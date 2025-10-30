Shell Plc 3rd Quarter Results Unaudited Results





SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS



SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ Reference 2025 2024 % 5,322 3,601 4,291 +48 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 13,703 15,166 -10 5,432 4,264 6,028 +27 Adjusted Earnings A 15,273 20,055 -24 14,773 13,313 16,005 +11 Adjusted EBITDA A 43,336 51,523 -16 12,207 11,937 14,684 +2 Cash flow from operating activities 33,425 41,522 -20 (2,257) (5,406) (3,857) Cash flow from investing activities (11,622) (10,723) 9,950 6,531 10,827 Free cash flow G 21,803 30,799 4,907 5,817 4,950 Cash capital expenditure C 14,899 14,161 9,275 8,265 9,570 +12 Operating expenses F 26,115 27,517 -5 8,998 8,145 8,864 +10 Underlying operating expenses F 25,596 26,569 -4 9.4% 9.4% 12.8% ROACE D 9.4% 12.8% 73,977 75,675 76,613 Total debt E 73,977 76,613 41,204 43,216 35,234 Net debt E 41,204 35,234 18.8% 19.1% 15.7% Gearing E 18.8% 15.7% 2,821 2,682 2,801 +5 Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,781 2,843 -2 0.91 0.61 0.69 +49 Basic earnings per share ($) 2.31 2.39 -3 0.93 0.72 0.96 +29 Adjusted Earnings per share ($) B 2.57 3.16 -19 0.3580 0.3580 0.3440 — Dividend per share ($) 1.0740 1.0320 +4

1.Q3 on Q2 change





Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher trading and optimisation margins, higher sales volumes and favourable tax movements, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Third quarter 2025 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included gains on disposal of assets and impairment charges. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $0.1 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the second quarter 2025 which amounted to a net loss of $0.3 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was $12.2 billion and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA. This inflow was partly offset by tax payments of $2.7 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the third quarter 2025 was an outflow of $2.3 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.9 billion. This outflow was partly offset by divestment proceeds of $1.8 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the third quarter 2025, net debt was $41.2 billion, compared with $43.2 billion at the end of the second quarter 2025. This reflects free cash flow of $10.0 billion, partly offset by share buybacks of $3.6 billion, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.1 billion, lease additions of $1.1 billion and interest payments of $0.8 billion. Gearing was 18.8% at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared with 19.1% at the end of the second quarter 2025, mainly driven by lower net debt, partly offset by lower equity which included a 0.4 percentage point increase related to a non-cash adjustment to the previously recognised pension surplus in the Netherlands, following formal acceptance by the Trustee Board of the transition plan related to changes in pension legislation3.

Shareholder distributions: Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.6 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.1 billion. Dividends to be paid to Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2025 amount to $0.3580 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5

















SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





billion of share buybacks announced in the second quarter 2025 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2025 results announcement.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower realised liquids and LNG prices, lower trading and optimisation margins, and lower chemicals and refining margins, partly offset by favourable tax movements and lower operating expenses.

First nine months 2025 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included impairment charges and gains on disposal of assets, a charge related to the UK Energy Profits Levy and favourable movements due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $1.2 billion. This compares with identified items in the first nine months 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $4.6 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the first nine months 2025 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was $33.4 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA. This inflow was partly offset by tax payments of $9.0 billion and working capital outflows of $3.1 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the first nine months 2025 was an outflow of $11.6 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $14.9 billion. This outflow was partly offset by divestment proceeds of $2.3 billion and interest received of $1.5 billion.

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 4.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation, exploration well write-offs and depreciation, depletion and amortisation (DD&A) expenses.

3.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements” for further details.

4.Not incorporated by reference.





PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

Upstream

In October 2025, we announced, together with Sunlink Energies and Resources Limited, a final investment decision (FID) on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria (Shell interest 40%).

Marketing

In September 2025, we announced the decision not to restart the construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam, which was paused in 2024. Following an in-depth commercial and technical evaluation to reassess the project's competitiveness, Shell will no longer proceed with the project.

Chemicals and Products

In July 2025, we completed the previously announced sale of our 16.125% interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc. to Colossus Acquire Co LLC.











Page 2









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

INTEGRATED GAS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ Reference 2025 2024 % 2,355 1,838 2,631 +28 Income/(loss) for the period 6,982 7,846 -11 212 101 (240) Of which: Identified items A 619 (1,379) 2,143 1,737 2,871 +23 Adjusted Earnings A 6,363 9,225 -31 4,257 3,875 5,234 +10 Adjusted EBITDA A 12,867 16,410 -22 3,038 3,629 3,623 -16 Cash flow from operating activities A 10,129 12,518 -19 1,169 1,196 1,236 Cash capital expenditure C 3,482 3,429 130 129 136 — Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 128 137 -6 4,667 4,545 4,669 +3 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,619 4,835 -4 934 913 941 +2 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 925 971 -5 7.29 6.72 7.50 +8 LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 20.61 22.03 -6 18.88 17.77 17.04 +6 LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 53.14 50.32 +6

1.Q3 on Q2 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected the net effect of higher contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (increase of $208 million), and higher volumes (increase of $237 million), partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $108 million).

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included favourable movements of $129 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and onerous contract related remeasurement of $99 million. These favourable movements compare with the second quarter 2025 which included favourable movements of $454 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by impairment charges of $423 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by working capital outflows of $802 million and tax payments of $796 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2025, increased by 2% mainly due to lower maintenance across the portfolio. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 8% mainly due to lower maintenance across the portfolio and LNG Canada ramp-up.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $2,634 million), lower volumes (decrease of $482 million), and higher depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (increase of $275 million), partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements ($316 million), and lower operating expenses (decrease of $186 million).

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included favourable movements of $946 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by impairment charges of $455 million. These favourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $1,198 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business,











Page 3









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and net cash inflows related to derivatives of $1,168 million. These inflows were partly offset by tax payments of $2,537 million and working capital outflows of $1,137 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the first nine months 2024, decreased by 5% mainly due to field decline and higher maintenance across the portfolio. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 6% mainly due to ownership restructuring in Trinidad and Tobago, and higher maintenance across the portfolio.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.



























































































































































Page 4









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





UPSTREAM Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ Reference 2025 2024 % 1,707 2,008 2,289 -15 Income/(loss) for the period 5,795 6,741 -14 (97) 276 (153) Of which: Identified items A (78) 28 1,804 1,732 2,443 +4 Adjusted Earnings A 5,873 6,712 -13 6,557 6,638 7,871 -1 Adjusted EBITDA A 20,582 23,588 -13 4,841 6,500 5,268 -26 Cash flow from operating activities A 15,286 16,734 -9 1,885 2,826 1,974 Cash capital expenditure C 6,634 5,813 1,399 1,334 1,321 +5 Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,356 1,316 +3 2,513 2,310 2,844 +9 Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 2,613 2,933 -11 1,832 1,732 1,811 +6 Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 1,806 1,822 -1

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher volumes (increase of $298 million), favourable tax movements ($161 million) and lower well write-offs (decrease of $114 million), partly offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (increase of $241 million) and unfavourable movements related to the rebalancing of participation interests in Brazil ($271 million)2.

