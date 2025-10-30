Shell Plc 3rd Quarter Results Unaudited Results

SHELL PLC
 3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS		   
 

 

                           
 
SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024%
5,322  3,601  4,291  +48Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders 13,703  15,166  -10
5,432  4,264  6,028  +27Adjusted EarningsA15,273  20,055  -24
14,773  13,313  16,005  +11Adjusted EBITDAA43,336  51,523  -16
12,207  11,937  14,684  +2Cash flow from operating activities 33,425  41,522  -20
(2,257) (5,406) (3,857)  Cash flow from investing activities (11,622) (10,723)  
9,950  6,531  10,827   Free cash flowG21,803  30,799   
4,907  5,817  4,950   Cash capital expenditureC14,899  14,161   
9,275  8,265  9,570  +12Operating expensesF26,115  27,517  -5
8,998  8,145  8,864  +10Underlying operating expensesF25,596  26,569  -4
9.4%9.4%12.8% ROACED9.4%12.8% 
73,977  75,675  76,613   Total debtE73,977  76,613   
41,204  43,216  35,234   Net debtE41,204  35,234   
18.8%19.1%15.7% GearingE18.8%15.7% 
2,821  2,682  2,801  +5Oil and gas production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 2,781  2,843  -2
0.91  0.61  0.69+49Basic earnings per share ($) 2.31  2.39  -3
0.93  0.72  0.96  +29Adjusted Earnings per share ($)B2.57  3.16  -19
0.3580  0.3580  0.3440  Dividend per share ($) 1.0740  1.0320  +4

1.Q3 on Q2 change


 

Quarter Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher trading and optimisation margins, higher sales volumes and favourable tax movements, partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Third quarter 2025 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included gains on disposal of assets and impairment charges. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $0.1 billion in the quarter. This compares with identified items in the second quarter 2025 which amounted to a net loss of $0.3 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for the above identified items.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was $12.2 billion and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA. This inflow was partly offset by tax payments of $2.7 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the third quarter 2025 was an outflow of $2.3 billion, and included cash capital expenditure of $4.9 billion. This outflow was partly offset by divestment proceeds of $1.8 billion.

Net debt and Gearing: At the end of the third quarter 2025, net debt was $41.2 billion, compared with $43.2 billion at the end of the second quarter 2025. This reflects free cash flow of $10.0 billion, partly offset by share buybacks of $3.6 billion, cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.1 billion, lease additions of $1.1 billion and interest payments of $0.8 billion. Gearing was 18.8% at the end of the third quarter 2025, compared with 19.1% at the end of the second quarter 2025, mainly driven by lower net debt, partly offset by lower equity which included a 0.4 percentage point increase related to a non-cash adjustment to the previously recognised pension surplus in the Netherlands, following formal acceptance by the Trustee Board of the transition plan related to changes in pension legislation3.

Shareholder distributions: Total shareholder distributions in the quarter amounted to $5.7 billion comprising repurchases of shares of $3.6 billion and cash dividends paid to Shell plc shareholders of $2.1 billion. Dividends to be paid to Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2025 amount to $0.3580 per share. Shell has now completed $3.5






 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

billion of share buybacks announced in the second quarter 2025 results announcement. Today, Shell announces a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion which is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter 2025 results announcement.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income attributable to Shell plc shareholders, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower realised liquids and LNG prices, lower trading and optimisation margins, and lower chemicals and refining margins, partly offset by favourable tax movements and lower operating expenses.

First nine months 2025 income attributable to Shell plc shareholders also included impairment charges and gains on disposal of assets, a charge related to the UK Energy Profits Levy and favourable movements due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These items are included in identified items amounting to a net loss of $1.2 billion. This compares with identified items in the first nine months 2024 which amounted to a net loss of $4.6 billion.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA2 for the first nine months 2025 were driven by the same factors as income attributable to Shell plc shareholders and adjusted for identified items and the cost of supplies adjustment of $0.3 billion.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was $33.4 billion, and primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA. This inflow was partly offset by tax payments of $9.0 billion and working capital outflows of $3.1 billion.

Cash flow from investing activities for the first nine months 2025 was an outflow of $11.6 billion and included cash capital expenditure of $14.9 billion. This outflow was partly offset by divestment proceeds of $2.3 billion and interest received of $1.5 billion.

 

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, together with supplementary financial and operational disclosure for this quarter, is available at www.shell.com/investors 4.

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation, exploration well write-offs and depreciation, depletion and amortisation (DD&A) expenses.

3.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements” for further details.

4.Not incorporated by reference.


 

 

PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS

 

Upstream

In October 2025, we announced, together with Sunlink Energies and Resources Limited, a final investment decision (FID) on the HI gas project offshore Nigeria (Shell interest 40%).

 

Marketing

In September 2025, we announced the decision not to restart the construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam, which was paused in 2024. Following an in-depth commercial and technical evaluation to reassess the project's competitiveness, Shell will no longer proceed with the project.

 

Chemicals and Products

In July 2025, we completed the previously announced sale of our 16.125% interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc. to Colossus Acquire Co LLC.




 

         Page 2

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT

 

                           
 
INTEGRATED GAS    
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024%
2,355  1,838  2,631  +28Income/(loss) for the period 6,982  7,846  -11
212  101  (240)  Of which: Identified itemsA619  (1,379)  
2,143  1,737  2,871  +23Adjusted EarningsA6,363  9,225  -31
4,257  3,875  5,234  +10Adjusted EBITDAA12,867  16,410  -22
3,038  3,629  3,623  -16Cash flow from operating activitiesA10,129  12,518  -19
1,169  1,196  1,236   Cash capital expenditureC3,482  3,429   
130  129  136  Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 128  137  -6
4,667  4,545  4,669  +3Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 4,619  4,835-4
934  913  941  +2Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 925  971  -5
7.29  6.72  7.50  +8LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes) 20.61  22.03  -6
18.88  17.77  17.04  +6LNG sales volumes (million tonnes) 53.14  50.32  +6

1.Q3 on Q2 change

Integrated Gas includes liquefied natural gas (LNG), conversion of natural gas into gas-to-liquids (GTL) fuels and other products. It includes natural gas and liquids exploration and extraction, and the operation of the upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver these to market. Integrated Gas also includes the marketing, trading and optimisation of LNG.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected the net effect of higher contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (increase of $208 million), and higher volumes (increase of $237 million), partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $108 million).

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included favourable movements of $129 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and onerous contract related remeasurement of $99 million. These favourable movements compare with the second quarter 2025 which included favourable movements of $454 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by impairment charges of $423 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by working capital outflows of $802 million and tax payments of $796 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the second quarter 2025, increased by 2% mainly due to lower maintenance across the portfolio. LNG liquefaction volumes increased by 8% mainly due to lower maintenance across the portfolio and LNG Canada ramp-up.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected the combined effect of lower contributions from trading and optimisation and lower realised prices (decrease of $2,634 million), lower volumes (decrease of $482 million), and higher depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (increase of $275 million), partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements ($316 million), and lower operating expenses (decrease of $186 million).

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included favourable movements of $946 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by impairment charges of $455 million. These favourable movements and charges are part of identified items and compare with the first nine months 2024 which included unfavourable movements of $1,198 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. As part of Shell's normal business,




 

         Page 3


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, and net cash inflows related to derivatives of $1,168 million. These inflows were partly offset by tax payments of $2,537 million and working capital outflows of $1,137 million.

Total oil and gas production, compared with the first nine months 2024, decreased by 5% mainly due to field decline and higher maintenance across the portfolio. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 6% mainly due to ownership restructuring in Trinidad and Tobago, and higher maintenance across the portfolio.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 




 

         Page 4


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                           
 
UPSTREAM     
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024%
1,707  2,008  2,289  -15Income/(loss) for the period 5,795  6,741  -14
(97) 276  (153)  Of which: Identified itemsA(78) 28   
1,804  1,732  2,443  +4Adjusted EarningsA5,873  6,712  -13
6,557  6,638  7,871  -1Adjusted EBITDAA20,582  23,588  -13
4,841  6,500  5,268  -26Cash flow from operating activitiesA15,286  16,734  -9
1,885  2,826  1,974   Cash capital expenditureC6,634  5,813   
1,399  1,334  1,321  +5Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d) 1,356  1,316  +3
2,513  2,310  2,844  +9Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d) 2,613  2,933  -11
1,832  1,732  1,811  +6Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d) 1,806  1,822  -1

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Upstream segment includes exploration and extraction of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, and operates the infrastructure necessary to deliver them to the market.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher volumes (increase of $298 million), favourable tax movements ($161 million) and lower well write-offs (decrease of $114 million), partly offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (increase of $241 million) and unfavourable movements related to the rebalancing of participation interests in Brazil ($271 million)2.

