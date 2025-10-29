Northview Announces Completion of Non-Core Asset Sales

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (“Northview” or the “REIT”) (NRR.UN – TSX) announced it has completed the sale of a $40 million multi-family residential portfolio in Moncton, NB today, in addition to a $49 million multi-family residential portfolio in St. John’s, NL which was completed in September 2025. Since 2024, Northview has completed $164 million in non-core asset sales, ahead of its target of $100 - $150 million and original 2026 timeline. The REIT has disposed of over 1,600 multi-residential suites and 8,600 sq. ft. of commercial space in non-core assets at sale prices that exceeded Northview’s IFRS investment property values and provided $76 million in credit facility repayments.

“We are pleased that we’ve been able to complete the non-core asset sales ahead of schedule. Combined with our active debt management program, we have reduced our leverage by over 200 bps and decreased our floating rate debt exposure, further strengthening the REIT’s financial position. This leaves Northview well positioned to deliver long-term value creation for Unitholders,” commented Mr. Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northview.

ABOUT NORTHVIEW RESIDENTIAL REIT

Northview is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the province of Ontario for the primary purpose of acquiring, owning, and operating a portfolio of income-producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about Northview, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook

President and Chief Executive Officer

Northview Residential REIT

Tel: (403) 531-0720

Email: tcook@nvreit.ca