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included losses of $101 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentinian peso on a deferred tax position, partly offset by a gain of $42 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position. These net unfavourable movements compare with the second quarter 2025 which included gains of $350 million related to disposal of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $1,611 million.

Total production, compared with the second quarter 2025, increased mainly due to new oil production and comparative help from higher planned maintenance in the second quarter of 2025.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower realised liquids prices (decrease of $2,117 million), the comparative unfavourable impact of gas storage effects (decrease of $536 million), and unfavourable movements related to the rebalancing of participation interests in Brazil ($271 million)2. These net unfavourable movements were partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $660 million), lower well write-offs (decrease of $604 million), lower depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (decrease of $198 million) and lower operating expenses (decrease of $163 million).

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included a charge of $509 million related to the UK Energy Profits Levy4, partly offset by gains of $524 million from disposal of assets. These net unfavourable movements compare with the first nine months 2024 which included gains of $676 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentinian peso on a deferred tax position, partly offset by charges of $179 million related to redundancy and restructuring, net impairment charges and reversals of $171 million and a loss of $164 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $1,305 million. These inflows were partly offset by tax payments of $5,557 million.











Page 5









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Total production, compared with the first nine months 2024, decreased mainly due to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Limited divestment and field decline largely offset by new oil production.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Reflects the finalisation of the redetermination proposal for the unitised Tupi field and subsequent submission to the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

3.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.

4.Included in Other identified items. See Note 2 "Segment Information".











Page 6









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





MARKETING Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ Reference 2025 2024 % 576 766 507 -25 Income/(loss) for the period 2,155 1,606 +34 (759) (354) (422)

Of which: Identified items A (1,161) (1,255) 1,316 1,199 1,182 +10 Adjusted Earnings A 3,416 3,046 +12 2,340 2,181 2,081 +7 Adjusted EBITDA A 6,389 5,767 +11 1,788 2,718 2,722 -34 Cash flow from operating activities A 6,414 5,999 +7 489 429 525 Cash capital expenditure C 1,173 1,634 2,824 2,813 2,945 — Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d) 2,771 2,859 -3

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport and industry. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $270 million) including higher Mobility margins due to seasonal impact of higher volumes and higher Sectors and Decarbonisation margins, partly offset by lower Lubricants margins. These net gains were partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $145 million).

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included impairment charges of $579 million and provisions of $186 million2, both mainly relating to the decision not to restart construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. These charges and provisions compare with the second quarter 2025 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $285 million, net losses of $44 million related to the sale of assets, and charges of $44 million related to redundancy and restructuring.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA. This inflow was partly offset by working capital outflows of $220 million, the timing impact of payments related to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $135 million, and tax payments of $111 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2025, increased mainly due to seasonality.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $292 million) including higher Mobility and Lubricants margins due to improved unit margins, partly offset by lower Sectors and Decarbonisation margins, as well as lower operating expenses (decrease of $201 million).

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included net impairment charges and reversals of $857 million and provisions of $186 million2, both of which included the impact of the decision not to restart construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. These charges and provisions compare with the first nine months 2024 which included impairment charges of $965 million, charges of $163 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $140 million related to the sale of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments related to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $920 million and dividends (net of profits/











Page 7









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





losses) from joint ventures and associates of $421 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $497 million and tax payments of $417 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first nine months 2024, decreased mainly in Mobility, due to portfolio changes, and in Sectors and Decarbonisation.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Included in Other identified items. See Note 2 "Segment Information".

3.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.











Page 8









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ Reference 2025 2024 % 1,074 (174) 91 +716 Income/(loss) for the period 822 1,946 -58 564 (51) (122) Of which: Identified items A (67) (1,078) 550 118 463 +366 Adjusted Earnings A 1,117 3,163 -65 1,667 864 1,240 +93 Adjusted EBITDA A 3,941 6,308 -38 2,088 1,372 3,321 +52 Cash flow from operating activities A 3,591 5,221 -31 813 775 761 Cash capital expenditure C 2,046 1,898 1,176 1,156 1,305 +2 Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 1,230 1,388 -11 2,147 2,164 3,015 -1 Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 7,124 8,950 -20

1.Q3 on Q2 change





The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher Products margins (increase of $706 million) mainly driven by higher margins from trading and optimisation, and higher refining margins. Adjusted Earnings also reflected higher Chemicals margins (increase of $96 million). These net gains were partly offset by unfavourable tax movements ($200 million) and higher operating expenses (increase of $133 million).

In the third quarter 2025, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $207 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $758 million.

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included net gains from the sale of assets of $710 million mainly relating to gains from the sale of our interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc., and impairment charges of $107 million. These net gains compare with the second quarter 2025 which included impairment charges of $62 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments for emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $493 million, and working capital inflows of $143 million. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows related to commodity derivatives of $165 million.

Refinery utilisation was 96% compared with 94% in the second quarter 2025.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 80% compared with 72% in the second quarter 2025, mainly due to lower unplanned maintenance.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $1,619 million) driven mainly by lower margins from trading and optimisation and lower refining margins. Adjusted Earnings also reflected lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $458 million) and unfavourable tax movements ($168 million). These net losses were partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $205 million).

In the first nine months 2025, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $536 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $1,654 million.

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included net gains from the sale of assets of $691 million mainly relating to gains from the sale of our interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc., impairment charges of $447 million, unfavourable movements of $168 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges of $70 million related to redundancy and restructuring. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as











Page 9









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These net charges and unfavourable movements compare with the first nine months 2024 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $952 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, charges of $139 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and unfavourable movements of $69 million relating to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and the timing impact of payments for emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $985 million. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows relating to commodity derivatives of $669 million, working capital outflows of $555 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $318 million.

Refinery utilisation was 91% compared with 88% in the first nine months 2024, , mainly due to lower planned and unplanned maintenance in 2025.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 78% compared with 77% in the first nine months 2024.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.















Page 10









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ Reference 2025 2024 % 110 (254) (481) +143 Income/(loss) for the period (391) (3) -12,477 18 (245) (319) Of which: Identified items A (432) 183 92 (9) (162) +1,092 Adjusted Earnings A 41 (186) +122 223 102 (75) +118 Adjusted EBITDA A 436 101 +333 660 1 (364) +60,737 Cash flow from operating activities A 1,028 2,948 -65 517 555 409 Cash capital expenditure C 1,475 1,272 72 70 79 +4 External power sales (terawatt hours)2 218 230 -5 150 132 148 +14 Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3 465 487 -4

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher margins (increase of $131 million), partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $31 million).

Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making in the third quarter 2025, these were more than offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation and energy marketing.

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included gains of $134 million related to the disposal of assets, partly offset by unfavourable movements of $87 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These gains and unfavourable movements compare with the second quarter 2025 which included unfavourable movements of $217 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $136 million, partly offset by gains of $108 million on sales of assets. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $960 million and Adjusted EBITDA. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows related to derivatives of $272 million and payments relating to emissions programmes of $264 million.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $165 million) and higher margins (increase of $64 million), mainly due to higher generation and energy marketing margins, partly offset by lower trading and optimisation margins.

Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the first nine months 2025, these were more than offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included unfavourable movements of $284 million relating to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $177 million, partly offset by gains on disposals of assets of $99 million. These net charges compare with the first nine months 2024 which included favourable movements of $250 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of











Page 11









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





$89 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $1,212 million and Adjusted EBITDA. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows related to derivatives of $507 million.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.

Additional Growth Measures

Quarters Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 %¹ 2025 2024 % Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt): 3.8 3.9 3.4 -1 – In operation2 3.8 3.4 +13 2.6 3.8 3.9 -32 – Under construction and/or committed for sale3 2.6 3.9 -34

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.















































































































































































Page 12









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CORPORATE Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Reference 2025 2024 (402) (539) (647) Income/(loss) for the period (1,424) (2,656) (20) (77) (3) Of which: Identified items A (122) (1,069) (383) (463) (643) Adjusted Earnings A (1,302) (1,588) (272) (346) (346) Adjusted EBITDA A (879) (650) (208) (2,283) 115 Cash flow from operating activities A (3,022) (1,898)

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate Adjusted Earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected favourable tax movements and currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by unfavourable net interest movements and higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA.

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements, partly offset by unfavourable net interest movements, currency exchange rate effects and operating expenses.

Identified items in the first nine months 2024 included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects and operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by working capital outflows of $1,809 million, which included a reduction in joint venture deposits, as well as Adjusted EBITDA and tax payments of $464 million.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.











Page 13









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2025

Full year 2024 cash capital expenditure was $21 billion. Our cash capital expenditure range for the full year 2025 is expected to be within $20 - $22 billion.

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.4 - 8.0 million tonnes.

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,770 - 1,970 thousand boe/d.

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,500 - 3,000 thousand b/d.

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 87% - 95%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 71% - 79%.

Corporate Adjusted Earnings1 were a net expense of $383 million for the third quarter 2025. Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $600 - $800 million in the fourth quarter 2025.

1.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure see Reference A.

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

Date Event February 5, 2026 Fourth quarter 2025 results and dividends March 12, 2026 Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and filing of Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 May 7, 2026 First quarter 2026 results and dividends July 30, 2026 Second quarter 2026 results and dividends October 29, 2026 Third quarter 2026 results and dividends











Page 14









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 68,153 65,406 71,089 Revenue1 202,793 218,031 507 712 933 Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 1,834 3,150 1,751 326 440 Interest and other income/(expenses)2 2,379 1,042 70,410 66,443 72,462 Total revenue and other income/(expenses) 207,006 222,222 45,145 44,099 48,225 Purchases 135,093 144,509 5,609 4,909 6,138 Production and manufacturing expenses 16,068 17,541 3,258 3,077 3,139 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 9,175 9,208 409 278 294 Research and development 872 768 175 360 305 Exploration 745 1,551 6,607 6,670 5,916 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation2 18,718 19,352 1,284 1,075 1,174 Interest expense 3,478 3,573 62,486 60,468 65,190 Total expenditure 184,148 196,502 7,924 5,975 7,270 Income/(loss) before taxation 22,858 25,717 2,504 2,332 2,879 Taxation charge/(credit)2 8,918 10,237 5,420 3,644 4,391 Income/(loss) for the period 13,940 15,480 98 43 100 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 236 314 5,322 3,601 4,291 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 13,703 15,166 0.91 0.61 0.69 Basic earnings per share ($)3 2.31 2.39 0.90 0.60 0.68 Diluted earnings per share ($)3 2.28 2.36

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 5,420 3,644 4,391 Income/(loss) for the period 13,940 15,480 Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax: Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods: (268) 4,127 2,947 – Currency translation differences1 5,569 1,651 10 7 35 – Debt instruments remeasurements 23 16 (86) (109) (75) – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses) (221) (7) 11 5 (2) – Deferred cost of hedging (26) (22) (18) 113 35 – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates 169 (27) (351) 4,143 2,940 Total 5,515 1,610 Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods: (4,628) 158 419 – Retirement benefits remeasurements1 (4,163) 1,169 (31) (8) 80 – Equity instruments remeasurements (55) 77 — (23) (53) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates (59) 1 (4,659) 128 446 Total (4,277) 1,247 (5,010) 4,270 3,386 Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 1,238 2,857 411 7,914 7,777 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period 15,178 18,337 140 122 177 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 366 357 271 7,792 7,600 Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 14,811 17,981

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.











Page 15









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET $ million September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 16,034 16,032 Other intangible assets 9,546 9,480 Property, plant and equipment 183,907 185,219 Joint ventures and associates 23,729 23,445 Investments in securities 1,592 2,255 Deferred tax1 8,088 6,857 Retirement benefits1 5,527 10,003 Trade and other receivables 7,472 6,018 Derivative financial instruments2 665 374 256,562 259,683 Current assets Inventories 22,913 23,426 Trade and other receivables 45,287 45,860 Derivative financial instruments2 9,103 9,673 Cash and cash equivalents 33,053 39,110 110,357 118,069 Assets classified as held for sale1 10,819 9,857 121,176 127,926 Total assets 377,738 387,609 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 63,955 65,448 Trade and other payables 4,671 3,290 Derivative financial instruments2 885 2,185 Deferred tax1 11,955 13,505 Retirement benefits1 7,632 6,752 Decommissioning and other provisions 21,197 21,227 110,296 112,407 Current liabilities Debt 10,022 11,630 Trade and other payables 56,816 60,693 Derivative financial instruments2 5,924 7,391 Income taxes payable 3,447 4,648 Decommissioning and other provisions 5,657 4,469 81,865 88,831 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1 7,755 6,203 89,620 95,034 Total liabilities 199,916 207,441 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders 175,823 178,307 Non-controlling interest 1,999 1,861 Total equity 177,822 180,168 Total liabilities and equity 377,738 387,609

1. See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2. .See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.















Page 16









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders $ million Share capital1 Shares held in trust Other reserves² Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interest Total equity At January 1, 2025 510 (803) 19,766 158,834 178,307 1,861 180,168 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 1,108 13,703 14,811 366 15,178 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — 19 (19) — — — Dividends³ — — — (6,405) (6,405) (119) (6,524) Repurchases of shares4 (25) — 25 (10,556) (10,556) — (10,556) Share-based compensation — 360 (293) (419) (352) — (352) Other changes — — — 22 22 (109) (87) At September 30, 2025 485 (444) 20,625 155,157 175,823 1,999 177,822 At January 1, 2024 544 (997) 21,145 165,915 186,607 1,755 188,362 Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period — — 2,815 15,166 17,981 357 18,337 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — 166 (166) — — — Dividends3 — — — (6,556) (6,556) (242) (6,798) Repurchases of shares4 (25) — 25 (10,536) (10,536) — (10,536) Share-based compensation — 542 (24) (400) 119 — 119 Other changes — — — 60 60 (5) 55 At September 30, 2024 519 (456) 24,127 163,482 187,673 1,865 189,538

1. See Note 4 “Share capital”.

2. See Note 5 “Other reserves”.

3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4. Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.











