Air Methods Teammates and Partners Honored with Top Industry Awards at AAMS Community Awards Ceremony

OMAHA, NE, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods is proud to celebrate its teammates and partners who were recognized today as winners of the 2025 Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) Community Awards and “40 Under 40: Rising Leaders in Medical Transport.” These prestigious honors highlight individuals and programs that exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, innovation, and dedication to patient care in the air medical and critical care transport industry.

“We’re proud to work alongside these individuals and programs. Their passion for serving patients, advancing safety, and leading with compassion reflects the very best in the industry,” said Air Methods CEO Rob Hamilton. “We are honored to see their incredible work recognized on this national stage.”

This year’s AAMS Community Awards recognized winners across multiple categories, including safety, leadership, clinical care, maintenance, and community impact. In addition, AAMS’ inaugural “40 Under 40: Rising Leaders in Medical Transport” celebrated young innovators who are shaping the future of the industry. Several Air Methods teammates and partner program leaders were named among the honorees for their leadership, mentorship, and contributions to operational and clinical excellence.

2025 AAMS Community Awards

Jim Charlson Safety Award — Erik Thresher, Air Methods

Transport Mechanic Award of Excellence — Eric Scoggins, Air Methods/UNC Carolina Air Care

Excellence in Transport Leadership Award — Leanne Reaves, UNC Carolina Air Care

AAMS Community Impact Award — LifeMed Alaska

Image Excellence Award: “Feels” Winner — LifeNet 1 – 1 in Omaha, NE

40 Under 40: Rising Leaders in Medical Transport

William Belk, Air Methods

Nicholas North, Air Methods / UMass Memorial Life Flight

Stephanie Suzadail, Air Methods

Michael McCartin, The University of Chicago Aeromedical Network (UCAN)

Mira Baldwin, UNC Carolina Air Care

Shauna Hadgraft, UNC Carolina Air Care

Benjamin Smith, UNC Carolina Air Care

Amanda Humphries, HealthNet Aeromedical Services

“These awards demonstrate the incredible people behind every mission,” said Betsy Casanave, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Air Methods. “Whether they are flying patients, maintaining aircraft, leading programs, or advancing new clinical practices, our teammates and partners represent the heart of what makes this industry exceptional.”

Air Methods congratulates all its teammates and partners recognized at this year’s AAMS awards. Their achievements reflect a shared commitment to safety, teamwork, and clinical excellence across every facet of air medical transport.

For the full list of AAMS Community Award winners and “40 Under 40” honorees, visit aams.org. For photos of the award winners, click here.