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included losses of $101 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentinian peso on a deferred tax position, partly offset by a gain of $42 million related to the impact of the strengthening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position. These net unfavourable movements compare with the second quarter 2025 which included gains of $350 million related to disposal of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by tax payments of $1,611 million.

Total production, compared with the second quarter 2025, increased mainly due to new oil production and comparative help from higher planned maintenance in the second quarter of 2025.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower realised liquids prices (decrease of $2,117 million), the comparative unfavourable impact of gas storage effects (decrease of $536 million), and unfavourable movements related to the rebalancing of participation interests in Brazil ($271 million)2. These net unfavourable movements were partly offset by higher volumes (increase of $660 million), lower well write-offs (decrease of $604 million), lower depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses (decrease of $198 million) and lower operating expenses (decrease of $163 million).

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included a charge of $509 million related to the UK Energy Profits Levy4, partly offset by gains of $524 million from disposal of assets. These net unfavourable movements compare with the first nine months 2024 which included gains of $676 million related to the impact of inflationary adjustments in Argentinian peso on a deferred tax position, partly offset by charges of $179 million related to redundancy and restructuring, net impairment charges and reversals of $171 million and a loss of $164 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and dividends (net of profits) from joint ventures and associates of $1,305 million. These inflows were partly offset by tax payments of $5,557 million.




 

         Page 5


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

Total production, compared with the first nine months 2024, decreased mainly due to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) Limited divestment and field decline largely offset by new oil production.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Reflects the finalisation of the redetermination proposal for the unitised Tupi field and subsequent submission to the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

3.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation, exploration well write-offs and DD&A expenses.

4.Included in Other identified items. See Note 2 "Segment Information".




 

         Page 6

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                           
 
MARKETING    
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024%
576  766  507  -25Income/(loss) for the period 2,155  1,606  +34
(759) (354) (422) 
 		Of which: Identified itemsA(1,161) (1,255)  
1,316  1,199  1,182  +10Adjusted EarningsA3,416  3,046  +12
2,340  2,181  2,081  +7Adjusted EBITDAA6,389  5,767  +11
1,788  2,718  2,722  -34Cash flow from operating activitiesA6,414  5,999  +7
489  429  525   Cash capital expenditureC1,173  1,634   
2,824  2,813  2,945  Marketing sales volumes (thousand b/d) 2,771  2,859  -3

1.Q3 on Q2 change

The Marketing segment comprises the Mobility, Lubricants, and Sectors and Decarbonisation businesses. The Mobility business operates Shell’s retail network including electric vehicle charging services and the Wholesale commercial fuels business which provides fuels for transport and industry. The Lubricants business produces, markets and sells lubricants for road transport, and machinery used in manufacturing, mining, power generation, agriculture and construction. The Sectors and Decarbonisation business sells fuels, speciality products and services including low-carbon energy solutions to a broad range of commercial customers including the aviation, marine, and agricultural sectors.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $270 million) including higher Mobility margins due to seasonal impact of higher volumes and higher Sectors and Decarbonisation margins, partly offset by lower Lubricants margins. These net gains were partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $145 million).

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included impairment charges of $579 million and provisions of $186 million2, both mainly relating to the decision not to restart construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. These charges and provisions compare with the second quarter 2025 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $285 million, net losses of $44 million related to the sale of assets, and charges of $44 million related to redundancy and restructuring.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA. This inflow was partly offset by working capital outflows of $220 million, the timing impact of payments related to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $135 million, and tax payments of $111 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the second quarter 2025, increased mainly due to seasonality.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected higher Marketing margins (increase of $292 million) including higher Mobility and Lubricants margins due to improved unit margins, partly offset by lower Sectors and Decarbonisation margins, as well as lower operating expenses (decrease of $201 million).

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included net impairment charges and reversals of $857 million and provisions of $186 million2, both of which included the impact of the decision not to restart construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam. These charges and provisions compare with the first nine months 2024 which included impairment charges of $965 million, charges of $163 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and net losses of $140 million related to the sale of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA3 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments related to emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $920 million and dividends (net of profits/




 

         Page 7


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

losses) from joint ventures and associates of $421 million. These inflows were partly offset by working capital outflows of $497 million and tax payments of $417 million.

Marketing sales volumes (comprising hydrocarbon sales), compared with the first nine months 2024, decreased mainly in Mobility, due to portfolio changes, and in Sectors and Decarbonisation.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Included in Other identified items. See Note 2 "Segment Information".

3.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.




 

         Page 8

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                           
 
CHEMICALS AND PRODUCTS    
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024%
1,074  (174) 91  +716Income/(loss) for the period 822  1,946  -58
564  (51) (122)  Of which: Identified itemsA(67) (1,078)  
550  118  463  +366Adjusted EarningsA1,117  3,163  -65
1,667  864  1,240  +93Adjusted EBITDAA3,941  6,308  -38
2,088  1,372  3,321  +52Cash flow from operating activitiesA3,591  5,221  -31
813  775  761   Cash capital expenditureC2,046  1,898   
1,176  1,156  1,305  +2Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d) 1,230  1,388  -11
2,147  2,164  3,015  -1Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes) 7,124  8,950  -20

1.Q3 on Q2 change


 

The Chemicals and Products segment includes chemicals manufacturing plants with their own marketing network, and refineries which turn crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of oil products which are moved and marketed around the world for domestic, industrial and transport use. The segment also includes the pipeline business, trading and optimisation of crude oil, oil products and petrochemicals, and Oil Sands activities (the extraction of bitumen from mined oil sands and its conversion into synthetic crude oil).

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher Products margins (increase of $706 million) mainly driven by higher margins from trading and optimisation, and higher refining margins. Adjusted Earnings also reflected higher Chemicals margins (increase of $96 million). These net gains were partly offset by unfavourable tax movements ($200 million) and higher operating expenses (increase of $133 million).

In the third quarter 2025, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $207 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $758 million.

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included net gains from the sale of assets of $710 million mainly relating to gains from the sale of our interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc., and impairment charges of $107 million. These net gains compare with the second quarter 2025 which included impairment charges of $62 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA, the timing impact of payments for emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $493 million, and working capital inflows of $143 million. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows related to commodity derivatives of $165 million.

Refinery utilisation was 96% compared with 94% in the second quarter 2025.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 80% compared with 72% in the second quarter 2025, mainly due to lower unplanned maintenance.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower Products margins (decrease of $1,619 million) driven mainly by lower margins from trading and optimisation and lower refining margins. Adjusted Earnings also reflected lower Chemicals margins (decrease of $458 million) and unfavourable tax movements ($168 million). These net losses were partly offset by lower operating expenses (decrease of $205 million).

In the first nine months 2025, Chemicals had negative Adjusted Earnings of $536 million and Products had positive Adjusted Earnings of $1,654 million.

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included net gains from the sale of assets of $691 million mainly relating to gains from the sale of our interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc., impairment charges of $447 million, unfavourable movements of $168 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and charges of $70 million related to redundancy and restructuring. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as




 

         Page 9


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory. These net charges and unfavourable movements compare with the first nine months 2024 which included net impairment charges and reversals of $952 million mainly relating to assets in Singapore, charges of $139 million related to redundancy and restructuring, and unfavourable movements of $69 million relating to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA and the timing impact of payments for emission certificates and biofuel programmes of $985 million. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows relating to commodity derivatives of $669 million, working capital outflows of $555 million, and non-cash cost of supplies adjustment of $318 million.

Refinery utilisation was 91% compared with 88% in the first nine months 2024, , mainly due to lower planned and unplanned maintenance in 2025.

Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 78% compared with 77% in the first nine months 2024.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.


 




 

         Page 10

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                           
 
RENEWABLES AND ENERGY SOLUTIONS    
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024%
110  (254) (481) +143Income/(loss) for the period (391) (3) -12,477
18  (245) (319)  Of which: Identified itemsA(432) 183   
92  (9) (162) +1,092Adjusted EarningsA41  (186) +122
223  102  (75) +118Adjusted EBITDAA436  101  +333
660   (364) +60,737Cash flow from operating activitiesA1,028  2,948  -65
517  555  409   Cash capital expenditureC1,475  1,272   
72  70  79  +4External power sales (terawatt hours)2 218  230  -5
150  132  148  +14Sales of pipeline gas to end-use customers (terawatt hours)3 465  487  -4

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Physical power sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders.

3.Physical natural gas sales to third parties; excluding financial trades and physical trade with brokers, investors, financial institutions, trading platforms, and wholesale traders. Excluding sales of natural gas by other segments and LNG sales.

Renewables and Energy Solutions includes activities such as renewable power generation, the marketing and trading and optimisation of power and pipeline gas, as well as carbon credits, and digitally enabled customer solutions. It also includes the production and marketing of hydrogen, development of commercial carbon capture and storage hubs, investment in nature-based projects that avoid or reduce carbon emissions, and Shell Ventures, which invests in companies that work to accelerate the energy and mobility transformation.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected higher margins (increase of $131 million), partly offset by higher operating expenses (increase of $31 million).

Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making in the third quarter 2025, these were more than offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation and energy marketing.

Identified items in the third quarter 2025 included gains of $134 million related to the disposal of assets, partly offset by unfavourable movements of $87 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These gains and unfavourable movements compare with the second quarter 2025 which included unfavourable movements of $217 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $136 million, partly offset by gains of $108 million on sales of assets. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $960 million and Adjusted EBITDA. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows related to derivatives of $272 million and payments relating to emissions programmes of $264 million.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, reflected lower operating expenses (decrease of $165 million) and higher margins (increase of $64 million), mainly due to higher generation and energy marketing margins, partly offset by lower trading and optimisation margins.

Most Renewables and Energy Solutions activities were loss-making for the first nine months 2025, these were more than offset by positive Adjusted Earnings from trading and optimisation.

Identified items in the first nine months 2025 included unfavourable movements of $284 million relating to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and impairment charges of $177 million, partly offset by gains on disposals of assets of $99 million. These net charges compare with the first nine months 2024 which included favourable movements of $250 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, partly offset by net impairment charges and reversals of




 

         Page 11


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

$89 million. As part of Shell's normal business, commodity derivative contracts are entered into as hedges for mitigation of economic exposures on future purchases, sales and inventory.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by working capital inflows of $1,212 million and Adjusted EBITDA. These inflows were partly offset by net cash outflows related to derivatives of $507 million.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.

Additional Growth Measures

                           
Quarters  Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024  20252024%
    Renewable power generation capacity (gigawatt):    
3.8  3.9  3.4  -1– In operation2 3.8  3.4  +13
2.6  3.8  3.9  -32– Under construction and/or committed for sale3 2.6  3.9  -34

1.Q3 on Q2 change

2.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity post commercial operation date. It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.

3.Shell's equity share of renewable generation capacity under construction and/or committed for sale under long-term offtake agreements (PPA). It excludes Shell's equity share of associates where information cannot be obtained.


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 




 

         Page 12

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                     
 
CORPORATE   
Quarters$ million Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 Reference20252024
(402) (539) (647) Income/(loss) for the period (1,424) (2,656) 
(20) (77) (3) Of which: Identified itemsA(122) (1,069) 
(383) (463) (643) Adjusted EarningsA(1,302) (1,588) 
(272) (346) (346) Adjusted EBITDAA(879) (650) 
(208) (2,283) 115  Cash flow from operating activitiesA(3,022) (1,898) 

The Corporate segment covers the non-operating activities supporting Shell. It comprises Shell’s holdings and treasury organisation, headquarters and central functions, self-insurance activities and centrally managed longer-term innovation portfolio. All finance expense, income and related taxes are included in Corporate Adjusted Earnings rather than in the earnings of business segments.

Quarter Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the second quarter 2025, reflected favourable tax movements and currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by unfavourable net interest movements and higher operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by favourable currency exchange rate effects partly offset by higher operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2025 was primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA.

 

Nine Months Analysis1

Income/(loss) for the period was driven by the same factors as Adjusted Earnings and includes identified items.

Adjusted Earnings, compared with the first nine months 2024, were primarily driven by favourable tax movements, partly offset by unfavourable net interest movements, currency exchange rate effects and operating expenses.

Identified items in the first nine months 2024 included reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was mainly driven by unfavourable currency exchange rate effects and operating expenses.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months 2025 was primarily driven by working capital outflows of $1,809 million, which included a reduction in joint venture deposits, as well as Adjusted EBITDA and tax payments of $464 million.

 

1.All earnings amounts are shown post-tax, unless stated otherwise.

2.Adjusted EBITDA is without taxation and DD&A expenses.




 

         Page 13

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2025

Full year 2024 cash capital expenditure was $21 billion. Our cash capital expenditure range for the full year 2025 is expected to be within $20 - $22 billion.

 

Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d. LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to be approximately 7.4 - 8.0 million tonnes.

 

Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,770 - 1,970 thousand boe/d.

 

Marketing sales volumes are expected to be approximately 2,500 - 3,000 thousand b/d.

 

Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 87% - 95%. Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 71% - 79%.

 

Corporate Adjusted Earnings1 were a net expense of $383 million for the third quarter 2025. Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $600 - $800 million in the fourth quarter 2025.

1.For the definition of Adjusted Earnings and the most comparable GAAP measure see Reference A.

 

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

      
 
DateEvent
February 5, 2026Fourth quarter 2025 results and dividends
March 12, 2026Publication of Annual Report and Accounts and filing of Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025
May 7, 2026First quarter 2026 results and dividends
July 30, 2026Second quarter 2026 results and dividends
October 29, 2026Third quarter 2026 results and dividends




 

         Page 14

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

                  
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME  
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
68,153  65,406  71,089  Revenue1202,793  218,031  
507  712  933  Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates1,834  3,150  
1,751  326  440  Interest and other income/(expenses)22,379  1,042  
70,410  66,443  72,462  Total revenue and other income/(expenses)207,006  222,222  
45,145  44,099  48,225  Purchases135,093  144,509  
5,609  4,909  6,138  Production and manufacturing expenses16,068  17,541  
3,258  3,077  3,139  Selling, distribution and administrative expenses9,175  9,208  
409  278  294  Research and development872  768  
175  360  305  Exploration745  1,551  
6,607  6,670  5,916  Depreciation, depletion and amortisation218,718  19,352  
1,284  1,075  1,174  Interest expense3,478  3,573  
62,486  60,468  65,190  Total expenditure184,148  196,502  
7,924  5,975  7,270  Income/(loss) before taxation22,858  25,717  
2,504  2,332  2,879  Taxation charge/(credit)28,918  10,237  
5,420  3,644  4,391  Income/(loss) for the period13,940  15,480  
98  43  100  Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest236  314  
5,322  3,601  4,291  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders13,703  15,166  
0.91  0.61  0.69  Basic earnings per share ($)32.31  2.39  
0.90  0.60  0.68  Diluted earnings per share ($)32.28  2.36  

1.See Note 2 “Segment information”.

2.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

3.See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.

 


 

                  
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
5,420  3,644  4,391  Income/(loss) for the period13,940  15,480  
   Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:  
   Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:  
(268) 4,127  2,947  – Currency translation differences15,569  1,651  
10   35  – Debt instruments remeasurements23  16  
(86) (109) (75) – Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)(221) (7) 
11   (2) – Deferred cost of hedging(26) (22) 
(18) 113  35  – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates169  (27) 
(351) 4,143  2,940  Total5,515  1,610  
   Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:  
(4,628) 158  419  – Retirement benefits remeasurements1(4,163) 1,169  
(31) (8) 80  – Equity instruments remeasurements(55) 77  
—  (23) (53) – Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates(59)  
(4,659) 128  446  Total(4,277) 1,247  
(5,010) 4,270  3,386  Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period1,238  2,857  
411  7,914  7,777  Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period15,178  18,337  
140  122  177  Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest366  357  
271  7,792  7,600  Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders14,811  17,981  

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.