Page 17









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 7,924 5,975 7,270 Income before taxation for the period 22,858 25,717 Adjustment for: 822 515 554 – Interest expense (net) 1,973 1,749 6,607 6,670 5,916 – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation1 18,718 19,352 49 206 150 – Exploration well write-offs 283 973 (1,068) (128) 154 – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses (1,069) — (507) (712) (933) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates (1,834) (3,150) 700 2,361 860 – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 3,584 2,390 352 (27) 2,705 – (Increase)/decrease in inventories 1,178 1,143 569 3,635 4,057 – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 1,594 5,827 (949) (3,994) (4,096) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables (5,850) (7,314) (153) 626 735 – Derivative financial instruments 229 2,373 (61) (17) 125 – Retirement benefits (179) (267) 515 (425) 359 – Decommissioning and other provisions (391) (572) 74 684 (144) – Other 1,328 2,392 (2,668) (3,432) (3,028) Tax paid (8,999) (9,092) 12,207 11,937 14,684 Cash flow from operating activities 33,425 41,522 (4,557) (5,393) (4,690) Capital expenditure (13,698) (13,114) (342) (406) (222) Investments in joint ventures and associates (1,161) (983) (8) (17) (38) Investments in equity securities (40) (63) (4,907) (5,817) (4,950) Cash capital expenditure (14,899) (14,161) 747 (57) 94 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,249 1,128 1,023 1 94 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 1,057 284 2 19 6 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 27 576 468 508 593 Interest received 1,484 1,818 903 360 1,074 Other investing cash inflows1 1,768 2,814 (494) (420) (769) Other investing cash outflows (2,308) (3,183) (2,257) (5,406) (3,857) Cash flow from investing activities (11,622) (10,723) (72) (208) (89) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months (200) (375) Other debt: 176 180 78 – New borrowings 495 377 (2,801) (4,075) (1,322) – Repayments (9,390) (7,008) (848) (1,212) (979) Interest paid (2,907) (3,177) (61) 896 652 Derivative financial instruments 1,161 239 7

— — Change in non-controlling interest (17) (5) Cash dividends paid to: (2,103) (2,122) (2,167) – Shell plc shareholders (6,403) (6,554) (6) (27) (92) – Non-controlling interest (119) (242) (3,610) (3,533) (3,537) Repurchases of shares (10,454) (10,319) (155) (5) 6 Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received (927) (480) (9,473) (10,106) (7,452) Cash flow from financing activities (28,762) (27,545) (106) 655 729 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 902 224 371 (2,919) 4,105 Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (6,057) 3,478 32,682 35,601 38,148 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,110 38,774 33,053 32,682 42,252 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 33,053 42,252

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.















Page 18









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 240 to 312) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Amendment No. 1 to Form 20-F ("Form 20-F/A") (pages 10 to 83) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.





Key accounting considerations, significant judgements and estimates

Future commodity price assumptions, which represent a significant estimate, were changed in the second quarter 2025 (See Note 7). These remained unchanged in the third quarter 2025. Noting continued volatility in markets, price assumptions remain under review.

The discount rates applied for impairment testing and the discount rate applied to provisions are reviewed on a regular basis. Both discount rates applied in the first nine months 2025 remain unchanged compared with 2024.

2. Segment information

With effect from January 1, 2025, segment earnings are presented on an Adjusted Earnings basis (Adjusted Earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer, who serves as the Chief Operating Decision Maker, for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. This aligns with Shell's focus on performance, discipline and simplification.

The Adjusted Earnings measure is presented on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell's financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. Identified items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

The segment earnings measure used until December 31, 2024 was CCS earnings. The difference between CCS earnings and Adjusted Earnings are the identified items. Comparative periods are presented below on an Adjusted Earnings basis.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY SEGMENT

Q3 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 5,322 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 98 Income/(loss) for the period 2,355 1,707 576 1,074 110 (402) 5,420 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (25) 53 28 Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment 6 (12) (6) Less: Identified items before taxation 215 (60) (988) 720 (8) (13) (133) Less: Tax on identified items (2) (37) 230 (156) 26 (7) 53 Adjusted Earnings 2,143 1,804 1,316 550 92 (383) 5,523 Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 5,432 Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 91















Page 19









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Q2 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 3,601 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 43 Income/(loss) for the period 1,838 2,008 766 (174) (254) (539) 3,644 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 104 333 436 Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment (24) (91) (115) Less: Identified items before taxation (102) 271 (460) (64) (300) (63) (717) Less: Tax on identified items 203 5 106 13 55 (14) 369 Adjusted Earnings 1,737 1,732 1,199 118 (9) (463) 4,314 Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 4,264 Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 50





Q3 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 4,291 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 100 Income/(loss) for the period 2,631 2,289 507 91 (481) (647) 4,391 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 334 331 665 Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment (81) (81) (162) Less: Identified items before taxation (327) (348) (526) (165) (430) 7 (1,789) Less: Tax on identified items 87 195 104 43 111 (10) 530 Adjusted Earnings 2,871 2,443 1,182 463 (162) (643) 6,153 Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 6,028 Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 126





Nine months 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 13,703 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 236 Income/(loss) for the period 6,982 5,795 2,155 822 (391) (1,424) 13,940 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 131 318 449 Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment (32) (91) (122) Less: Identified items before taxation 461 332 (1,493) (22) (567) (72) (1,361) Less: Tax on identified items 158 (410) 332 (45) 135 (50) 120 Adjusted Earnings 6,363 5,873 3,416 1,117 41 (1,302) 15,507 Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 15,273 Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 235















Page 20









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Nine months 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 15,166 Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 314 Income/(loss) for the period 7,846 6,741 1,606 1,946 (3) (2,656) 15,480 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 256 182 438 Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment (70) (44) (114) Less: Identified items before taxation (1,663) (609) (1,649) (1,073) 238 (1,104) (5,859) Less: Tax on identified items 284 638 394 (5) (55) 35 1,290 Adjusted Earnings 9,225 6,712 3,046 3,163 (186) (1,588) 20,373 Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders 20,055 Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest 318





CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT

Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

Q3 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Capital expenditure 1,002 1,947 481 769 325 32 4,557 Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 167 (62) 8 44 184 2 342 Add: Investments in equity securities — — — — 9 — 8 Cash capital expenditure 1,169 1,885 489 813 517 34 4,907





Q2 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Capital expenditure 988 2,774 427 704 468 32 5,393 Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 209 52 1 71 72 1 406 Add: Investments in equity securities — — — — 16 2 17 Cash capital expenditure 1,196 2,826 429 775 555 36 5,817





Q3 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Capital expenditure 1,090 1,998 488 748 327 39 4,690 Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 147 (37) 37 13 59 3 222 Add: Investments in equity securities — 12 — — 23 3 38 Cash capital expenditure 1,236 1,974 525 761 409 45 4,950















Page 21









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Nine months 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Capital expenditure 2,932 6,448 1,160 1,924 1,151 81 13,698 Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 550 186 13 122 286 5 1,161 Add: Investments in equity securities — — — — 38 2 40 Cash capital expenditure 3,482 6,634 1,173 2,046 1,475 88 14,899





Nine months 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Capital expenditure 2,971 5,533 1,559 1,822 1,124 104 13,114 Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates 457 268 75 76 103 5 983 Add: Investments in equity securities — 12 — — 45 6 63 Cash capital expenditure 3,429 5,813 1,634 1,898 1,272 114 14,161









REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Third-party revenue includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Q3 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Revenue: Third-party 9,736 844 29,648 19,418 8,500 6 68,153 Inter-segment 2,397 9,313 1,796 9,774 1,162 — 24,442





Q2 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Revenue: Third-party 9,576 1,193 28,241 18,388 7,996 12 65,406 Inter-segment 2,412 8,502 2,177 8,775 835 — 22,701





Q3 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Revenue: Third-party 9,748 1,605 30,519 22,608 6,599 10 71,089 Inter-segment 2,131 9,618 1,235 9,564 1,131 — 23,679





Nine months 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Revenue: Third-party 28,915 3,546 84,973 59,417 25,913 30 202,793 Inter-segment 7,484 27,669 5,822 26,804 3,161 — 70,940











Page 22









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS









Nine months 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Revenue: Third-party 27,996 4,954 92,564 70,926 21,558 33 218,031 Inter-segment 6,691 30,008 3,953 29,725 3,093 — 73,470





Identified items

The objective of identified items is to remove material impacts on net income/loss arising from transactions which are generally uncontrollable and unusual (infrequent or non-recurring) in nature or giving rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, or certain transactions that are generally excluded from underlying results in the industry.

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments and impairment reversals, redundancy and restructuring, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts that gives rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

Q3 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 31 7 26 917 149 — 1,130 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (36) (3) (730) (144) (13) (2) (930) Redundancy and restructuring (29) (5) (36) (36) (18) (10) (134) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 147 (4) (24) (22) (121) — (23) Other2 101 (55) (224) 5 (4) — (176) Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation 215 (60) (988) 720 (8) (13) (133) Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit (2) (37) 230 (156) 26 (7) 53 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 32 16 32 710 134 — 923 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (32) 6 (579) (107) (11) (2) (724) Redundancy and restructuring (21) (3) (27) (28) (14) (7) (100) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 129 (1) (26) (14) (87) — — Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances3 5 (59) — — — (11) (65) Other2 99 (55) (159) 4 (4) — (115) Impact on Income/(loss) for the period 212 (97) (759) 564 18 (20) (81) Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 212 (97) (759) 564 18 (20) (81)

1.Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period; or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

2.Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

3.Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on: (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as recognised tax losses (this primarily impacts the Integrated Gas and Upstream segments); and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).











Page 23









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS









Q2 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 63 344 (56) (9) 119 (4) 457 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (672) (3) (370) (78) (138) — (1,261) Redundancy and restructuring (7) (6) (57) (37) (1) (12) (119) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 514 1 23 61 (280) — 319 Other1 — (65) — (1) — (47) (113) Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (102) 271 (460) (64) (300) (63) (717) Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit 203 5 106 13 55 (14) 369 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 54 350 (44) (7) 108 (3) 458 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (423) (2) (285) (62) (136) — (908) Redundancy and restructuring (4) (2) (44) (29) — (8) (88) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 454 — 19 49 (217) — 307 Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1 20 22 — — — (19) 23 Other1 — (92) — (1) — (47) (139) Impact on Income/(loss) for the period 101 276 (354) (51) (245) (77) (348) Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 101 276 (354) (51) (245) (77) (348)

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.

Q3 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 1 (2) (110) (19) (20) (3) (154) Impairment reversals/(impairments) (6) (3) (195) (120) (14) — (338) Redundancy and restructuring (69) (189) (136) (141) (26) 10 (552) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 (252) (13) (78) 126 (385) — (602) Other1 — (141) (8) (11) 16 — (143) Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (327) (348) (526) (165) (430) 7 (1,789) Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit 87 195 104 43 111 (10) 530 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 1 (6) (84) (15) (23) (2) (129) Impairment reversals/(impairments) (4) (2) (179) (92) (10) — (288) Redundancy and restructuring (48) (138) (98) (101) (19) 7 (397) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 (213) (3) (56) 95 (279) — (456) Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1 24 104 — — — (8) 120 Other1 — (108) (6) (8) 12 — (110) Impact on Income/(loss) for the period (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3) (1,259) Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders (240) (153) (422) (122) (319) (3) (1,259)

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.











Page 24









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS













Nine months 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) 94 505 (87) 893 81 (4) 1,481 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (708) (27) (1,090) (515) (189) (2) (2,532) Redundancy and restructuring (37) (26) (103) (85) (28) (19) (298) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 1,081 (4) 11 (218) (381) — 489 Other1 32 (116) (224) (97) (50) (47) (501) Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation 461 332 (1,493) (22) (567) (72) (1,361) Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit 158 (410) 332 (45) 135 (50) 120 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) 85 373 (73) 691 99 (3) 1,173 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (455) (11) (857) (447) (177) (2) (1,949) Redundancy and restructuring (26) (10) (72) (70) (21) (13) (212) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 946 (1) 1 (168) (284) — 494 Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1 29 95 — — — (58) 66 Other1 40 (524) (159) (74) (49) (47) (812) Impact on Income/(loss) for the period 619 (78) (1,161) (67) (432) (122) (1,240) Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — — — — — Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 619 (78) (1,161) (67) (432) (122) (1,240)

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.





