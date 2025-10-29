Mountain America Foundation Opens Community Voting for GivingTuesday

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, recently kicked off its 2025 GivingTuesday campaign, designed to provide crucial assistance to nonprofit organizations throughout the credit union’s five-state footprint. This year, the program will award $1,000 grants to 28 nonprofits, totaling $28,000, to organizations selected through community voting.

Public voting opened on October 20, 2025, and runs through November 14, 2025, giving individuals the chance to decide which local nonprofits will receive donations. Both members and nonmembers of Mountain America are invited to take part by scanning a QR code available at any branch location or by visiting the Mountain America GivingTuesday website.

“By casting your vote, you can help strengthen the organizations that are making meaningful contributions in our communities,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “We are eager to see where the $28,000 in funding will go. Together, we can uplift lives and build brighter futures.”

Nonprofits are nominated by Mountain America team members during September, giving team members the opportunity to spotlight causes that signify importance to them. Once the voting window closes, the nonprofits with the most votes in each region will be selected as recipients. These grants will be officially awarded on GivingTuesday, December 2, 2025.

Launched in 2012, GivingTuesday is a global movement focused on inspiring generosity, kindness, and collaboration within communities. Over the past 13 years, it has grown into an international effort encouraging people to give back in meaningful ways year-round.

The Mountain America Foundation, along with the credit union and its employees, continues to focus on community impact. The Foundation works with nonprofit partners dedicated to creating lasting change in the communities Mountain America serves.

