Main Landing Gears Market Size to Surpass USD 7.96 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Main Landing Gears Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Main Landing Gears Market size was valued at USD 5.41 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.99% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Advanced, Lightweight, and Durable Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Augment Market Growth Globally

Global aircraft deliveries and increased air travel are driving the main landing gears market's expansion. In order to increase safety and dependability, aircraft operators are also searching for landing gear systems that are lightweight, fuel-efficient, and effective. Market expansion is also being aided by developments in automation technologies and materials. The market is still driven by the need to maintain, repair, and replace outdated fleets.

On the market, there are chances to specialize in either business or regional aircraft. In the meantime, manufacturers can focus on more glamorous projects, such as creating a new generation of specialty and short-haul aircraft. There is a high demand for improvements and replans, which results in some sort of ongoing income. Furthermore, the expansion of product offers is facilitated by technical systematization, such as predictive maintenance or IoT-based monitoring.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Safran Landing Systems

Collins Aerospace

Liebherr-Aerospace

Heroux-Devtek Inc.

Triumph Group Inc.

AAR Corp.

Magellan Aerospace

GKN Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace

UTC Aerospace Systems

SPP Canada Aircraft Inc.

CIRCOR Aerospace Inc.

Mecaer Aviation Group

Aerospace Turbine Rotables Inc.

APPH Group

Whippany Actuation Systems

Hawker Pacific Aerospace

Eaton Corporation

Sumitomo Precision Products Co. Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Main Landing Gears Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.41 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.96 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.99% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Nose Landing Gear and Main Landing Gear),

• By Platform (Fixed-Wing and Rotary Wing)

• By Application (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jet, Helicopters, and others)

• By End-User (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

The nose landing gear led the market with approximately 64.79% share in 2024 as it bears the main weight of the airplane during takeoff/landing and keeps aircraft stable while on ground and it absorbs the forces during landing. Main landing gear was the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.33% due to the rising deliveries of narrow- and regional-body jets.

By Platform

The fixed-wing aircraft dominated the market with around 73.11% share in 2024 due to its efficacy in long-distance travel, high-speed missions, and ability to carry large payload. Rotary wing aircraft showed the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.20% owing to its multi-purpose nature, capability of a vertical take-off and landing, and operational ability in cluttered environments.

By Application Industry

Commercial aircraft led the market with about 48.51% share in 2024 due to high demand from airlines, fleet expansion and extensive usage for carrying passengers. The military aircraft emerged as the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.83% owing to modernization programmes, growing defense budgets and increasing requirement for multi-role platforms.

By End-User

original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) held the largest share at approximately 68.35% in 2024 due to the steady demand for the factory intended parts and services. Aftermarket segment experienced the fastest growth with a CAGR of 5.32% due to the rising e-commerce business and a burgeoning culture of people getting cars customized.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the Main Landing Gears Market and accounted for 41.85% of revenue share, this leadership is due to the strong presence of large aircraft manufacturers and developed aerospace infrastructure in the region.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Main Landing Gears Market over 2025-2032, with a projected CAGR of 5.65% due to rising deliveries of aircraft and advancements in the existing fleet.

Recent News:

In June 2025 , Safran Landing Systems inaugurated a new state-of-the-art machining building and advanced surface treatment lines at its Molsheim facility in France. This expansion aims to enhance production capabilities and meet the growing demand for landing gear systems.

, Safran Landing Systems inaugurated a new state-of-the-art machining building and advanced surface treatment lines at its Molsheim facility in France. This expansion aims to enhance production capabilities and meet the growing demand for landing gear systems. In July 2025, Collins Aerospace's actuation and flight control business was acquired by Safran, a French aerospace company. This transaction, valued at USD 1.8 billion, is expected to generate approximately USD 50 million in annual cost synergies by 2028.