Nine months 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation Divestment gains/(losses) — 155 (185) (35) 68 (3) — Impairment reversals/(impairments) (32) (179) (1,254) (917) (116) — (2,498) Redundancy and restructuring (79) (258) (226) (190) (86) 3 (837) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 (1,421) (44) (9) (79) 332 — (1,221) Other1,2 (129) (284) 25 148 39 (1,103) (1,304) Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation (1,663) (609) (1,649) (1,073) 238 (1,104) (5,859) Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit 284 638 394 (5) (55) 35 1,290 Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period Divestment gains/(losses) — 118 (140) (28) 54 (2) 2 Impairment reversals/(impairments) (24) (171) (965) (952) (89) — (2,201) Redundancy and restructuring (55) (179) (163) (139) (63) 2 (597) Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1 (1,198) (11) (6) (69) 250 — (1,032) Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1 8 512 — — — 53 573 Other1,2 (110) (240) 19 110 30 (1,122) (1,313) Impact on Income/(loss) for the period (1,379) 28 (1,255) (1,078) 183 (1,069) (4,569) Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — — — 18 — — 18 Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders (1,379) 28 (1,255) (1,096) 183 (1,069) (4,587)











Page 25









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.

2.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.





The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income.

3. Earnings per share

EARNINGS PER SHARE Quarters Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 5,322 3,601 4,291 Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million) 13,703 15,166 Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining: 5,845.8 5,947.9 6,256.5 Basic earnings per share (million) 5,941.7 6,350.3 5,906.0 6,004.7 6,320.9 Diluted earnings per share (million) 5,998.8 6,414.0

4. Share capital

ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH Number of shares Nominal value

($ million) At January 1, 2025 6,115,031,158 510 Repurchases of shares (303,598,711) (25) At September 30, 2025 5,811,432,447 485 At January 1, 2024 6,524,109,049 544 Repurchases of shares (299,830,201) (25) At September 30, 2024 6,224,278,848 519





At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2025, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €140 million (representing approximately 2,007 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 19, 2026, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.











Page 26









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





5. Other reserves

OTHER RESERVES $ million Merger reserve Share premium reserve Capital redemption reserve Share plan reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income Total At January 1, 2025 37,298 154 270 1,417 (19,373) 19,766 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — 1,108 1,108 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — 19 19 Repurchases of shares — — 25 — — 25 Share-based compensation — — — (293) — (293) At September 30, 2025 37,298 154 296 1,124 (18,246) 20,625 At January 1, 2024 37,298 154 236 1,308 (17,851) 21,145 Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders — — — — 2,815 2,815 Transfer from other comprehensive income — — — — 166 166 Repurchases of shares — — 25 — — 25 Share-based compensation — — — (24) — (24) At September 30, 2024 37,298 154 261 1,284 (14,870) 24,127

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F/A for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2025, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2024, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that date. The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, is a decrease of $570 million for the current assets and a decrease of $1,467 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES $ million September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Carrying amount1 45,406 48,376 Fair value2 42,214 44,119

1. Shell issued no debt under the US shelf or under the Euro medium-term note programmes since November 2021 and September 2020, respectively. During the third quarter 2025 the Company regained access to its US shelf programme.

2. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.







































Page 27









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





7. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 1,751 326 440 Interest and other income/(expenses) 2,379 1,042 Of which: 468 559 619 Interest income 1,508 1,824 16 44 4 Dividend income (from investments in equity securities) 61 58 1,068 128 (154) Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses 1,069 — 82 (447) (189) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities (503) (1,292) 117 42 159 Other 245 452

Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses in the third quarter 2025 principally relates to the sale of Shell's 16.125% interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc.

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 6,607 6,670 5,916 Depreciation, depletion and amortisation 18,718 19,352 Of which: 5,823 5,463 5,578 Depreciation 16,417 16,874 787 1,238 340 Impairments 2,336 2,706 (3) (31) (2) Impairment reversals (35) (228)

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2025 of $787 million pre-tax ($580 million post-tax) mainly relate to Marketing ($588 million) and Chemicals and Products ($144 million). The impairment in Marketing was principally triggered by the decision not to restart construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam.





Impairments recognised in the second quarter 2025 of $1,238 million pre-tax ($877 million post-tax) principally relate to Integrated Gas ($666 million) and Marketing ($399 million). Impairments recognised in Integrated Gas were triggered by lower commodity prices applied in impairment testing.

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2024 of $340 million pre-tax ($290 million post-tax) mainly relate to various assets in Marketing and Chemicals and Products.

Taxation charge/credit

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 2,504 2,332 2,879 Taxation charge/(credit) 8,918 10,237 Of which: 2,397 2,277 2,834 Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax 8,699 10,026 106 55 45 Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax 220 212

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.



































Page 28









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences





Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 (268) 4,127 2,947 Currency translation differences 5,569 1,651 Of which: (234) 4,117 2,912 Recognised in Other comprehensive income 5,501 524 (33) 9 35 (Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss 68 1,127

Retirement benefits remeasurements

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 (4,628) 158 419 Retirement benefits remeasurements (4,163) 1,169

Retirement benefits remeasurements in the third quarter 2025 principally relate to recognition of an adjustment to reduce the Dutch pension fund surplus and recognising a minimum funding liability (see Retirement benefits below).





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Deferred tax

$ million September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current assets Deferred tax 8,088 6,857 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 11,955 13,505 Net deferred liability (3,867) (6,648)

The presentation in the balance sheet takes into consideration the offsetting of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities within the same tax jurisdiction, where this is permitted. The overall deferred tax position in a particular tax jurisdiction determines whether a deferred tax balance related to that jurisdiction is presented within deferred tax assets or deferred tax liabilities.

Shell's net deferred tax position was a liability of $3,867 million at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: $6,648 million). The net decrease in the net deferred tax liability is mainly driven by retirement benefits remeasurements in the third quarter 2025 (see Retirement benefits below) and various other smaller items.

Retirement benefits

$ million September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Non-current assets Retirement benefits 5,527 10,003 Non-current liabilities Retirement benefits 7,632 6,752 Surplus/(deficit) (2,105) 3,251





On July 1, 2023, new pension legislation ("Wet Toekomst Pensioenen" (WTP)) came into effect in the Netherlands, with an expected implementation required prior to January 1, 2028. In July 2025, the Trustee Board of the Stichting Shell Pensioen Fonds (“SSPF”), Shell's defined benefit pension fund in the Netherlands, formally accepted the transition plan to transition from a defined benefit pension fund to a defined contribution plan with effect from January 1, 2027, subject to the local funding level of the plan remaining above an agreed level (125%) during a predetermined transition period.















Page 29









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





In accordance with asset ceiling principles, in July 2025, Shell recognised an adjustment to reduce the pension fund surplus of $5,521 million to nil, and recognised a liability for a minimum funding requirement estimated at $750 million, resulting in a loss in Other comprehensive income. In addition, a net deferred tax liability (see Deferred tax above) of $1,617 million was unwound, leading to an overall net post-tax loss of $4,654 million recognised in Other comprehensive income (see Retirement benefits remeasurements above). The asset ceiling recognised will continue to be monitored and remeasured in accordance with IAS 19 Employee Benefits.