 

         Page 15

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

         
 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
$ million  
 September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Assets  
Non-current assets  
Goodwill16,034  16,032  
Other intangible assets9,546  9,480  
Property, plant and equipment183,907  185,219  
Joint ventures and associates23,729  23,445  
Investments in securities1,592  2,255  
Deferred tax18,088  6,857  
Retirement benefits15,527  10,003  
Trade and other receivables7,472  6,018  
Derivative financial instruments2665  374  
 256,562  259,683  
Current assets  
Inventories22,913  23,426  
Trade and other receivables45,287  45,860  
Derivative financial instruments29,103  9,673  
Cash and cash equivalents33,053  39,110  
 110,357  118,069  
Assets classified as held for sale110,819  9,857  
 121,176  127,926  
Total assets377,738  387,609  
Liabilities  
Non-current liabilities  
Debt63,955  65,448  
Trade and other payables4,671  3,290  
Derivative financial instruments2885  2,185  
Deferred tax111,955  13,505  
Retirement benefits17,632  6,752  
Decommissioning and other provisions21,197  21,227  
 110,296  112,407  
Current liabilities  
Debt10,022  11,630  
Trade and other payables56,816  60,693  
Derivative financial instruments25,924  7,391  
Income taxes payable3,447  4,648  
Decommissioning and other provisions5,657  4,469  
 81,865  88,831  
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale17,755  6,203  
 89,620  95,034  
Total liabilities199,916  207,441  
Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders175,823  178,307  
Non-controlling interest1,999  1,861  
Total equity177,822  180,168  
Total liabilities and equity377,738  387,609  

1.    See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.

2. .See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.

    


 




 

         Page 16

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                           
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
 Equity attributable to Shell plc shareholders   
$ millionShare capital1Shares held in trustOther reserves²Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interest Total equity
At January 1, 2025510  (803) 19,766  158,834  178,307  1,861   180,168  
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period—  —  1,108  13,703  14,811  366   15,178  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  19  (19) —  —   —  
Dividends³—  —  —  (6,405) (6,405) (119)  (6,524) 
Repurchases of shares4(25) —  25  (10,556) (10,556) —   (10,556) 
Share-based compensation—  360  (293) (419) (352) —   (352) 
Other changes—  —  —  22  22  (109)  (87) 
At September 30, 2025485  (444) 20,625  155,157  175,823  1,999   177,822  
At January 1, 2024544  (997) 21,145  165,915  186,607  1,755   188,362  
Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period—  —  2,815  15,166  17,981  357   18,337  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  166  (166) —  —   —  
Dividends3—  —  —  (6,556) (6,556) (242)  (6,798) 
Repurchases of shares4(25) —  25  (10,536) (10,536) —   (10,536) 
Share-based compensation—  542  (24) (400) 119  —   119  
Other changes—  —  —  60  60  (5)  55  
At September 30, 2024519  (456) 24,127  163,482  187,673  1,865   189,538  

1.    See Note 4 “Share capital”.

2.    See Note 5 “Other reserves”.

3.    The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.

4.     Includes shares committed to repurchase under an irrevocable contract and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.




 

         Page 17

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                     
 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS  
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025 Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
7,924   5,975  7,270  Income before taxation for the period22,858  25,717  
    Adjustment for:  
822   515  554  – Interest expense (net)1,973  1,749  
6,607   6,670  5,916  – Depreciation, depletion and amortisation118,718  19,352  
49   206  150  – Exploration well write-offs283  973  
(1,068)  (128) 154  – Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses(1,069) —  
(507)  (712) (933) – Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates(1,834) (3,150) 
700   2,361  860  – Dividends received from joint ventures and associates3,584  2,390  
352   (27) 2,705  – (Increase)/decrease in inventories1,178  1,143  
569   3,635  4,057  – (Increase)/decrease in current receivables1,594  5,827  
(949)  (3,994) (4,096) – Increase/(decrease) in current payables(5,850) (7,314) 
(153)  626  735  – Derivative financial instruments229  2,373  
(61)  (17) 125  – Retirement benefits(179) (267) 
515   (425) 359  – Decommissioning and other provisions(391) (572) 
74   684  (144) – Other1,328  2,392  
(2,668)  (3,432) (3,028) Tax paid(8,999) (9,092) 
12,207   11,937  14,684  Cash flow from operating activities33,425  41,522  
(4,557)  (5,393) (4,690)    Capital expenditure(13,698) (13,114) 
(342)  (406) (222)    Investments in joint ventures and associates(1,161) (983) 
(8)  (17) (38)    Investments in equity securities(40) (63) 
(4,907)  (5,817) (4,950) Cash capital expenditure(14,899) (14,161) 
747   (57) 94  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses1,249  1,128  
1,023    94  Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans1,057  284  
  19   Proceeds from sale of equity securities27  576  
468   508  593  Interest received1,484  1,818  
903   360  1,074  Other investing cash inflows11,768  2,814  
(494)  (420) (769) Other investing cash outflows(2,308) (3,183) 
(2,257)  (5,406) (3,857) Cash flow from investing activities(11,622) (10,723) 
(72)  (208) (89) Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months(200) (375) 
    Other debt:  
176   180  78  – New borrowings495  377  
(2,801)  (4,075) (1,322) – Repayments(9,390) (7,008) 
(848)  (1,212) (979) Interest paid(2,907) (3,177) 
(61)  896  652  Derivative financial instruments1,161  239  
 
 		—  —  Change in non-controlling interest(17) (5) 
    Cash dividends paid to:  
(2,103)  (2,122) (2,167) – Shell plc shareholders(6,403) (6,554) 
(6)  (27) (92) – Non-controlling interest(119) (242) 
(3,610)  (3,533) (3,537) Repurchases of shares(10,454) (10,319) 
(155)  (5)  Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received(927) (480) 
(9,473)  (10,106) (7,452) Cash flow from financing activities(28,762) (27,545) 
(106)  655  729  Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents902  224  
371   (2,919) 4,105  Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents(6,057) 3,478  
32,682   35,601  38,148  Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period39,110  38,774  
33,053   32,682  42,252  Cash and cash equivalents at end of period33,053  42,252  

1.See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.


 




 

         Page 18

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 

1. Basis of preparation

These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements of Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and adopted by the UK, and on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts (pages 240 to 312) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and as filed with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (the Netherlands) and Amendment No. 1 to Form 20-F ("Form 20-F/A") (pages 10 to 83) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.

The financial information presented in the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2024, were published in Shell's Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales. The auditor's report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.


 

Key accounting considerations, significant judgements and estimates

Future commodity price assumptions, which represent a significant estimate, were changed in the second quarter 2025 (See Note 7). These remained unchanged in the third quarter 2025. Noting continued volatility in markets, price assumptions remain under review.

The discount rates applied for impairment testing and the discount rate applied to provisions are reviewed on a regular basis. Both discount rates applied in the first nine months 2025 remain unchanged compared with 2024.

 

2. Segment information

With effect from January 1, 2025, segment earnings are presented on an Adjusted Earnings basis (Adjusted Earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer, who serves as the Chief Operating Decision Maker, for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. This aligns with Shell's focus on performance, discipline and simplification.

The Adjusted Earnings measure is presented on a current cost of supplies (CCS) basis and aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell's financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. Identified items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

The segment earnings measure used until December 31, 2024 was CCS earnings. The difference between CCS earnings and Adjusted Earnings are the identified items. Comparative periods are presented below on an Adjusted Earnings basis.

ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY SEGMENT

                        
 
Q3 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders      5,322
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      98
Income/(loss) for the period2,355  1,707  576  1,074  110  (402) 5,420  
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  (25) 53    28
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment   (12)   (6)
Less: Identified items before taxation215  (60) (988) 720  (8) (13) (133)
Less: Tax on identified items(2) (37) 230  (156) 26  (7) 53
Adjusted Earnings2,143  1,804  1,316  550  92  (383) 5,523  
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders      5,432
Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest      91


 




 

         Page 19


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                        
 
Q2 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders      3,601
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      43
Income/(loss) for the period1,838  2,008  766  (174) (254) (539) 3,644
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  104  333    436
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment  (24) (91)   (115)
Less: Identified items before taxation(102) 271  (460) (64) (300) (63) (717)
Less: Tax on identified items203   106  13  55  (14) 369
Adjusted Earnings1,737  1,732  1,199  118  (9) (463) 4,314
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders      4,264
Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest      50


 

                        
 
Q3 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders      4,291
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      100
Income/(loss) for the period2,631  2,289  507  91  (481) (647) 4,391
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  334  331    665
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment  (81) (81)   (162)
Less: Identified items before taxation(327) (348) (526) (165) (430)  (1,789)
Less: Tax on identified items87  195  104  43  111  (10) 530
Adjusted Earnings2,871  2,443  1,182  463  (162) (643) 6,153
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders      6,028
Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest      126


 

                        
 
Nine months 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders      13,703
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      236
Income/(loss) for the period6,982  5,795  2,155  822  (391) (1,424) 13,940
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  131  318    449
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment  (32) (91)   (122)
Less: Identified items before taxation461  332  (1,493) (22) (567) (72) (1,361)
Less: Tax on identified items158  (410) 332  (45) 135  (50) 120
Adjusted Earnings6,363  5,873  3,416  1,117  41  (1,302) 15,507
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders      15,273
Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest      235


 




 

         Page 20


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                        
 
Nine months 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders      15,166
Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest      314
Income/(loss) for the period7,846  6,741  1,606  1,946  (3) (2,656) 15,480
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  256  182    438
Add: Tax on current cost of supplies adjustment  (70) (44)   (114)
Less: Identified items before taxation(1,663) (609) (1,649) (1,073) 238  (1,104) (5,859)
Less: Tax on identified items284  638  394  (5) (55) 35  1,290
Adjusted Earnings9,225  6,712  3,046  3,163  (186) (1,588) 20,373
Adjusted Earnings attributable to Shell plc shareholders      20,055
Adjusted Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest      318


 

CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BY SEGMENT

Cash capital expenditure is a measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance.

                        
 
Q3 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Capital expenditure1,002  1,947  481  769  325  32  4,557
Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates167  (62)  44  184   342
Add: Investments in equity securities—  —  —  —   —  8
Cash capital expenditure1,169  1,885  489  813  517  34  4,907


 

                        
 
Q2 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Capital expenditure988  2,774  427  704  468  32  5,393
Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates209  52   71  72   406
Add: Investments in equity securities—  —  —  —  16   17
Cash capital expenditure1,196  2,826  429  775  555  36  5,817


 

                        
 
Q3 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Capital expenditure1,090  1,998  488  748  327  39  4,690
Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates147  (37) 37  13  59   222
Add: Investments in equity securities—  12  —  —  23   38
Cash capital expenditure1,236  1,974  525  761  409  45  4,950


 




 

         Page 21


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                        
 
Nine months 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Capital expenditure2,932  6,448  1,160  1,924  1,151  81  13,698
Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates550  186  13  122  286   1,161
Add: Investments in equity securities—  —  —  —  38   40
Cash capital expenditure3,482  6,634  1,173  2,046  1,475  88  14,899


 

                        
 
Nine months 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Capital expenditure2,971  5,533  1,559  1,822  1,124  104  13,114
Add: Investments in joint ventures and associates457  268  75  76  103   983
Add: Investments in equity securities—  12  —  —  45   63
Cash capital expenditure3,429  5,813  1,634  1,898  1,272  114  14,161


 


 

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

Third-party revenue includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives.

                        
 
Q3 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Revenue:       
     Third-party9,736  844  29,648  19,418  8,500   68,153
     Inter-segment2,397  9,313  1,796  9,774  1,162  —  24,442


 

                        
 
Q2 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Revenue:       
     Third-party9,576  1,193  28,241  18,388  7,996  12  65,406
     Inter-segment2,412  8,502  2,177  8,775  835  —  22,701


 

                        
 
Q3 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Revenue:       
     Third-party9,748  1,605  30,519  22,608  6,599  10  71,089
     Inter-segment2,131  9,618  1,235  9,564  1,131  —  23,679


 

                        
 
Nine months 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Revenue:       
     Third-party28,915  3,546  84,973  59,417  25,913  30  202,793
     Inter-segment7,484  27,669  5,822  26,804  3,161  —  70,940




 

         Page 22


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 


 

                        
 
Nine months 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Revenue:       
     Third-party27,996  4,954  92,564  70,926  21,558  33  218,031
     Inter-segment6,691  30,008  3,953  29,725  3,093  —  73,470


 

 

Identified items

The objective of identified items is to remove material impacts on net income/loss arising from transactions which are generally uncontrollable and unusual (infrequent or non-recurring) in nature or giving rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, or certain transactions that are generally excluded from underlying results in the industry.

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments and impairment reversals, redundancy and restructuring, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts that gives rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

                        
 
Q3 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)317269171491,130
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(36)(3)(730)(144)(13)(2)(930)
Redundancy and restructuring(29)(5)(36)(36)(18)(10)(134)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1147(4)(24)(22)(121)(23)
Other2101(55)(224)5(4)(176)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation215(60)(988)720(8)(13)(133)
Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit(2)(37)230(156)26(7)53
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)321632710134923
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(32)6(579)(107)(11)(2)(724)
Redundancy and restructuring(21)(3)(27)(28)(14)(7)(100)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1129(1)(26)(14)(87)
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances35(59)(11)(65)
Other299(55)(159)4(4)(115)
Impact on Income/(loss) for the period212(97)(759)56418(20)(81)
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders212(97)(759)56418(20)(81)

1.Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower. As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period; or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.

2.Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.

3.Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances represents the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments arising on: (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as recognised tax losses (this primarily impacts the Integrated Gas and Upstream segments); and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).




 

         Page 23


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 


 

                        
 
Q2 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)63344(56)(9)119(4)457
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(672)(3)(370)(78)(138)(1,261)
Redundancy and restructuring(7)(6)(57)(37)(1)(12)(119)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts151412361(280)319
Other1(65)(1)(47)(113)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(102)271(460)(64)(300)(63)(717)
Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit20351061355(14)369
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)54350(44)(7)108(3)458
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(423)(2)(285)(62)(136)(908)
Redundancy and restructuring(4)(2)(44)(29)(8)(88)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts14541949(217)307
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances12022(19)23
Other1(92)(1)(47)(139)
Impact on Income/(loss) for the period101276(354)(51)(245)(77)(348)
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders101276(354)(51)(245)(77)(348)

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.

                        
 
Q3 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)1(2)(110)(19)(20)(3)(154)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(6)(3)(195)(120)(14)(338)
Redundancy and restructuring(69)(189)(136)(141)(26)10(552)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1(252)(13)(78)126(385)(602)
Other1(141)(8)(11)16(143)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(327)(348)(526)(165)(430)7(1,789)
Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit8719510443111(10)530
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)1(6)(84)(15)(23)(2)(129)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(4)(2)(179)(92)(10)(288)
Redundancy and restructuring(48)(138)(98)(101)(19)7(397)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1(213)(3)(56)95(279)(456)
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances124104(8)120
Other1(108)(6)(8)12(110)
Impact on Income/(loss) for the period(240)(153)(422)(122)(319)(3)(1,259)
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders(240)(153)(422)(122)(319)(3)(1,259)

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.




 

         Page 24


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 


 


 

 

                        
 
Nine months 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)94505(87)89381(4)1,481
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(708)(27)(1,090)(515)(189)(2)(2,532)
Redundancy and restructuring(37)(26)(103)(85)(28)(19)(298)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts11,081(4)11(218)(381)489
Other132(116)(224)(97)(50)(47)(501)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation461332(1,493)(22)(567)(72)(1,361)
Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit158(410)332(45)135(50)120
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)85373(73)69199(3)1,173
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(455)(11)(857)(447)(177)(2)(1,949)
Redundancy and restructuring(26)(10)(72)(70)(21)(13)(212)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1946(1)1(168)(284)494
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances12995(58)66
Other140(524)(159)(74)(49)(47)(812)
Impact on Income/(loss) for the period619(78)(1,161)(67)(432)(122)(1,240)
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders619(78)(1,161)(67)(432)(122)(1,240)

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.


