned. Looking ahead, it is anticipated that the efficiency ratio is likely to reduce further as revenues are realized in future periods from interest earned on credit enhanced loan balances, along with the contributions from BIN sponsorship offerings and payments initiatives developed throughout 2024 and 2023.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 23.7% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 24.5% for the prior quarter and 25.1% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter and prior year period was principally due to the increase in deferred tax assets related to restricted stock, increased allowances for credit losses, and accrued bonuses. However, these benefits were partially offset by greater deferred tax liabilities associated with other reserves and qualified tax leases as well as an increase in permanent differences, particularly due to non-deductible compensation under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.

Net Income

Net income was $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $4.1 million for the prior quarter and $3.5 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are generally the result of the factors discussed in the foregoing sections.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $899.9 million as of September 30, 2025, an increase from $842.5 million as of June 30, 2025 and $683.0 million as of September 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from June 30, 2025 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s net loans held-for-investment of $27.0 million, interest- bearing cash deposits of $14.6 million, loans held-for-sale portfolios of $9.4 million, and an increase in the credit enhancement asset of $8.7 million. The increase in total assets compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s net loans held-for-investment of $115.5 million, loans held-for-sale portfolio of $72.7 million, an increase in interest-bearing cash deposits of $17.2 million, and an increase in the credit enhancement asset of $11.1 million. The increased loan balances are generally consistent with our strategy to grow the loan portfolio with higher quality lower risk assets.

The following table provides the composition and gross balances of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) as of the dates indicated:

9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount

% of total loans

Amount

% of total loans

Amount

% of total loans

SBA $ 240,060 42.2 % $ 246,903 46.6 % $ 251,439 57.9 % Commercial leases 90,413 15.8 % 88,957 16.8 % 64,277 14.8 % Commercial, non-real estate 4,827 0.9 % 5,510 1.0 % 3,025 0.7 % Residential real estate 60,503 10.7 % 54,132 10.2 % 41,391 9.5 % Strategic Program loans: Strategic Program loans - with credit enhancement 41,369 7.3 % 11,730 2.2 % 661 0.2 % Strategic Program loans - without credit enhancement 21,654 3.8 % 18,969 3.6 % 18,748 4.3 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 83,302 14.7 % 77,871 14.7 % 32,480 7.5 % Non-owner occupied 1,424 0.3 % 1,417 0.3 % 2,736 0.7 % Consumer 24,250 4.3 % 24,555 4.6 % 19,206 4.4 % Total period end loans $ 567,802 100.0 % $ 530,044 100.0 % $ 433,963 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 include $132.2 million, $144.3 million and $154.5 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The HFI balance on Strategic Program loans without credit enhancement with annual interest rates below 36% as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was $3.9 million, $2.3 million and $2.5 million, respectively.

Total gross loans HFI as of September 30, 2025 increased $37.8 million and $133.8 million compared to June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The Company experienced growth primarily in its commercial real estate loans for owner occupied properties and commercial leases consistent with its strategy to expand its loan portfolio with loans that offer higher quality and lower interest rates. The credit enhanced portfolio of the Strategic Program loans increased $29.6 million in the quarter to $41.4 million consistent with the Company’s strategy to increase the outstanding balance of lower credit risk loans.

The following table presents the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount Percent

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 130,601 19.2 % $ 120,747 19.0 % $ 142,785 29.2 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 89,443 13.1 % 67,890 10.7 % 58,984 12.1 % Savings 11,495 1.7 % 11,623 1.8 % 9,592 1.9 % Money market 22,634 3.3 % 21,083 3.3 % 15,027 3.1 % Time certificates of deposit 428,137 62.7 % 413,831 65.2 % 262,271 53.7 % Total period end deposits $ 682,310 100.0 % $ 635,174 100.0 % $ 488,659 100.0 %

The increase in total deposits as of September 30, 2025 from June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was driven primarily by growth in brokered time certificates of deposits, which were added to fund loan growth and enhance the liquidity of the balance sheet. The increase in total deposits from September 30, 2024 was also driven by a higher volume of interest-bearing demand deposits, which resulted largely from new and ongoing customer relationships, partially offset by reductions in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, as customers moved funds into interest-bearing products offering higher yields.