Subsequently, at the date of transition and settlement (expected December 31, 2026), the surplus at that date will be de-recognised, resulting in an identified loss in the Consolidated Statement of Income. The extent to which the funding level will meet the agreed 125% threshold is subject to uncertainty.

Assets classified as held for sale

$ million September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets classified as held for sale 10,819 9,857 Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale 7,755 6,203

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at September 30, 2025, principally relate to Shell's UK offshore oil and gas assets in Upstream and mining interests in Canada in Chemicals and Products. Upon completion of the sale, Shell's UK offshore assets will be derecognised in exchange for a 50% interest in a newly formed joint venture.

The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at September 30, 2025, are Property, plant and equipment ($9,977 million; December 31, 2024: $8,283 million), Deferred tax liabilities ($3,428 million; December 31, 2024: $2,042 million) and Decommissioning and other provisions ($3,159 million; December 31, 2024: $3,053 million).





Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Other investing cash inflows

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 903 360 1,074 Other investing cash inflows 1,768 2,814

Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash inflows for the third quarter 2025 mainly relates to the sale of

pension-related debt securities and repayments of short-term loans.









8. Reconciliation of Operating expenses and Total Debt

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 5,609 4,909 6,138 Production and manufacturing expenses 16,068 17,541 3,258 3,077 3,139 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 9,175 9,208 409 278 294 Research and development 872 768 9,275 8,265 9,570 Operating expenses 26,115 27,517





RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 $ million September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 10,022 10,457 12,015 Current debt 10,022 12,015 63,955 65,218 64,597 Non-current debt 63,955 64,597 73,977 75,675 76,613 Total debt 73,977 76,613











Page 30









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest when presenting the total Shell Group result but includes these items when presenting individual segment Adjusted Earnings as set out in the table below.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

Q3 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Adjusted Earnings 5,432 Add: Non-controlling interest 91 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 2,143 1,804 1,316 550 92 (383) 5,523 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 511 1,901 433 254 41 (578) 2,562 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 1,579 2,675 588 881 94 6 5,823 Add: Exploration well write-offs 1 47 — — — — 49 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 55 175 15 8 2 1,029 1,283 Less: Interest income 32 45 12 26 6 346 468 Adjusted EBITDA 4,257 6,557 2,340 1,667 223 (272) 14,773 Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation (25) 53 28 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 92 (78) 56 (27) (1) — 42 Derivative financial instruments 83 (9) (3) (165) (272) 230 (136) Taxation paid (796) (1,611) (111) (20) 28 (158) (2,668) Other 202 16 (299) 543 (277) 68 252 (Increase)/decrease in working capital (802) (34) (220) 143 960 (75) (28) Cash flow from operating activities 3,038 4,841 1,788 2,088 660 (208) 12,207





Q2 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Adjusted Earnings 4,264 Add: Non-controlling interest 50 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 1,737 1,732 1,199 118 (9) (463) 4,314 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 497 2,205 413 (103) 20 (217) 2,815 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 1,585 2,353 557 872 90 6 5,463 Add: Exploration well write-offs 3 203 — — — — 206 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 53 171 12 16 2 820 1,074 Less: Interest income — 26 — 39 2 492 559 Adjusted EBITDA 3,875 6,638 2,181 864 102 (346) 13,313 Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 104 333 436 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) 92 1,542 161 70 10 — 1,876 Derivative financial instruments 542 25 13 3 (66) 410 928 Taxation paid (967) (1,948) (132) (87) (60) (238) (3,432) Other (265) (413) 533 471 142 (395) 74 (Increase)/decrease in working capital 352 655 67 383 (128) (1,715) (386) Cash flow from operating activities 3,629 6,500 2,718 1,372 1 (2,283) 11,937











Page 31









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Q3 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Adjusted Earnings 6,028 Add: Non-controlling interest 126 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 2,871 2,443 1,182 463 (162) (643) 6,153 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 949 2,413 322 (73) (1) (39) 3,571 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 1,369 2,691 564 862 86 6 5,578 Add: Exploration well write-offs 2 148 — — — — 150 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 49 183 13 14 2 912 1,173 Less: Interest income 5 8 — 25 — 581 619 Adjusted EBITDA 5,234 7,871 2,081 1,240 (75) (346) 16,005 Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 334 331 665 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (146) (90) 51 63 61 — (62) Derivative financial instruments (373) 47 98 88 (106) 380 133 Taxation paid (814) (2,074) (241) 23 (33) 112 (3,028) Other (32) (406) 275 107 (75) (234) (365) (Increase)/decrease in working capital (247) (78) 792 2,131 (136) 204 2,665 Cash flow from operating activities 3,623 5,268 2,722 3,321 (364) 115 14,684

Nine months 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Adjusted Earnings 15,273 Add: Non-controlling interest 235 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 6,363 5,873 3,416 1,117 41 (1,302) 15,507 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 1,811 6,725 1,237 251 124 (986) 9,161 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 4,567 7,241 1,711 2,605 274 19 16,417 Add: Exploration well write-offs 4 279 — — — — 283 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 158 546 38 37 7 2,689 3,476 Less: Interest income 36 82 13 69 10 1,299 1,508 Adjusted EBITDA 12,867 20,582 6,389 3,941 436 (879) 43,336 Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 131 318 449 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (102) 1,305 421 96 19 — 1,739 Derivative financial instruments 1,168 30 20 (669) (507) 713 755 Taxation paid (2,537) (5,557) (417) (44) 20 (464) (8,999) Other (130) (783) 629 1,139 (151) (584) 121 (Increase)/decrease in working capital (1,137) (292) (497) (555) 1,212 (1,809) (3,077) Cash flow from operating activities 10,129 15,286 6,414 3,591 1,028 (3,022) 33,425





Nine months 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Adjusted Earnings 20,055 Add: Non-controlling interest 318 Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest 9,225 6,712 3,046 3,163 (186) (1,588) 20,373 Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items 2,885 7,247 1,039 562 (10) (81) 11,642 Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments 4,154 8,169 1,647 2,599 287 18 16,874 Add: Exploration well write-offs 14 959 — — — — 973 Add: Interest expense excluding identified items 136 518 35 54 4 2,737 3,485 Less: Interest income 5 17 1 69 (5) 1,736 1,824 Adjusted EBITDA 16,410 23,588 5,767 6,308 101 (650) 51,523 Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation 256 182 438 Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit) (247) (924) 89 165 138 — (779) Derivative financial instruments (1,586) 53 66 (10) 2,479 152 1,153 Taxation paid (2,320) (5,832) (432) (182) (415) 89 (9,092) Other (90) (978) 612 (8) 75 (111) (500) (Increase)/decrease in working capital 352 827 153 (869) 570 (1,377) (344) Cash flow from operating activities 12,518 16,734 5,999 5,221 2,948 (1,898) 41,522















Page 32









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Identified items

The objective of identified items is to remove material impacts on net income/loss arising from transactions which are generally uncontrollable and unusual (infrequent or non-recurring) in nature or giving rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, or certain transactions that are generally excluded from underlying results in the industry.