 

                        
 
Nine months 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation       
Divestment gains/(losses)155(185)(35)68(3)
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(32)(179)(1,254)(917)(116)(2,498)
Redundancy and restructuring(79)(258)(226)(190)(86)3(837)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1(1,421)(44)(9)(79)332(1,221)
Other1,2(129)(284)2514839(1,103)(1,304)
Total identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation(1,663)(609)(1,649)(1,073)238(1,104)(5,859)
Total identified items included in Taxation (charge)/credit284638394(5)(55)351,290
Identified items included in Income/(loss) for the period       
Divestment gains/(losses)118(140)(28)54(2)2
Impairment reversals/(impairments)(24)(171)(965)(952)(89)(2,201)
Redundancy and restructuring(55)(179)(163)(139)(63)2(597)
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts1(1,198)(11)(6)(69)250(1,032)
Impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on tax balances1851253573
Other1,2(110)(240)1911030(1,122)(1,313)
Impact on Income/(loss) for the period(1,379)28(1,255)(1,078)183(1,069)(4,569)
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest1818
Impact on Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders(1,379)28(1,255)(1,096)183(1,069)(4,587)




 

         Page 25


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

1.For a detailed description, see the corresponding footnotes to the Q3 2025 identified items table above.

2.Corporate includes reclassifications from equity to profit and loss of cumulative currency translation differences related to funding structures resulting in unfavourable movements of $1,122 million. These currency translation differences were previously recognised in other comprehensive income and accumulated in equity as part of accumulated other comprehensive income.


 

The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items included in Income/(loss) before taxation in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income.

 

3. Earnings per share

                  
 
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Quarters Nine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
5,322  3,601  4,291  Income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders ($ million)13,703  15,166  
      
   Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:  
5,845.8  5,947.9  6,256.5  Basic earnings per share (million)5,941.7  6,350.3  
5,906.0  6,004.7  6,320.9  Diluted earnings per share (million)5,998.8  6,414.0  

 

4. Share capital

            
 
ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH
 Number of shares Nominal value
($ million)
At January 1, 20256,115,031,158   510  
Repurchases of shares(303,598,711)  (25) 
At September 30, 20255,811,432,447   485  
At January 1, 20246,524,109,049   544  
Repurchases of shares(299,830,201)  (25) 
At September 30, 20246,224,278,848   519  


 

At Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2025, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of approximately €140 million (representing approximately 2,007 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 19, 2026, or the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2026, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Shell plc in a general meeting.




 

         Page 26

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

5. Other reserves

                     
 
OTHER RESERVES
$ millionMerger reserveShare premium reserveCapital redemption reserveShare plan reserveAccumulated other comprehensive incomeTotal
At January 1, 202537,298  154  270  1,417  (19,373) 19,766  
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders—  —  —  —  1,108  1,108  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  —  —  19  19  
Repurchases of shares—  —  25  —  —  25  
Share-based compensation—  —  —  (293) —  (293) 
At September 30, 202537,298  154  296  1,124  (18,246) 20,625  
At January 1, 202437,298  154  236  1,308  (17,851) 21,145  
Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Shell plc shareholders—  —  —  —  2,815  2,815  
Transfer from other comprehensive income—  —  —  —  166  166  
Repurchases of shares—  —  25  —  —  25  
Share-based compensation—  —  —  (24) —  (24) 
At September 30, 202437,298  154  261  1,284  (14,870) 24,127  

The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Shell plc (formerly Royal Dutch Shell plc) becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.

 

6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities

As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F/A for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2025, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2024, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments have changed since that date. The movement of the derivative financial instruments between December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, is a decrease of $570 million for the current assets and a decrease of $1,467 million for the current liabilities.

The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.

         
 
DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
$ millionSeptember 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Carrying amount145,406  48,376  
Fair value242,214  44,119  

1.    Shell issued no debt under the US shelf or under the Euro medium-term note programmes since November 2021 and September 2020, respectively. During the third quarter 2025 the Company regained access to its US shelf programme.

2.     Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 




 

         Page 27


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

7. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Consolidated Statement of Income

Interest and other income

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
1,751  326  440  Interest and other income/(expenses)2,379  1,042  
   Of which:  
468  559  619  Interest income1,508  1,824  
16  44   Dividend income (from investments in equity securities)61  58  
1,068  128  (154) Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses1,069  —  
82  (447) (189) Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities(503) (1,292) 
117  42  159  Other245  452  

Net gains/(losses) on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses in the third quarter 2025 principally relates to the sale of Shell's 16.125% interest in Colonial Enterprises, Inc.

Depreciation, depletion and amortisation

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
6,607  6,670  5,916  Depreciation, depletion and amortisation18,718  19,352  
   Of which:  
5,8235,4635,578Depreciation16,417  16,874  
7871,238340Impairments2,336  2,706  
(3)(31)(2)Impairment reversals(35) (228) 

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2025 of $787 million pre-tax ($580 million post-tax) mainly relate to Marketing ($588 million) and Chemicals and Products ($144 million). The impairment in Marketing was principally triggered by the decision not to restart construction of the planned biofuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park in Rotterdam.


 

Impairments recognised in the second quarter 2025 of $1,238 million pre-tax ($877 million post-tax) principally relate to Integrated Gas ($666 million) and Marketing ($399 million). Impairments recognised in Integrated Gas were triggered by lower commodity prices applied in impairment testing.

Impairments recognised in the third quarter 2024 of $340 million pre-tax ($290 million post-tax) mainly relate to various assets in Marketing and Chemicals and Products.

Taxation charge/credit

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
2,504  2,332  2,879  Taxation charge/(credit)8,918  10,237  
   Of which:  
2,3972,2772,834Income tax excluding Pillar Two income tax8,699  10,026  
1065545Income tax related to Pillar Two income tax220  212

As required by IAS 12 Income Taxes, Shell has applied the exception to recognising and disclosing information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes.


 


 


 


 


 


 




 

         Page 28


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Currency translation differences


 

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
(268) 4,127  2,947  Currency translation differences5,569  1,651  
   Of which:  
(234)4,1172,912Recognised in Other comprehensive income5,501  524  
(33)935(Gain)/loss reclassified to profit or loss68  1,127

Retirement benefits remeasurements

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
(4,628)158419Retirement benefits remeasurements(4,163) 1,169

Retirement benefits remeasurements in the third quarter 2025 principally relate to recognition of an adjustment to reduce the Dutch pension fund surplus and recognising a minimum funding liability (see Retirement benefits below).


 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Deferred tax

         
 
$ million  
 September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Non-current assets  
Deferred tax8,088  6,857
Non-current liabilities  
Deferred tax11,955  13,505
Net deferred liability(3,867) (6,648)

The presentation in the balance sheet takes into consideration the offsetting of deferred tax assets and deferred tax liabilities within the same tax jurisdiction, where this is permitted. The overall deferred tax position in a particular tax jurisdiction determines whether a deferred tax balance related to that jurisdiction is presented within deferred tax assets or deferred tax liabilities.

Shell's net deferred tax position was a liability of $3,867 million at September 30, 2025 (December 31, 2024: $6,648 million). The net decrease in the net deferred tax liability is mainly driven by retirement benefits remeasurements in the third quarter 2025 (see Retirement benefits below) and various other smaller items.

Retirement benefits

         
 
$ million  
 September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Non-current assets  
Retirement benefits5,527  10,003  
Non-current liabilities  
Retirement benefits7,632  6,752  
Surplus/(deficit)(2,105) 3,251  


 

On July 1, 2023, new pension legislation ("Wet Toekomst Pensioenen" (WTP)) came into effect in the Netherlands, with an expected implementation required prior to January 1, 2028. In July 2025, the Trustee Board of the Stichting Shell Pensioen Fonds (“SSPF”), Shell's defined benefit pension fund in the Netherlands, formally accepted the transition plan to transition from a defined benefit pension fund to a defined contribution plan with effect from January 1, 2027, subject to the local funding level of the plan remaining above an agreed level (125%) during a predetermined transition period.