Total shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2025 increased $5.8 million to $187.8 million from $182.0 million at June 30, 2025. Compared to September 30, 2024, total shareholders’ equity increased by $17.4 million from $170.4 million. The increases from June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 were primarily due to net income generated throughout the respective periods.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

As of

Capital Ratios 9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

Well-Capitalized Requirement

Leverage ratio 17.2 % 18.0 % 20.3 % 9.0 %

The decrease in the leverage ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period resulted primarily from the growth in the loan portfolio exceeding the relative growth in capital from earnings. The Bank’s capital levels as of September 30, 2025 remain sufficiently above the regulatory well-capitalized guidelines as of September 30, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024, the Company has repurchased and subsequently retired a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $42.8 million, or 7.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $39.7 million, or 7.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of June 30, 2025 and $30.6 million, or 7.1% of total loans held-for-investment, as of September 30, 2024. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $23.3 million, $21.2 million, and $17.8 million as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily attributable to an increase in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as nonaccrual mainly due to the negative impact of sustained elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment was 4.5% as of September 30, 2025 compared to 3.1% as of June 30, 2025 and 2.9% as of September 30, 2024. The increase in the ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to the provision for credit losses related to the growth of the credit enhanced loan balances.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $3.1 million, $2.8 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an higher charge-offs associated with strategic program loans, while the increase from the prior year period was primarily due to charge-offs on certain held-for-investment balances that were reclassified to nonaccrual status as well as an increase in the charge-offs for strategic program loans.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and credit quality data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 16,247 $ 14,235 $ 13,127 Provision for credit losses(1) 12,658 4,796 1,944 Charge-offs Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate (33 ) (210 ) (27 ) Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied (258 ) (309 ) (103 ) Non-owner occupied — — (221 ) Commercial and industrial (409 ) — (96 ) Consumer (119 ) (210 ) (15 ) Lease financing receivables (52 ) (133 ) (113 ) Strategic Program loans (2,746 ) (2,279 ) (2,360 ) Recoveries Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate 3 3 3 Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 90 19 219 Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial 1 — 2 Consumer 3 7 4 Lease financing receivables 52 7 8 Strategic Program loans 341 321 289 Ending Balance $ 25,778 $ 16,247 $ 12,661 Credit Quality Data As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Nonperforming loans: Guaranteed $ 23,333 $ 21,178 $ 17,804 Unguaranteed 19,445 18,561 12,844 Total nonperforming loans $ 42,778 $ 39,739 $ 30,648 Allowance for credit losses $ 25,778 $ 16,247 $ 12,661 Net charge-offs $ 3,127 $ 2,784 $ 2,409 Total loans held-for-investment $ 567,802 $ 530,043 $ 433,963 Total loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances $ 435,557 $ 385,792 $ 279,473 Average loans held-for-investment $ 550,534 $ 514,222 $ 422,820 Nonperforming loans to total loans held-for-investment 7.5 % 7.5 % 7.1 % Net charge-offs to average loans held-for-investment (annualized) 2.3 % 2.2 % 2.3 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment 4.5 % 3.1 % 2.9 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances 5.9 % 4.2 % 4.5 %

(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

Website Information

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together “FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 10,362 $ 9,389 $ 7,705 Interest-bearing deposits 95,265 80,711 78,063 Total cash and cash equivalents 105,627 90,100 85,768 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 27,761 30,146 30,472 Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 10,617 11,248 13,270 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 440 440 349 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 156,718 147,282 84,000 Loans held-for-investment, net 533,549 506,503 418,065 Credit enhancement asset 11,214 2,469 86 Premises and equipment, net 2,725 2,976 3,820 Assets subject to operating leases, net 13,317 14,274 10,557 Accrued interest receivable 1,959 2,380 3,098 Deferred taxes, net 1,079 279 — SBA servicing asset, net 3,121 3,227 3,261 Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value 8,600 8,400 7,900 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 3,162 3,359 3,735 Income tax receivable, net 3,314 4,100 3,317 Other assets 16,726 15,305 15,333 Total assets $ 899,929 $ 842,488 $ 683,031 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 130,601 $ 120,747 $ 142,785 Interest-bearing 551,709 514,427 345,874 Total deposits 682,310 635,174 488,659 Accrued interest payable 4,518 3,746 647 Income taxes payable, net 839 — — Deferred taxes, net — — 1,036 Operating lease liabilities 4,683 4,955 5,542 Other liabilities 19,814 16,654 16,777 Total liabilities 712,164 660,529 512,661 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 14 13 13 Additional paid-in-capital 59,417 58,135 56,214 Retained earnings 128,282 123,809 113,801 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 52 2 342 Total shareholders’ equity 187,765 181,959 170,370 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 899,929 $ 842,488 $ 683,031









FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 22,532 $ 18,485 $ 17,590 Interest on securities 360 390 298 Other interest income 1,074 867 1,036 Total interest income 23,966 19,742 18,924 Interest expense Interest on deposits 5,359 5,014 4,161 Total interest expense 5,359 5,014 4,161 Net interest income 18,607 14,728 14,763 Provision for credit losses 12,799 4,726 2,157 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,808 10,002 12,606 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 6,180 5,404 4,862 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,854 1,483 393 SBA loan servicing fees, net (242 ) (96 ) 87 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 200 300 (100 ) Credit enhancement income 8,762 2,275 47 Other miscellaneous income 1,298 971 765 Total non-interest income 18,052 10,337 6,054 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,814 10,491 9,659 Professional services 876 949 1,331 Occupancy and equipment expenses 456 445 544 Credit enhancement guarantee expense 1,720 78 3 Other operating expenses 3,583 2,949 2,512 Total non-interest expense 17,449 14,912 14,049 Income before income taxes 6,411 5,427 4,611 Provision for income taxes 1,520 1,330 1,157 Net income $ 4,891 $ 4,097 $ 3,454 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.36 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,859,264 12,781,508 12,658,557 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,615,354 13,472,394 13,257,835 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,571,090 13,469,725 13,211,160









FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands; Unaudited)

​ Three Months Ended ​ 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 97,404 $ 1,074 4.37 % $ 81,017 $ 867 4.29 % $ 78,967 $ 1,036 5.22 % Investment securities 39,497 360 3.61 % 41,920 390 3.73 % 33,615 298 3.53 % Strategic Program loans held-for-sale 132,314 6,219 18.65 % 119,402 5,636 18.93 % 70,123 4,913 27.87 % Loans held-for-investment 550,534 16,313 11.76 % 514,222 12,849 10.02 % 422,820 12,677 11.93 % Total interest-earning assets 819,749 23,966 11.60 % 756,561 19,742 10.47 % 605,525 18,924 12.43 % Noninterest-earning assets 65,084 60,638 56,290 Total assets $ 884,833 $ 817,199 $ 661,815 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand $ 69,941 $ 630 3.57 % $ 64,885 $ 579 3.58 % $ 55,562 $ 547 3.92 % Savings 12,271 54 1.75 % 10,028 15 0.60 % 9,538 18 0.76 % Money market accounts 24,629 237 3.82 % 17,920 170 3.81 % 13,590 127 3.72 % Certificates of deposit 417,059 4,438 4.22 % 400,757 4,250 4.25 % 262,537 3,469 5.26 % Total deposits 523,900 5,359 4.06 % 493,590 5,014 4.07 % 341,227 4,161 4.85 % Other borrowings — — — % 6 — 0.45 % 112 — 0.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 523,900 5,359 4.06 % 493,596 5,014 4.07 % 341,339 4,161 4.85 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 140,499 112,627 127,561 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 36,552 32,753 25,536 Shareholders’ equity 183,882 178,223 167,379 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 884,833 $ 817,199 $ 661,815 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 18,607 7.54 % $ 14,728 6.39 % $ 14,763 7.58 % Net interest margin 9.01 % 7.81 % 9.70 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 156.47 % 153.28 % 177.40 %













Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Efficiency ratio Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Non-interest expense $ 17,449 $ 14,912 $ 14,049 Net interest income 18,607 14,728 14,763 Total non-interest income 18,052 10,337 6,054 Adjusted operating revenue $ 36,659 $ 25,065 $ 20,817 Efficiency ratio 47.6 % 59.5 % 67.5 %









The following table presents the impact of the credit enhancement program on our efficiency ratio:

Adjusted efficiency ratio Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 17,449 $ 14,912 $ 14,049 Less: credit enhancement program expenses 1,968 90 3 Adjusted non-interest expense 15,481 14,822 14,046 Net interest income (GAAP) 18,607 14,728 14,763 Less: credit enhancement interest 1,968 90 3 Adjusted net interest income 16,639 14,638 14,760 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 18,052 10,337 6,054 Less: credit enhancement income 8,762 2,275 47 Adjusted non-interest income 9,290 8,062 6,007 Adjusted operating revenue $ 25,929 $ 22,700 $ 20,767 Adjusted efficiency ratio 59.7 % 65.3 % 67.6 %