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments and impairment reversals, redundancy and restructuring, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts that gives rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for details.

B. Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

C. Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.

D. Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

$ million Quarters Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Current debt 12,015 10,849 10,119 Non-current debt 64,597 64,619 72,028 Total equity 189,538 187,190 192,943 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (42,252) (38,148) (43,031) Capital employed – opening 223,898 224,511 232,059 Current debt 10,022 10,457 12,015 Non-current debt 63,955 65,218 64,597 Total equity 177,822 183,088 189,538 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (33,053) (32,682) (42,252) Capital employed – closing 218,745 226,081 223,898 Capital employed – average 221,322 225,296 227,979











Page 33









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





$ million Quarters Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A) 18,933 19,529 27,361 Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters 349 351 376 Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters (9) 25 56 Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters — — 7 Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters 19,274 19,904 27,787 Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters 2,663 2,577 2,698 Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters 1,061 1,206 1,392 Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters 20,876 21,274 29,093 Capital employed – average 221,322 225,296 227,979 ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis 9.4% 9.4% 12.8%

E. Net debt and gearing

Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).

$ million September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Current debt 10,022 10,457 12,015 Non-current debt 63,955 65,218 64,597 Total debt 73,977 75,675 76,613 Of which: Lease liabilities 28,571 28,955 25,590 Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset) 684 589 1,694 Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset) (403) (366) (821) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (33,053) (32,682) (42,252) Net debt 41,204 43,216 35,234 Total equity 177,822 183,088 189,538 Total capital 219,026 226,304 224,772 Gearing 18.8 % 19.1 % 15.7 %















































Page 34









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





F. Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.





Q3 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Production and manufacturing expenses 940 2,198 359 1,636 467 9 5,609 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 25 (22) 2,541 418 165 130 3,258 Research and development 47 71 70 46 28 146 409 Operating expenses 1,012 2,247 2,970 2,100 660 285 9,275





Q2 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Production and manufacturing expenses 899 1,940 179 1,459 431 — 4,909 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 30 43 2,319 441 138 106 3,077 Research and development 36 71 49 38 23 61 278 Operating expenses 965 2,055 2,547 1,939 592 168 8,265





Q3 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Production and manufacturing expenses 1,164 2,394 367 1,766 453 (6) 6,138 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses (1) (39) 2,408 453 209 110 3,139 Research and development 27 75 55 34 22 81 294 Operating expenses 1,190 2,430 2,830 2,253 684 185 9,570





Nine months 2025 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Production and manufacturing expenses 2,787 6,278 887 4,716 1,383 17 16,068 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 92 63 6,912 1,302 457 348 9,175 Research and development 104 174 162 109 73 250 872 Operating expenses 2,984 6,515 7,961 6,127 1,913 615 26,115





Nine months 2024 $ million Integrated Gas Upstream Marketing Chemicals and Products Renewables and Energy Solutions Corporate Total Production and manufacturing expenses 3,170 6,881 1,052 4,973 1,454 10 17,541 Selling, distribution and administrative expenses 125 80 6,891 1,166 646 300 9,208 Research and development 85 194 136 104 58 192 768 Operating expenses 3,380 7,156 8,079 6,243 2,158 501 27,517



















Page 35









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





Underlying operating expenses

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 9,275 8,265 9,570 Operating expenses 26,115 27,517 (133) (119) (552) Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal (296) (834) (145) (1) (154) (Provisions)/reversal (247) (366) 1 — — Other 24 252 (277) (120) (706) Total identified items (518) (948) 8,998 8,145 8,864 Underlying operating expenses 25,596 26,569





G. Free cash flow and Organic free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 12,207 11,937 14,684 Cash flow from operating activities 33,425 41,522 (2,257) (5,406) (3,857) Cash flow from investing activities (11,622) (10,723) 9,950 6,531 10,827 Free cash flow 21,803 30,799 1,773 (36) 194 Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I) 2,333 1,988 — 98 — Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows") 143 — 85 792 — Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1 1,007 251 8,263 7,458 10,633 Organic free cash flow2 20,620 29,062

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.

H. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 12,207 11,937 14,684 Cash flow from operating activities 33,425 41,522 352 (27) 2,705 (Increase)/decrease in inventories 1,178 1,143 569 3,635 4,057 (Increase)/decrease in current receivables 1,594 5,827 (949) (3,994) (4,096) Increase/(decrease) in current payables (5,850) (7,314) (28) (386) 2,665 (Increase)/decrease in working capital (3,077) (344) 12,235 12,323 12,019 Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements 36,502 41,867











Page 36









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS









I. Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver free cash flow.

Quarters $ million Nine months Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 2025 2024 747 (57) 94 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses 1,249 1,128 1,023 1 94 Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans 1,057 284 2 19 6 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 27 576 1,773 (36) 194 Divestment proceeds 2,333 1,988











Page 37









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking statements

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”; “ambition”; ‘‘anticipate’’; “aspire”; “aspiration”; ‘‘believe’’; “commit”; “commitment”; ‘‘could’’; “desire”; ‘‘estimate’’; ‘‘expect’’; ‘‘goals’’; ‘‘intend’’; ‘‘may’’; “milestones”; ‘‘objectives’’; ‘‘outlook’’; ‘‘plan’’; ‘‘probably’’; ‘‘project’’; ‘‘risks’’; “schedule”; ‘‘seek’’; ‘‘should’’; ‘‘target’’; “vision”; ‘‘will’’; “would” and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks, including climate change; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including tariffs and regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, and a significant cyber security, data privacy or IT incident; (n) the pace of the energy transition; and (o) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F and amendment thereto for the year ended December 31, 2024 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, October 30, 2025. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

Shell’s net carbon intensity

Also, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report we may refer to Shell’s “net carbon intensity” (NCI), which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell’s NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell’s “net carbon intensity” or NCI is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-zero emissions target

Shell’s operating plan and outlook are forecasted for a three-year period and ten-year period, respectively, and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next three and ten years. Accordingly, the outlook reflects our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plan and outlook cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is outside our planning period. Such future operating plans and outlooks could include changes to our portfolio, efficiency improvements and the use of carbon capture and storage and carbon credits. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans and outlooks to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and Adjusted Earnings. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report do not form part of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.











Page 38









SHELL PLC

3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS





We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F and any amendment thereto, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

This announcement contains inside information.

October 30, 2025

The information in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

Contacts:

- Sean Ashley, Company Secretary

- Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Inside Information











Page 39