 




 

         Page 29


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

In accordance with asset ceiling principles, in July 2025, Shell recognised an adjustment to reduce the pension fund surplus of $5,521 million to nil, and recognised a liability for a minimum funding requirement estimated at $750 million, resulting in a loss in Other comprehensive income. In addition, a net deferred tax liability (see Deferred tax above) of $1,617 million was unwound, leading to an overall net post-tax loss of $4,654 million recognised in Other comprehensive income (see Retirement benefits remeasurements above). The asset ceiling recognised will continue to be monitored and remeasured in accordance with IAS 19 Employee Benefits.


 

Subsequently, at the date of transition and settlement (expected December 31, 2026), the surplus at that date will be de-recognised, resulting in an identified loss in the Consolidated Statement of Income. The extent to which the funding level will meet the agreed 125% threshold is subject to uncertainty.

Assets classified as held for sale

         
 
$ million  
 September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Assets classified as held for sale10,819  9,857  
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale7,755  6,203  

Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at September 30, 2025, principally relate to Shell's UK offshore oil and gas assets in Upstream and mining interests in Canada in Chemicals and Products. Upon completion of the sale, Shell's UK offshore assets will be derecognised in exchange for a 50% interest in a newly formed joint venture.

The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale at September 30, 2025, are Property, plant and equipment ($9,977 million; December 31, 2024: $8,283 million), Deferred tax liabilities ($3,428 million; December 31, 2024: $2,042 million) and Decommissioning and other provisions ($3,159 million; December 31, 2024: $3,053 million).


 

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Other investing cash inflows

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
903  360  1,074  Other investing cash inflows1,768  2,814  

Cash flow from investing activities - Other investing cash inflows for the third quarter 2025 mainly relates to the sale of

pension-related debt securities and repayments of short-term loans.


 


 

 

8. Reconciliation of Operating expenses and Total Debt

                  
 
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES  
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
5,609  4,909  6,138  Production and manufacturing expenses16,068  17,541  
3,258  3,077  3,139  Selling, distribution and administrative expenses9,175  9,208  
409  278  294  Research and development872  768  
9,275  8,265  9,570  Operating expenses26,115  27,517  


 

                  
 
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL DEBT  
September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024$ millionSeptember 30, 2025September 30, 2024
10,022  10,457  12,015  Current debt10,022  12,015  
63,955  65,218  64,597  Non-current debt63,955  64,597  
73,977  75,675  76,613  Total debt73,977  76,613  




 

         Page 30

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

 

A.Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and Cash flow from operating activities

The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest when presenting the total Shell Group result but includes these items when presenting individual segment Adjusted Earnings as set out in the table below.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA” as “Income/(loss) for the period” adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component. Management uses this measure to evaluate Shell's performance in the period and over time.

                        
 
Q3 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Adjusted Earnings      5,432
Add: Non-controlling interest      91
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest2,1431,8041,31655092(383)5,523
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items5111,90143325441(578)2,562
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments1,5792,6755888819465,823
Add: Exploration well write-offs14749
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items5517515821,0291,283
Less: Interest income324512266346468
Adjusted EBITDA4,2576,5572,3401,667223(272)14,773
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  (25)53  28
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)92(78)56(27)(1)42
Derivative financial instruments83(9)(3)(165)(272)230(136)
Taxation paid(796)(1,611)(111)(20)28(158)(2,668)
Other20216(299)543(277)68252
(Increase)/decrease in working capital(802)(34)(220)143960(75)(28)
Cash flow from operating activities3,0384,8411,7882,088660(208)12,207


 

                        
 
Q2 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Adjusted Earnings      4,264
Add: Non-controlling interest      50
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest1,7371,7321,199118(9)(463)4,314
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items4972,205413(103)20(217)2,815
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments1,5852,3535578729065,463
Add: Exploration well write-offs3203206
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items53171121628201,074
Less: Interest income26392492559
Adjusted EBITDA3,8756,6382,181864102(346)13,313
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  104333  436
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)921,54216170101,876
Derivative financial instruments54225133(66)410928
Taxation paid(967)(1,948)(132)(87)(60)(238)(3,432)
Other(265)(413)533471142(395)74
(Increase)/decrease in working capital35265567383(128)(1,715)(386)
Cash flow from operating activities3,6296,5002,7181,3721(2,283)11,937




 

         Page 31


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

                        
 
Q3 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Adjusted Earnings      6,028
Add: Non-controlling interest      126
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest2,8712,4431,182463(162)(643)6,153
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items9492,413322(73)(1)(39)3,571
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments1,3692,6915648628665,578
Add: Exploration well write-offs2148150
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items49183131429121,173
Less: Interest income5825581619
Adjusted EBITDA5,2347,8712,0811,240(75)(346)16,005
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  334331  665
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(146)(90)516361(62)
Derivative financial instruments(373)479888(106)380133
Taxation paid(814)(2,074)(241)23(33)112(3,028)
Other(32)(406)275107(75)(234)(365)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital(247)(78)7922,131(136)2042,665
Cash flow from operating activities3,6235,2682,7223,321(364)11514,684

 

                        
 
Nine months 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Adjusted Earnings      15,273
Add: Non-controlling interest      235
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest6,3635,8733,4161,11741(1,302)15,507
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items1,8116,7251,237251124(986)9,161
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments4,5677,2411,7112,6052741916,417
Add: Exploration well write-offs4279283
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items158546383772,6893,476
Less: Interest income36821369101,2991,508
Adjusted EBITDA12,86720,5826,3893,941436(879)43,336
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  131318  449
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(102)1,30542196191,739
Derivative financial instruments1,1683020(669)(507)713755
Taxation paid(2,537)(5,557)(417)(44)20(464)(8,999)
Other(130)(783)6291,139(151)(584)121
(Increase)/decrease in working capital(1,137)(292)(497)(555)1,212(1,809)(3,077)
Cash flow from operating activities10,12915,2866,4143,5911,028(3,022)33,425


 

                        
 
Nine months 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Adjusted Earnings      20,055
Add: Non-controlling interest      318
Adjusted Earnings plus non-controlling interest9,2256,7123,0463,163(186)(1,588)20,373
Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items2,8857,2471,039562(10)(81)11,642
Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments4,1548,1691,6472,5992871816,874
Add: Exploration well write-offs14959973
Add: Interest expense excluding identified items136518355442,7373,485
Less: Interest income517169(5)1,7361,824
Adjusted EBITDA16,41023,5885,7676,308101(650)51,523
Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment before taxation  256182  438
Joint ventures and associates (dividends received less profit)(247)(924)89165138(779)
Derivative financial instruments(1,586)5366(10)2,4791521,153
Taxation paid(2,320)(5,832)(432)(182)(415)89(9,092)
Other(90)(978)612(8)75(111)(500)
(Increase)/decrease in working capital352827153(869)570(1,377)(344)
Cash flow from operating activities12,51816,7345,9995,2212,948(1,898)41,522


 




 

         Page 32

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

Identified items

The objective of identified items is to remove material impacts on net income/loss arising from transactions which are generally uncontrollable and unusual (infrequent or non-recurring) in nature or giving rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, or certain transactions that are generally excluded from underlying results in the industry.

Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments and impairment reversals, redundancy and restructuring, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts that gives rise to a mismatch between accounting and economic results, the impact of exchange rate movements and inflationary adjustments on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for details.

 

B.    Adjusted Earnings per share

Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).

 

C.    Cash capital expenditure

Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.

See Note 2 “Segment information” for the reconciliation of cash capital expenditure.

 

D.    Capital employed and Return on average capital employed

Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs.

The measure refers to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt, and non-current debt reduced by cash and cash equivalents.

In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense and after-tax interest income, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed excluding cash and cash equivalents for the same period.

            
 
$ millionQuarters
 Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024
Current debt12,01510,84910,119
Non-current debt64,59764,61972,028
Total equity189,538187,190192,943
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(42,252)(38,148)(43,031)
Capital employed – opening223,898224,511232,059
Current debt10,02210,45712,015
Non-current debt63,95565,21864,597
Total equity177,822183,088189,538
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(33,053)(32,682)(42,252)
Capital employed – closing218,745226,081223,898
Capital employed – average221,322225,296227,979




 

         Page 33


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

            
 
$ millionQuarters
 Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024
Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A)18,93319,52927,361
Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters349351376
Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters(9)2556
Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters7
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters19,27419,90427,787
Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters2,6632,5772,698
Less: Interest income after tax on cash and cash equivalents - current and previous three quarters1,0611,2061,392
Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense and interest income - current and previous three quarters20,87621,27429,093
Capital employed – average221,322225,296227,979
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis9.4%9.4%12.8%

 

E.    Net debt and gearing

Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risk relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.

Gearing is a measure of Shell's capital structure and is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) as a percentage of total capital (net debt plus total equity).

            
 
$ million 
 September 30, 2025June 30, 2025September 30, 2024
Current debt10,022  10,457  12,015  
Non-current debt63,955  65,218  64,597  
Total debt73,977  75,675  76,613  
Of which: Lease liabilities28,571  28,955  25,590  
Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset)684  589  1,694  
Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset)(403) (366) (821) 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents(33,053) (32,682) (42,252) 
Net debt41,204  43,216  35,234  
Total equity177,822  183,088  189,538  
Total capital219,026  226,304  224,772  
Gearing18.8 %19.1 %15.7 %


 

 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 


 




 

         Page 34


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

F.    Operating expenses and Underlying operating expenses

Operating expenses

Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.


 

                        
  
Q3 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Production and manufacturing expenses9402,1983591,63646795,609
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses25(22)2,5414181651303,258
Research and development4771704628146409
Operating expenses1,0122,2472,9702,1006602859,275


 

                        
  
Q2 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Production and manufacturing expenses8991,9401791,4594314,909
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses30432,3194411381063,077
Research and development367149382361278
Operating expenses9652,0552,5471,9395921688,265


 

                        
  
Q3 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Production and manufacturing expenses1,1642,3943671,766453(6)6,138
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses(1)(39)2,4084532091103,139
Research and development277555342281294
Operating expenses1,1902,4302,8302,2536841859,570


 

 

                        
  
Nine months 2025$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Production and manufacturing expenses2,7876,2788874,7161,3831716,068
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses92636,9121,3024573489,175
Research and development10417416210973250872
Operating expenses2,9846,5157,9616,1271,91361526,115


 

                        
  
Nine months 2024$ million
 Integrated GasUpstreamMarketingChemicals and ProductsRenewables and Energy SolutionsCorporateTotal
Production and manufacturing expenses3,1706,8811,0524,9731,4541017,541
Selling, distribution and administrative expenses125806,8911,1666463009,208
Research and development8519413610458192768
Operating expenses3,3807,1568,0796,2432,15850127,517


 


 




 

         Page 35

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

Underlying operating expenses

Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.

                  
   
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
9,275  8,265  9,570  Operating expenses26,115  27,517  
(133) (119) (552) Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal(296) (834) 
(145) (1) (154) (Provisions)/reversal(247) (366) 
 —  —  Other24  252  
(277) (120) (706) Total identified items(518) (948) 
8,998  8,145  8,864  Underlying operating expenses25,596  26,569  


 

G.    Free cash flow and Organic free cash flow

Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.

Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
12,207  11,937  14,684  Cash flow from operating activities33,425  41,522  
(2,257) (5,406) (3,857) Cash flow from investing activities(11,622) (10,723) 
9,950  6,531  10,827  Free cash flow21,803  30,799  
1,773  (36) 194  Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I)2,333  1,988  
—  98  —  Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows")143    
85  792  —  Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure11,007  251  
8,263  7,458  10,633  Organic free cash flow220,620  29,062  

1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.

2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.

 

H.    Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements

Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.

Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
12,207  11,937  14,684  Cash flow from operating activities33,425  41,522  
352  (27) 2,705  (Increase)/decrease in inventories1,178  1,143  
569  3,635  4,057  (Increase)/decrease in current receivables1,594  5,827  
(949) (3,994) (4,096) Increase/(decrease) in current payables(5,850) (7,314) 
(28) (386) 2,665  (Increase)/decrease in working capital(3,077) (344) 
12,235  12,323  12,019  Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements36,502  41,867  




 

         Page 36


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 


 

 

I.    Divestment proceeds

Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver free cash flow.

                  
 
Quarters$ millionNine months
Q3 2025Q2 2025Q3 2024 20252024
747  (57)94Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses1,2491,128
1,023  194Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans1,057284
 196Proceeds from sale of equity securities27576
1,773  (36)194Divestment proceeds2,3331,988




 

         Page 37

 


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All amounts shown throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are unaudited. All peak production figures in Portfolio Developments are quoted at 100% expected production. The numbers presented throughout this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may not sum precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures, due to rounding.

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

Forward-Looking statements

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management’s expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “aim”; “ambition”; ‘‘anticipate’’; “aspire”; “aspiration”; ‘‘believe’’; “commit”; “commitment”; ‘‘could’’; “desire”; ‘‘estimate’’; ‘‘expect’’; ‘‘goals’’; ‘‘intend’’; ‘‘may’’; “milestones”; ‘‘objectives’’; ‘‘outlook’’; ‘‘plan’’; ‘‘probably’’; ‘‘project’’; ‘‘risks’’; “schedule”; ‘‘seek’’; ‘‘should’’; ‘‘target’’; “vision”; ‘‘will’’; “would” and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell’s products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks, including climate change; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including tariffs and regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, and a significant cyber security, data privacy or IT incident; (n) the pace of the energy transition; and (o) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc’s Form 20-F and amendment thereto for the year ended December 31, 2024 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report, October 30, 2025. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.

Shell’s net carbon intensity

Also, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report we may refer to Shell’s “net carbon intensity” (NCI), which includes Shell’s carbon emissions from the production of our energy products, our suppliers’ carbon emissions in supplying energy for that production and our customers’ carbon emissions associated with their use of the energy products we sell. Shell’s NCI also includes the emissions associated with the production and use of energy products produced by others which Shell purchases for resale. Shell only controls its own emissions. The use of the terms Shell’s “net carbon intensity” or NCI is for convenience only and not intended to suggest these emissions are those of Shell plc or its subsidiaries.

Shell’s net-zero emissions target

Shell’s operating plan and outlook are forecasted for a three-year period and ten-year period, respectively, and are updated every year. They reflect the current economic environment and what we can reasonably expect to see over the next three and ten years. Accordingly, the outlook reflects our Scope 1, Scope 2 and NCI targets over the next ten years. However, Shell’s operating plan and outlook cannot reflect our 2050 net-zero emissions target, as this target is outside our planning period. Such future operating plans and outlooks could include changes to our portfolio, efficiency improvements and the use of carbon capture and storage and carbon credits. In the future, as society moves towards net-zero emissions, we expect Shell’s operating plans and outlooks to reflect this movement. However, if society is not net zero in 2050, as of today, there would be significant risk that Shell may not meet this target.

Forward-Looking non-GAAP measures

This Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report may contain certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures such as cash capital expenditure and Adjusted Earnings. We are unable to provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because certain information needed to reconcile those non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is dependent on future events some of which are outside the control of Shell, such as oil and gas prices, interest rates and exchange rates. Moreover, estimating such GAAP measures with the required precision necessary to provide a meaningful reconciliation is extremely difficult and could not be accomplished without unreasonable effort. Non-GAAP measures in respect of future periods which cannot be reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measure are calculated in a manner which is consistent with the accounting policies applied in Shell plc’s consolidated financial statements.

The contents of websites referred to in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report do not form part of this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report.




 

         Page 38


 

   
 
SHELL PLC
3rd QUARTER 2025 UNAUDITED RESULTS


 

We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F and any amendment thereto, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.

This announcement contains inside information.

October 30, 2025

   
The information in this Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Report reflects the unaudited consolidated financial position and results of Shell plc. Company No. 4366849, Registered Office: Shell Centre, London, SE1 7NA, England, UK.

Contacts:

- Sean Ashley, Company Secretary

- Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Inside Information




 

         Page 39