FinWise has entered into agreements with certain of its Strategic Program service providers pursuant to which they provide credit enhancement on loans which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing the Bank for incurred credit and fraud losses. We estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these Strategic Program loans in accordance with GAAP, which requires estimation of the provision without consideration of the credit enhancement. When the provision for expected losses over the life of the loans that are subject to such credit enhancement is recorded, a credit enhancement asset reflecting the future recovery of those estimated credit losses pursuant to the strategic partner’s guarantee to assume the Bank’s credit losses on each of the loans in the respective guaranteed portfolio is also recorded on the balance sheet in the form of non-interest income (credit enhancement income). Reimbursement or indemnification for incurred losses is provided for in the form of a deposit reserve account that is replenished periodically by the respective Strategic Program service provider. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the Strategic Program service provider or taken from its cash reserve account. If the Strategic Program service provider is unable to fulfill its contracted obligations under its credit enhancement agreement, then the Bank could be exposed to the loss of the reimbursement and credit enhancement income as a result of this counterparty risk. The Bank incurs expenses for the amounts owed to the strategic partner for the credit guarantee and for servicing of the credit enhanced portfolio, if applicable (credit enhancement program expenses). See the following reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the impact of the credit enhancement on our financial condition and results. Note that these amounts are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement program expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and average yield on loans held-for-investment:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands; unaudited) 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 Total

Average

Loans HFI Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Total

Average

Loans HFI Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Total

Average

Loans HFI Total

Interest

Income on

Loans HFI Average

Yield on

Loans HFI Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 550,534 $ 16,313 11.76 % $ 514,222 $ 12,849 10.02 % $ 422,820 $ 12,677 11.93 % Less: credit enhancement program expenses (1,968 ) (90 ) (3 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement program expenses $ 550,534 $ 14,345 10.34 % $ 514,222 $ 12,759 9.95 % $ 422,820 $ 12,674 11.89 %

Total interest income on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement program expenses and the average yield on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement program expenses are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and the respective average yield on loans held-for-investment, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement program expenses on net interest income and net interest margin:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 9/30/2024 ($ in thousands; unaudited) Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets Net

Interest Income Net Interest Margin Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Total

Average

Interest-

Earning

Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 819,749 $ 18,607 9.01 % $ 756,561 $ 14,728 7.81 % $ 605,525 $ 14,763 9.70 % Less: credit enhancement program expenses (1,968 ) (90 ) (3 ) Net of adjustment for credit enhancement program expenses $ 819,749 $ 16,639 8.05 % $ 756,561 $ 14,638 7.76 % $ 605,525 $ 14,760 9.67 %

Net interest income and net interest margin net of credit enhancement program expenses are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on net interest income and net interest margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-interest expenses less credit enhancement program expenses is a non-GAAP measure presented to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on non-interest expense:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Total non-interest expense $ 17,449 $ 14,912 $ 14,049 Less: credit enhancement program expenses (1,968 ) (90 ) (3 ) Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement program expenses $ 15,481 $ 14,823 $ 14,046

Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement program expenses is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement program expenses on non-interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income is a non-GAAP measure to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement income resulting from credit enhanced loans on non-interest income:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Total non-interest income $ 18,052 $ 10,337 $ 6,054 Less: credit enhancement income (8,762 ) (2,275 ) (47 ) Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income $ 9,290 $ 8,062 $ 6,007

Total non-interest income less indemnification income is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement income on non-interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is non-interest income.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the effect of the credit enhancement program that creates the credit enhancement on the allowance for credit losses:

($ in thousands; unaudited) As of

September 30, 2025 As of

June 30, 2025 As of

September 30, 2024 Allowance for credit losses $ 25,778 $ 16,247 $ 12,661 Less: allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans (11,214 ) (2,469 ) (86 ) Allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans $ 14,564 $ 13,778 $ 12,575

The allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the effect of the credit enhancement program on the allowance for credit losses. The total outstanding balance of loans held-for-investment with credit enhancement as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 was approximately $41.4 million, $11.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively.