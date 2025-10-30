VILNIAUS BALDAI AB interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2025 ended August 31, 2025

The Group Revenue stood at 104 219 thousand EUR during September of 2024 – August of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 97 272 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2024 – August of 2025 was 4 438 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 11 143 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2023– August of 2024 was 10 000 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 17 686 thousand.

The Group Revenue stood at 28 020 thousand EUR during June – August of 2025, while during the same period of FY2024 revenue was 25 460 thousand EUR.

Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2025 was 398 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 346 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2024 was 2 098 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 772 thousand EUR.

Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

